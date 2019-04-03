GI Dynamics : EndoBarrier Data to be Presented at 4th WCITD

BOSTON and SYDNEY - 4 April 2019 - GI Dynamics® Inc. (ASX:GID), a medical device company that is developing EndoBarrier® for patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity, is pleased to announce that EndoBarrier data will be presented at the 4th World Congress on Interventional Therapies for Type 2 Diabetes (WCITD), taking place 8 - 10 April 2019 in New York City. During the forum, Scott Schorer, president and chief executive officer of GI Dynamics will participate in a panel discussion focused on device innovation.

The WCITD was established to provide a multidisciplinary forum focused on bariatric/metabolic surgery and innovative gastrointestinal-based interventions for type 2 diabetes, as well as how the gastrointestinal tract plays a role in metabolic regulation.

The goal for the 4th WCITD is to engage leading experts and stakeholders to aid in the implementation of current guidelines for the surgical treatment of type 2 diabetes. The forum is also seeking a way to provide better treatment options and care for people who have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and obesity by eliminating the stigma and ending discrimination against this patient population.

The following EndoBarrier studies will be presented via poster exhibit:

UK First National Health Service (NHS) EndoBarrier Service for Uncontrolled Diabesity Shows the Metabolic Improvements 6-Months after EndoBarrier Removal are Well Maintained