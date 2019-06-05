GI Dynamics : EndoBarrier Data to be Presented at the American Diabetes Association's 79th Scientific Sessions

BOSTON and SYDNEY - 6 June 2019 - GI Dynamics® Inc. (ASX:GID), a medical device company that is developing EndoBarrier® for patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity, is pleased to announce that EndoBarrier data will be presented at the American Diabetes Association's 79th Scientific Sessions, taking place 7 - 11 June 2019 in San Francisco, California.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions provide an environment in which researchers and health care professionals exchange ideas and learn from new discoveries in diabetes research, care, and treatment. Throughout the 5-day conference, researchers and experts will present and exchange their latest findings in treating diabetes.

The following EndoBarrier studies will be presented:

UK First National Health Service (NHS) EndoBarrier (EB) Service: Maintenance of Improvement One Year after Device Removal

Presenter: Robert Ryder, M.D., Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals, Birmingham, U.K.

Session: Abstract Presentation

Location: Poster Hall (Hall F, North, Exhibition Level)

Date: 8 and 10 June 2019 at 12:30 PM

Effect of Endoscopic Duodenal-Jejunal Bypass Liner on Parameters of Insulin Sensitivity and Secretion in Subjects with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity

Presenter: Michaela Kudlackova M.D., Ph.D., Institute for Clinical and Experimental Medicine (IKEM), Prague, Czech Republic

Session: Abstract Presentation

Location: Poster Hall (Hall F, North, Exhibition Level)

Date: 9 June 2019 at 12:00 PM

EndoBarrier (EB) in Diabetes/Prediabetes with Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Study-Maintenance of Improvement after EB Removal

Presenter: Mahender Yadagiri, M.D., Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals, Birmingham, U.K.

Session: Abstract Presentation

Location: Poster Hall (Hall F, North, Exhibition Level)

Date: 10 June 2019 at 12:00 PM

Effect of Duodenal-Jejunal Bypass Liner on Cardiovascular Risk in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome

Presenter: Katharina Laubner, M.D., University of Freiburg, Germany

Session: Oral Presentation

Location: S-10 (South, Exhibition Level)

Date: 7 June 2019 at 4:15 PM

'EndoBarrier is among the leading treatment options for type 2 diabetes,' said Scott Schorer, president and chief executive officer of GI Dynamics. 'Continual clinical research on EndoBarrier is necessary for the advancement in treating type 2 diabetes and obesity.'

For more information on the American Diabetes Association's 79th Scientific Sessions and its agenda, please click here.

About GI Dynamics

GI Dynamics®, Inc. (ASX:GID) is the developer of EndoBarrier®, the first endoscopically-delivered device therapy for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity. EndoBarrier is not approved for sale and is limited by federal law to investigational use only. Founded in 2003, GI Dynamics is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.gidynamics.com.

