GI Dynamics : Announces New Scientific Advisory Board Member

BOSTON and SYDNEY - 9 April 2019 - GI Dynamics® Inc. (ASX:GID), a medical device company that is developing EndoBarrier® for patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity, is pleased to announce the addition of a new member to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). GI Dynamics welcomes Judith Korner, M.D., Ph.D., of Columbia University Medical Center.

Dr. Korner is professor of medicine at the Department of Medicine and Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center where she is also director of the Weight Control Center.

Dr. Korner has led in the development of understanding the potential for interventional therapies and their ability to combat type 2 diabetes and obesity as well as contributing mechanisms of action of the different target disease states. Dr. Korner has also helped lead numerous clinical trials, primarily non-randomized mechanistic studies.

Dr. Korner is a diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine, where she serves as vice chair of the board of directors.

Dr. Korner received grant funding from the National Institutes of Health for her research focused on the pathophysiology and treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes with an emphasis on the mechanisms of weight loss and improvement in type 2 diabetes after bariatric surgery. She has published numerous original research papers in addition to articles and book chapters on obesity.

"Our research has shown there is a need for new treatment options for type 2 diabetes and obesity as we see rates continue to rise throughout the world," said Dr. Korner. "Specifically, we have shown that despite significant effort to optimize lifestyle and dietary counseling in conjunction with the utilization of diabetes medication, significant