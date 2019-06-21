InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses GGX Gold's Drill Program on Gold Drop Property in BC with 32 Holes Completed at C.O.D. Main Vein with Drill Moved to C.O.D. North Vein - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2019) - (NewsFile Corp - June 21, 2019) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has now completed 32 diamond drill holes on the C.O.D. vein and has moved to a second location on the Gold Drop Property. The Gold Drop Property is located in the Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia, one of the most prolific mining camps in Canada.

Since the start of the season in Mid-April, the company has completed the first stage of infill drilling on the C.O.D. main vein, which consisted of 32 holes for a total of 1,923 meters. Fourteen holes, which intersected the C.O. D. quartz vein at the target depths, contained variable amounts of pyrite mineralization. Five vein intersects were visibly mineralized with possible gold-telluride mineralization and one other intercept contained visible gold.

The rig has now been moved to explore the C.O.D. North vein, which is a parallel vein located 700 meters northeast of the main vein. Trench samples collected in 2018 from the C.O.D. vein assayed up to 21.7 grams per tonne gold over 0.4 meters. An initial stage of 10 holes is planned to test the structure in the area of the surface trenches.

The drill program will continue this season with holes planned to test the Everest vein, a visible gold bearing vein that was discovered in 2018, and the Gold Drop mine, where visible gold in quartz has been identified in surface exposures.

The highlights of the 2018 diamond drilling program were drill holes COD18-67 and COD18-70 that intersected near-surface, high-grade gold, silver and tellurium in a newly discovered southern extension of the C.O.D vein.

The company is currently under a 60 day "Exclusivity Period" to potentially acquire Golden Dawn's Kettle River Claim Group which consists of 2 separate claim blocks, the Phoenix and the Tam O'Shanter blocks.

GGX Gold is currently raising up to $1,750,000 from a combination of flow-through and non-flow-through, non-brokered private placements.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact George Sookochoff, President, at 604-488-3900 or email george@GGXgold.com. For Investor Relations contact Jack Singh at 604-720-6598 or email at ir@ggxgold.com.

