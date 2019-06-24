GI Dynamics : Announces Access to 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Corporate Update

BOSTON and SYDNEY - 25 June 2019 - GI Dynamics®, Inc. (ASX: GID) (the Company) will hold its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on 30 June 2019 at 7:00 am United States Eastern Daylight Time, (which is 30 June 2019 at 9:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time), at the offices of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C., One Financial Center, Boston, MA 02111.

Immediately following the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Company management will provide a corporate update.

If not attending in person, the meeting and corporate update can be accessed through a teleconference line.

Accessing the Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Corporate Update via the teleconference line:

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start of the call. Regional dial-in numbers are as follows:

United States (Toll-Free): 877 407 6184

Australia (Toll-Free): 1 800 687 004

United Kingdom (Toll-Free): 0 800 756 3429

Germany (Toll-Free): 0 800 182 0040

Germany (Dial-in via Mobile Phone): 0 800 184 4713

Switzerland (Toll-Free): 0 800 835 525

Switzerland (Dial-in via Mobile Phone): 0 800 891 374

For all other regions or if you are unable to access the call through any of the above numbers please dial the toll number as follows:

International (Toll; charges will apply): 201 389 0877

Alternately, you may click here to have the conference operator dial out to your phone directly for you to join the conference as a participant.

The transcript and audio recording will be available on the company's website shortly following the call.

About GI Dynamics

GI Dynamics®, Inc. (ASX:GID) is the developer of EndoBarrier®, the first endoscopically-delivered device therapy for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity. EndoBarrier is not approved for sale and is limited by federal law to investigational use only. Founded in 2003, GI Dynamics is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.gidynamics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on GI Dynamics management's current estimates and expectations of future events as of the date of this announcement. Furthermore, the estimates are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with our ability to continue to operate as a going concern; our ability to raise sufficient additional funds to continue operations and to conduct the planned pivotal trial of EndoBarrier in the United States (STEP-1); our ability to execute STEP-1 under FDA's Investigational Device Exemption; our ability to enlist clinical trial sites and enroll patients in accordance with STEP-1; the risk that the FDA stops STEP-1 early as a result of the occurrence of certain safety events or does not approve an expansion of STEP-1; our ability to maintain compliance with our obligations under our existing convertible note and warrant agreements executed with Crystal Amber Fund Limited, including our obligations to make payment on the relevant note that is due on 1 July 2019; our ability to restructure the terms of the convertible note with Crystal Amber Fund Limited that is due on 1 July 2019 if we are unable to raise sufficient funds to enable us to fully repay such note when due; obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals required to market and sell our products; the possibility that future clinical trials will not be successful or confirm earlier results; the timing and costs of clinical trials; the timing of regulatory submissions; the timing, receipt and maintenance of regulatory approvals; the timing and amount of other expenses; the timing and extent of third-party reimbursement; intellectual-property risk; risks related to excess inventory; risks related to assumptions regarding the size of the available market; the benefits of our products; product pricing; timing of product launches; future financial results; and other factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Given these uncertainties, one should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, unless we are required to do so by law.

