GI Dynamics : Stockholders Approve Delisting from the Official List

BOSTON and SYDNEY - 22 June 2020- GI Dynamics® Inc. (ASX:GID) ('GID' or the 'Company'), a medical device company that is developing EndoBarrier® for patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity, announces that it held its Special Meeting of Stockholders on 21 June 2020 and, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, is pleased to confirm that each of the resolutions put to stockholders as set forth in the Notice of Special Meeting and Proxy Statement dated 26 May 2020 (EST) ('Proxy Statement'), including a resolution to approve the proposed delisting of the Company from the Official List of the Australian Securities Exchange ('ASX') ('Official List'), were passed.

The information required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act is attached.

Update on Delisting from the Official List

As first announced on 11 May 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company has for some time been considering whether it is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders to remain listed on the Official List.

For the reasons set out in the Proxy Statement and in a number of recent announcements, the Company applied to ASX for their approval to delist the Company from the Official List. In accordance with ASX's usual practice, ASX requested, amongst other conditions, that the Company obtain the approval of stockholders by way of a special resolution to delist the Company from the Official List.

As detailed above, the Company subsequently sought, and has now obtained, the relevant stockholder approval required in order to delist from the Official List.

With the approval now obtained, and a formal delisting application already submitted to ASX, the Company will be delisted from the Official List in accordance with the timetable below.

Timetable to Delisting

The timetable for the Delisting is set out below.

Arrangements in place to sell CDIs in the lead up to the Delisting

The Company is not in a position to operate a share buy-back or similar facility in connection with the Delisting. Stockholders that wish to sell their CDIs on ASX will need to do so before the time at which the Company's CDIs are suspended from trading on the Official List, being the time noted in the above timetable (the 'Trading Suspension Date').

If CDI holders do not sell their CDIs prior to the Trading Suspension Date, their CDIs will need to be converted to shares of common stock in the Company. Further details on this process will be provided in the lead up to the Delisting Date.

Update on Ongoing Funding Arrangements

As has been announced by the Company on a number of occasions, the Company will need to raise additional funds to those secured under the recent Bridge Note (as announced on 19 June 2020) in order to continue to implement its business plan and to continue to carry on business. If the necessary funds are not raised, the Company may need to cease business operations and be wound up.

Further to the announcement of 19 June 2020, the Company will continue to update stockholders should there be any material developments in relation to a further fundraising.

