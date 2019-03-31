GI Dynamics : Extension of Maturity Date of US $5M Convertible Note w/ CA

GI Dynamics Announces Extension of the Maturity Date of

US $5M Convertible Note with Crystal Amber

BOSTON and SYDNEY - 31 March 2019 - GI Dynamics® Inc. (ASX:GID), a medical device company that is developing EndoBarrier® for patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Crystal Amber Fund Limited (Crystal Amber) to extend the maturity date (and the associated final conversion date) of its 2017 Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Note (Note) from 31 March 2019 to 1 May 2019. Crystal Amber is the Company's largest stockholder.

The Company issued the Note to Crystal Amber in the aggregate principal amount of US $5m on 15 June 2017. The Note accrues interest at a rate of 5% per year, compounded annually. Without an extension of the maturity date, all outstanding principal and interest was due and payable to Crystal Amber on 31 March 2019. The Company does not currently have sufficient cash reserves to repay the total amount outstanding under the Note. The details of the Note, including a summary of its terms, were first announced by the Company on 16 June 20171.

Separately, the Company intends to seek stockholder approval to modify the conversion price calculation for optional conversion under the Note from a five (5) day "volume weighted average closing price" calculation to a five (5) day "volume weighted average price" calculation at a Special Meeting of stockholders. Details of the proposed Special Meeting will be provided to stockholders shortly.

The Company plans to use the period of the extended term of the Note to:

•Continue the evaluation of its optimal capital markets strategy

•Continue to evaluate and pursue sources of raising additional funds required to support the Company's continued operations and to conduct its planned clinical trials in the United States (GID 18-1) and India

•Continue preparation for the above-mentioned clinical trials

1https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170616/pdf/43jz949fmqqdlf.pdf