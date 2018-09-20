GI Dynamics : Announces AUD $6.9m Private Placement to be Completed in Two Tranches

GI Dynamics, Inc. (ASX:GID), a medical device company that is developing
EndoBarrier for patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and obesity, is
pleased to announce it has received binding commitments for a private
placement of 347,222,250 CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) of the
Company (representing 6,944,445 shares of common stock) at an issue
price of AUD $0.020 per CDI to certain sophisticated and professional
investors in Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom to
raise approximately AUD $6.944 million (representing approximately USD
$5 million using an exchange rate of USD $0.72 per AUD) (Placement).
The issue of CDIs under the Placement will occur in two tranches. The
CDIs to be issued under the first tranche will be issued on or before 25
September 2018, resulting in a raise of AUD $3,000,000 (USD $2,160,000)
by the issue of 150,000,000 CDIs (representing 3,000,000 shares of
common stock) (Tranche 1). The second tranche, expected to result in the
raising of AUD $3,944,445 (USD $2,840,000) by the issue of 197,222,250
CDIs (representing 3,944,445 shares of common stock) will be subject to
shareholder approval at a special meeting of shareholders (Special
Meeting) (Tranche 2). The Special Meeting date will be announced
concurrently with the filing of the proxy. Please refer to the Company’s
Special Meeting proxy statement that will be available on the Company’s
website once it is issued.
The funds raised under the Placement will be used by GI Dynamics to fund
the continued development of EndoBarrier, to prepare for the U.S.
pivotal trial of EndoBarrier, and for general working capital purposes.
“We are focused on the U.S. pivotal trial of EndoBarrier, with expected
patient enrollment to begin during Q1 2019,” said Scott Schorer,
president and chief executive officer of GI Dynamics. “We continue to
work towards conducting additional clinical studies and partnerships
outside the U.S., regaining our CE Mark, and seeking additional capital
to fund clinical studies and company operations.”
“With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the
EndoBarrier Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application, we are
now embarking on an exciting new phase of development at GI Dynamics,”
said Schorer. “We will keep the public informed as we continue to hit
milestones and further develop EndoBarrier as a front-line treatment for
patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.”
Placement
The CDIs under Tranche 1 of the Placement comprise
150,000,000 CDIs (representing 3,000,000 shares of common stock). The
CDIs will be issued on or before 25 September 2018 and will rank equally
in all respects with CDIs on issue at the time of allotment.
The 92,498,257 CDIs under Tranche 1 will be issued under the Company’s
existing ASX Listing Rule 7.1 placement capacity (7.1 Capacity).
The remaining 57,501,743 CDIs under Tranche 1 will be issued under the
Company’s existing ASX Listing Rule 7.1A placement capacity (7.1A
Capacity). As such, shareholder approval for the issue of the Tranche 1
CDIs is not required.
The Company provides the following information pursuant to ASX Listing
Rule 3.10.5A and 7.1A.4(b):
-
57,501,743 CDIs are being issued pursuant to the Company’s 7.1A
Capacity (7.1A Placement);
-
The CDIs being issued under the 7.1A Placement represent 9.32% of the
capital of the Company (on an undiluted basis);
-
The overall interest of holders of CDIs (other than the participating
investor who is already a CDI holder in GID) will therefore be diluted
by 9.32% following the 7.1A Placement;
-
GID has determined to issue CDIs in a Placement to the sophisticated
investor (rather than as a pro rata issue) as this was considered to
be the most efficient and expedient mechanism for raising capital in a
timely manner;
-
The issue of CDIs under Tranche 1 of the Placement was not
underwritten; and
-
No broker fees or commissions are being paid by GID in connection with
the Placement.
The CDIs that have been subscribed for under Tranche 2 of the Placement
comprise 197,222,250 CDIs (representing 3,944,445 shares of common
stock) are subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Special
Meeting. It is expected that the Tranche 2 CDIs will be issued within 3
business days of the date of the Special Meeting (should shareholder
approval be obtained) and will rank equally in all respects with CDIs on
issue at the time of allotment.
Proposed Reverse Stock Split
GI Dynamics is in the early
stages of considering whether to seek a listing on The Nasdaq Capital
Market (Nasdaq) or London Stock Exchange (LSE) or another exchange. In
order to satisfy certain Nasdaq, LSE or other exchange listing
requirements, GI Dynamics is also considering effecting a reverse stock
split that would reduce the number of shares of common stock outstanding
and the total number of shares of capital stock that GI Dynamics is
authorized to issue, and proportionately increase the trading price of
its outstanding shares of common stock. The ratio by which the
authorized and outstanding shares of common stock would be reduced is to
be determined by the GI Dynamics’ board of directors and is subject to
shareholder approval, which is expected to be sought at the Special
Meeting. As part of any reverse stock split of the common stock, GI
Dynamics may also consider effecting a simultaneous consolidation of the
CDIs on issue as well as amend the current common stock to CDI ratio
(which is currently 1 share of common stock = 50 CDIs).
Effect of the Placement on 2017 and 2018 Convertible Notes and 2018
Warrant previously issued to Crystal Amber Fund Limited
As the
issue price of AUD $0.020 per CDI (representing USD $0.144 using an
exchange rate of USD $0.72 per AUD) in the Placement is less than the
USD $0.18 conversion price in the 2018 Convertible Note and the USD
$0.18 exercise price in the 2018 Warrant, both issued to Crystal Amber
Fund Limited (Crystal Amber):
-
The conversion price in the 2018 Convertible Note will be decreased to
USD $0.144 as of the closing of Tranche 1 of the Placement, resulting
in a proportionate increase in the number of CDIs currently issuable
upon conversion of the 2018 Convertible Note; and
-
The exercise price in the 2018 Warrant will be decreased to USD $0.144
as of the closing of Tranche 1 of the Placement (without any change to
the number of CDIs currently issuable upon exercise of the 2018
Warrant).
Crystal Amber has the right to convert its 2017 Convertible Note into
CDIs at any time prior to maturity at a conversion price equal to the
volume weighted average closing price per CDI on the ASX over the five
trading days prior to conversion. However, if such volume weighted
average closing price per CDI on the ASX is more than AUD $0.020 for the
five trading day period preceding the issuance of the CDIs in the
Placement, Crystal Amber shall have a 30-day option, upon such issuance,
to convert the 2017 Convertible Note at a reduced conversion price (but
no less than AUD $0.020 per CDI), resulting in a proportionate increase
in the number of CDIs issuable upon conversion of the 2017 Convertible
Note, subject to limitations in the 2017 Convertible Note.
Restrictions on Resale of Securities in the United States
The
securities to be offered have not been registered under the Securities
Act of 1933, as amended (Act), or any state securities laws, and until
so registered may not be offered or sold in the United States except
pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Act
and applicable state securities laws. This announcement is not an offer
to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall
there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in
which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction or an applicable exemption therefrom.
About GI Dynamics
GI Dynamics Inc. (ASX: GID) is the developer of EndoBarrier, an
endoscopically delivered device therapy for the treatment of type 2
diabetes and obesity. EndoBarrier is not approved for sale and is
limited by federal law to investigative use only. Founded in 2003, GI
Dynamics is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more
information, please visit gidynamics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The announcement may contain forward-looking statements. These
statements are based on GI Dynamics management’s current estimates and
expectations of future events as of the date of this announcement.
Furthermore, the estimates are subject to several risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and
adversely from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking
statements.
These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks
associated with our ability to continue to operate as a going concern;
our ability to raise sufficient additional funds to continue operations
and to conduct the planned clinical trial of EndoBarrier in the United
States (GID 18-1 Trial); our ability to execute the GID 18-1 Trial under
FDA IDE; our ability to enlist clinical trial sites and enroll patients
in accordance with the GID 18-1 Trial; the risk that the FDA stops the
GID 18-1 Trial early as a result of the occurrence of certain safety
events or does not approve an expansion of the GID 18-1 Trial; our
ability to maintain compliance with our obligations under our existing
convertible note and warrant agreements executed with Crystal Amber Fund
Limited, including our obligations to make payment on the relevant notes
that are due in December 2018; obtaining and maintaining regulatory
approvals required to market and sell our products; the possibility that
future clinical trials will not be successful or confirm earlier
results; the timing and costs of clinical trials; the timing of
regulatory submissions; the timing, receipt and maintenance of
regulatory approvals; the timing and amount of other expenses; the
timing and extent of third-party reimbursement; intellectual-property
risk; risks related to excess inventory; risks related to assumptions
regarding the size of the available market; the benefits of our
products; product pricing; timing of product launches; future financial
results; and other factors, including those described in our filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Given these uncertainties, one should not place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to publicly
update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of
new information or future events or otherwise, unless we are required to
do so by law.
