GI Dynamics : GID to Provide Shareholder Update on 2018 Q2 Results

15 August 2018 AEST

GI Dynamics to Provide Shareholder Update on

2018 Second Quarter Results

BOSTON and SYDNEY - 15 August 2018 - GI Dynamics Inc. (ASX: GID), a medical device company that is developing EndoBarrier for patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and obesity, announces it will update shareholders on 2018 second quarter results as reported on Form 10Q for the three and six-month period ended 30 June 2018. The shareholder update will be held on 20 August 2018, at 6:00 pm United States Eastern Daylight Time, (21 August 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time) at the offices of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C., One Financial Center, Boston, Massachusetts 02111.

If not attending in person, the shareholder update can be accessed via webcast or teleconference line.

Accessing the Webcast:

The webcast may be accessed by clicking here or on the GI Dynamics website. The link provided will give you access to view and listen to the webcast on a computer, tablet or mobile device.

Accessing the Teleconference Line:

For those preferring to listen by telephone, please dial-in five minutes prior to the start of the call. Regional dial-in numbers are as follows:

Investor Relations United States: Janell Shields +1 (781) 357-3280 investor@gidynamics.com United States (Toll-Free): 877 407 6184 United Kingdom (Toll-Free): 0 800 756 3429 Germany (Toll-Free): 0 800 182 0040 Germany (Dial-in via mobile phone): 0 800 184 4713 Australia (Toll-Free): 1 800 687 004 Switzerland (Toll-Free): 0 800 835 525 Switzerland (Dial-in via mobile phone): 0 800 891 374 International (Toll; charges will apply): 201 389 0877

The transcript will be available on the company's website shortly following the shareholder update.

About GI Dynamics

GI Dynamics Inc. (ASX: GID) is the developer of EndoBarrier, an endoscopically delivered device therapy for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity. EndoBarrier is not approved for sale and is limited by federal law to investigative use only. Founded in 2003, GI Dynamics is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit gidynamics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The announcement may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on GI Dynamics management's current estimates and expectations of future events as of the date of this announcement. Furthermore, the estimates are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with our ability to continue to operate as a going concern; our ability to raise sufficient additional funds to continue operations and to conduct the planned clinical trial of EndoBarrier in the United States (GID 18-1 Trial); our ability to execute the GID 18-1 Trial under FDA IDE; our ability to enlist clinical trial sites and enroll patients in accordance with the GID 18-1 Trial; the risk that the FDA stops the GID 18-1 Trial early as a result of the occurrence of certain safety events or does not approve an expansion of the GID 18-1 trial; our ability to maintain compliance with our obligations under our existing convertible note and warrant agreements executed with Crystal Amber Fund Limited, including our obligations to make payment on the relevant notes that are due in December 2018; obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals required to market and sell our products; the possibility that future clinical trials will not be successful or confirm earlier results; the timing and costs of clinical trials; the timing of regulatory submissions; the timing, receipt and maintenance of regulatory approvals; the timing

and amount of other expenses; the timing and extent of third-party reimbursement; intellectual-property risk; risks related to excess inventory; risks related to assumptions regarding the size of the available market; the benefits of our products; product pricing; timing of product launches; future financial results; and other factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Given these uncertainties, one should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, unless we are required to do so by law.

