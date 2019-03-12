GI Dynamics : Appendix 4G - Annual Report

Appendix 4G: Annual Report Year Ended 31 December 2018

BOSTON and SYDNEY - 13 March 2019 - GI Dynamics® Inc. (ASX:GID), a medical device company that is developing EndoBarrier® for patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity, today announced the filing of its Annual Report and Appendix 4G in accordance with Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.3 of the Australian Securities Exchange Listing Rules. Included with the filing are the Company's Form 10K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Charles R. Carter

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

About GI Dynamics

GI Dynamics®, Inc. (ASX:GID) is the developer of EndoBarrier®, the first endoscopically-delivered device therapy for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity. EndoBarrier is not approved for sale and is limited by federal law to investigational use only. Founded in 2003, GI Dynamics is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.gidynamics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on GI Dynamics management's current estimates and expectations of future events as of the date of this announcement. Furthermore, the estimates are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with our ability to continue to operate as a going concern; our ability to raise sufficient additional funds to continue operations and to conduct the planned pivotal trial of EndoBarrier ininvestor@gidynamics.com the United States (18-1 study); our ability to execute the 18-1 study under FDA's

Investigational Device Exemption; our ability to enlist clinical trial sites and enroll patients in accordance with the 18-1 study; the risk that the FDA stops the 18-1 study early as a result of the occurrence of certain safety events or does not approve an expansion of the 18-1 study; our ability to maintain compliance with our obligations under our existing convertible note and warrant agreements executed with Crystal Amber Fund Limited, including our obligations to make payment on the relevant note that is due in March 2019; our ability to restructure the terms of the convertible note with Crystal Amber Fund Limited that is due in March 2019 if we are unable to raise sufficient funds to enable us to fully repay such note when due; obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals required to market and sell our products; the possibility that future clinical trials will not be successful or confirm earlier results; the timing and costs of clinical trials; the timing of regulatory submissions; the timing, receipt and maintenance of regulatory approvals; the timing and amount of other expenses; the timing and extent of third-party reimbursement; intellectual-property risk; risks related to excess inventory; risks related to assumptions regarding the size of the available market; the benefits of our products; product pricing; timing of product launches; future financial results; and other factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Given these uncertainties, one should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, unless we are required to do so by law.

Investor Relations

United States: Janell Shields +1 (781) 357-3280 investor@gidynamics.com

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity:

GI Dynamics, Inc

ABN / ARBN:

Financial year ended:

151239388

31 December 2018

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

☒ These pages of our annual report: ☐ This URL on our website:

53-64

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 31 December 2018 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date:

Name of Director or Secretary authorising lodgement:

13 March 2018 Charles Carter

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management. … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] … and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management): ☒ at [insert location] http://investor.gidynamics.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=247553&;p=irol-irhome_ ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 1.2 A listed entity should: (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a director; and

(b) provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] ☒ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board. … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

