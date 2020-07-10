Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  GHP Specialty Care AB (publ)    GHP   SE0002579912

GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB (PUBL)

(GHP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interim report January - June 2020: Swift adaptation to manage the pandemic gave results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 02:11am EDT
  • Revenues decreased in the quarter due to Covid-19
  • Positive quarterly results owing to adaptation in the businesses and cost-cutting measures
  • Vårdsamverkan's best quarterly results so far
  • GHP has supported the care of Covid-19 patients with staff, materials and equipment

Second quarter 2020

  • Sales revenues amounted to SEK 317.0 million (335.7)
  • Organic growth amounted to -8.2 percent (15.8)
  • EBITDA increased to SEK 45.2 million (38.1)
  • EBITDA margin increased to 14.3 percent (11.4)
  • EBIT increased to SEK 20.5 million (17.1)
  • EBIT margin increased to 6.5 percent (5.1)
  • Result after tax amounted to SEK 11.5 million (12.7)
  • Result per share amounted to SEK 0.13 (0.17)

First half 2020

  • Sales revenues increased to SEK 700.0 million (666.1)
  • Organic growth amounted to 1.7 percent (16.5)
  • EBITDA increased to SEK 99.4 million (80.3)
  • EBITDA margin increased to 14.2 percent (12.0)
  • EBIT increased to SEK 50.4 million (38.5)
  • EBIT margin increased to 7.2 percent (5.8)
  • Result after tax amounted to SEK 34.6 million (27.9)
  • Result per share amounted to SEK 0.43 SEK (0.35)

CEO's comments
This spring has placed great demands on our business, where rapid action and adaptation have been necessary. As a health care Group, GHP has had to manage the consequences of the pandemic at close quarters. In the Nordic Region we have lent personnel, material and equipment to the public hospitals at the same time as we have had to cancel the appointments of all risk-group patients. In International we have adapted to almost only taking care of Covid-19 patients in the UAE and in Kuwait the hospital is now temporarily a paediatric hospital. Furthermore, in some parts of the business we have been forced to furlough members of staff, temporarily reduce new employment levels and terminate consultants. Even though this has been tough, it has been incredibly pleasing to see the commitment and ability of all our employees, who in our decentralised organisation have made these rapid changes work fantastically well.

Normally we would not have been able to manage a loss of sales of this magnitude in such a fine way and extraordinary efforts have been necessary on the part of our employees. There are many positive things from the swift adaptation and the commitment that we can take with us into the future but we need to return to our normal demand to achieve a sustainable level of profitability. There is a lot indicating that this will be the case as early as after the summer holiday, when the staff we have lent will probably come back.

In the Nordic Region the lending of anaesthesia staff to public health care has created a large imbalance in which professional groups we have available at the same time as fewer people have sought care and we have cancelled risk-group appointments. Furthermore, our business in Denmark was forbidden from operating on patients for a while. We have managed this by reducing our costs at the same time as we have taken on new, more relevant assignments such as cancer surgery and geriatrics. During the second half of the quarter we experienced a certain recovery.

In International the hospitals in the UAE and Kuwait have adapted their businesses in an exemplary manner so as to be able to support society during the pandemic. In Ajman most of the health care has focused on managing Covid-19 patients and in Kuwait the scaling
up of the hospital has been put on hold in order to instead support the public sector in the form of a paediatric hospital. This means that our revenues will be lower for a period but these important efforts strengthen GHP's position in the region over time.

Vårdsamverkan's positive contribution has been extra clear this quarter. The segment improved its results in the quarter, based on a combination of the fact that less health care is purchased as a result of Covid-19, but also because the work of analysing and improving the
care chains is bearing fruit. Moreover, in several parts of the Group we have been able to take advantage of the technical solutions that Vårdsamverkan has developed. During the pandemic the knowledge in Vårdsamverkan has been used to accelerate the use of digital care meetings at our clinics.

Even though the second quarter has largely been characterised by the ongoing pandemic, we have continued to work on business development in all three of our segments, and this has worked surprisingly well. We see increased opportunities to grow in new markets,
with new collaboration and with new clinics. We experience that there is great demand for the services and the models we offer and therefore our investments in business development are important even when society faces tough challenges.

We have an intensive quarter behind us and we are prepared for the fact that we have a period ahead of us that will mean a lot of hard work. The way that our organisation has handled the situation during the second quarter convinces me that we will also be able to adapt to manage coming challenges and opportunities very well. Have a good summer and stay safe!

Contacts

Daniel Öhman, CEO
Tel: +46 (0) 708 55 37 07

Philip Delborn, CFO
Tel: +46 (0) 702 12 52 64

About Us

GHP is an internationally active health care provider that operates specialist clinics in a select number of diagnostic areas through the application of a business model that is unique in the health care industry, where leading doctors and medical staff become partners and shareholders. Each clinic specialises in a particular patient group, and this leads to increased efficiency and higher quality. This is the cornerstone of GHP's business philosophy - 'Quality through specialisation'. GHP shares are traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol 'GHP'.

This information is information that GHP Specialty Care is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2020-07-10 08:00 CEST.

Disclaimer

GHP Specialty Care AB published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 06:10:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB (PUB
02:11aGHP SPECIALTY CARE PUBL : Interim Report January - June 2020
PU
02:11aINTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2020 : Swift adaptation to manage the pandemic gav..
PU
07/03GHP SPECIALTY CARE PUBL : Invitation to GHP's conference call regarding the Inte..
PU
04/30GHP SPECIALTY CARE PUBL : New number of shares in GHP
AQ
04/23GHP SPECIALTY CARE PUBL : Communiqué from GHP's Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
04/16GHP SPECIALTY CARE PUBL : broadcasts and enables postal voting at the Annual Gen..
AQ
04/09GHP SPECIALTY CARE PUBL : Impact of Covid-19 on GHP's business
AQ
03/31GHP SPECIALTY CARE PUBL : New number of shares in GHP
AQ
03/27GHP SPECIALTY CARE PUBL : publishes the Annual Report and Sustainability Report ..
AQ
03/24GHP SPECIALTY CARE PUBL : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of GHP Specialty ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 318 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2020 32,0 M 3,46 M 3,46 M
Net Debt 2020 264 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,6x
Yield 2020 1,48%
Capitalization 1 141 M 124 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
GHP Specialty Care AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB (PUB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 18,05 SEK
Last Close Price 16,24 SEK
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Öhman Chief Executive Officer
Carsten Nils Erik Browall Chairman
Carl Philip Delborn Chief Financial Officer
Björn Zoega Chief Medical Officer
Predrag Mitic Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB (PUBL)-14.07%124
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-11.74%27 898
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.52.31%26 690
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%11 640
IHH HEALTHCARE-3.66%10 856
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-12.28%10 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group