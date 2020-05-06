Gibraltar Industries : Announces First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Q1 Revenues Grow 10%, GAAP and Adjusted EPS Grow 95% and 68%, Respectively
Backlog of $258 Million up 39% on Renewable Energy and Conservation and Infrastructure Demand
Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity Supports Execution and Ongoing Improvement in the Business
First-Hand Experience with SARS, Executing Pandemic Playbook
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial and infrastructure markets, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.
“We got off to the start we expected with continued strength in our growth businesses, particularly Renewable Energy & Conservation. Overall revenue increased 9.7%, of which 2.8% was organic, adjusted EPS up 68% and our backlog grew 39% to a record level of $258 million. Renewable Energy & Conservation revenue grew 22.8% from acquisitions and 17.5% organically. Residential Products revenue was flat despite additional product line simplification, and strength in Infrastructure revenue was offset by weakness in our Industrial markets.”
“I managed a business in Asia during the SARS crisis, and I learned the most important thing we can do in times like this is to support our families, both at home and at work, focus on what we can control and do it well, and be aggressive in our fight to collectively solve problems. Since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, our team has demonstrated tremendous resiliency and fortitude in navigating through this challenge, and I am incredibly proud of our entire organization,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway. “We launched our initial pandemic task force in February and shortly thereafter began implementing new operating protocols to further support the health and safety of our team while operating our businesses deemed essential for our customers.”
“The impact to our businesses across Gibraltar has varied by end market with continued strength in our renewables and conservation and infrastructure businesses, consistent demand in our core Residential Products business, and slower demand in line with market in our Industrial business. We continue to meet our customers’ needs as our teams operate well along with our supply chain partners. Where we have competency, technology and capacity to do so, we have repurposed production lines to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, face shields, and hand sanitizer. We have distributed PPE to each of our team members across Gibraltar, and their family members, and we are also supporting local health care providers and first responders as needed. In addition, our team recently donated 3.3 million meals to food banks located in the communities where we operate. We will continue to do our best to be part of the solution.”
First Quarter 2020 Consolidated Results
Gibraltar reported the following consolidated results:
Three Months Ended March 31,
Dollars in millions, except EPS
GAAP
Adjusted
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Net Sales
$
249.4
$
227.4
9.7
%
$
249.4
$
227.4
9.7
%
Net Income
$
12.1
$
6.3
92.1
%
$
15.4
$
9.2
67.4
%
Diluted EPS
$
0.37
$
0.19
94.7
%
$
0.47
$
0.28
67.9
%
First quarter 2020 net sales increased 9.7% to $249.4 million versus 2019, in the range of the quarterly guidance provided in Gibraltar’s fourth quarter 2019 earnings release. Of the 9.7% increase, organic growth generated 2.8% driven by our Renewable Energy & Conservation segment, with inorganic growth generating 6.9% from our current quarter acquisitions of Thermo Energy Solutions and Delta Separations, along with Apeks Supercritical, which we acquired in the third quarter of 2019.
GAAP earnings increased 92.1% to $12.1 million, or $0.37 per share, while adjusted earnings increased 67.4% to $15.4 million, or $0.47 per share, the result of organic growth in Renewable Energy & Conservation, improved solar tracker field performance, favorable alignment of price to material costs, improved profitability in Residential Products, lower interest expense, and continuing benefits from operational excellence initiatives. The adjusted amounts for the first quarter of 2020 remove expenses of $0.10 per share, associated with senior leadership transition, acquisitions and restructuring. Special items removed from both the first quarters of 2020 and 2019 are further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.
First Quarter Segment Results
Renewable Energy & Conservation
For the first quarter, the Renewable Energy & Conservation segment reported:
Three Months Ended March 31,
Dollars in millions
GAAP
Adjusted
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Net Sales
$
96.5
$
68.8
40.3
%
$
96.5
$
68.8
40.3
%
Operating Margin
5.9
%
2.4
%
350 bps
7.0
%
2.5
%
450 bps
Renewable Energy & Conservation revenues increased 40.3%, driven by organic growth of 17.5% and inorganic growth of 22.8% resulting from the acquisitions of Apeks Supercritical, Thermo Energy Solutions and Delta Separations. Segment backlog increased to record levels, up 58% versus 2019, the result of good market dynamics, participation gains, and the impact of recent acquisitions.
The segment’s core business continued to improve and deliver solid operating results driven by participation gains, volume leverage, productivity improvements, and favorable price/material cost alignment. The impact from acquisitions was consistent with expectations, and although early in the integration process, remains on track to deliver targeted returns in year three. Adjusted operating margin for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019 removes special charges for acquisition related items and restructuring initiatives, as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.
Residential Products
For the first quarter, the Residential Products segment reported:
Three Months Ended March 31,
Dollars in millions
GAAP
Adjusted
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Net Sales
$
103.4
$
103.7
(0.3
)%
$
103.4
$
103.7
(0.3
)%
Operating Margin
13.3
%
11.7
%
160 bps
13.5
%
11.8
%
170 bps
Residential Products revenue decreased slightly versus 2019 due to additional product line simplification initiatives, and less demand for our product lines sold directly to homeowners. Total revenue grew slightly with solid growth in our core roofing-related products and postal businesses before the impact of product line simplification. Adjusted operating margin increased due to strong execution, improved material cost alignment and 80/20 simplification initiatives. Adjusted operating margin for the first quarters of 2020 and 2019 removes the special charges for restructuring initiatives under the 80/20 program as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.
Industrial & Infrastructure Products
For the first quarter, the Industrial & Infrastructure Products segment reported:
Three Months Ended March 31,
Dollars in millions
GAAP
Adjusted
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Net Sales
$
49.5
$
54.9
(9.8
)%
$
49.5
$
54.9
(9.8
)%
Operating Margin
8.1
%
7.5
%
60 bps
8.1
%
7.5
%
60 bps
Segment revenue decreased nearly 10%, driven by lower demand for core industrial products as customers delayed purchases in a declining steel price environment. The infrastructure business delivered strong revenue growth driven by solid market activity, participation gains along with modest price increases, and continued to grow backlog.
The increase in adjusted operating margin was driven by strong performance in our infrastructure business and continued improvement in our industrial business, a more favorable alignment of price to material costs and continued execution on 80/20 profit improvement initiatives. Adjusted operating margin for the first quarters of 2020 and 2019 removes special charges for restructuring initiatives as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.
Business Outlook
Gibraltar continues to accelerate growth and margin improvement through organic and inorganic investment in inherently attractive end markets that are vital to the economy’s core needs and less impacted by economic variables. Gibraltar’s higher growth businesses – renewable energy, commercial greenhouse growing, and processing – represented 39% of first quarter revenue and generated 58% growth in backlog as these markets continue to accelerate. The infrastructure business is also experiencing solid market growth and participation gains as reflected in backlog that has grown 13% over the prior year quarter.
The core residential building products businesses – ventilation, building accessories, and postal – delivered modest growth in the first quarter, but did see demand begin to slow after the end of the first quarter. The home improvement and industrial businesses have been the most impacted in today’s environment. Overall, Gibraltar expects demand in the immediate future to lag prior year until consumer confidence and spending improves.
Bill Bosway commented, “We will continue to enhance our revenue and income streams and, backed by the strength of our balance sheet, will remain laser-focused on executing our strategy, working to improve our business, and helping our team, customers, suppliers, and partners successfully navigate through today’s environment. We are leveraging our operating system – Business Systems, Portfolio Management, and Organization Development – to refine our business, strengthen the organization, and execute critical initiatives that will accelerate growth, profitability, asset utilization, and further improve ROIC.”
Bill Bosway concluded, “Right now, without more clarity, it is difficult to provide guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2020. Therefore, we are going to rescind our previous guidance. That being said, we do expect to deliver positive earnings and generate cash from operations throughout 2020. We will revisit the practice of providing guidance as we gain insight into the timing of recovery from the pandemic.”
Adjusted Financial Measures
To supplement Gibraltar’s consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Gibraltar also presented certain adjusted financial measures in this news release. Adjusted financial measures exclude special charges consisting of restructuring costs primarily associated with the 80/20 simplification initiative, senior leadership transition costs, debt repayment, acquisition related costs, and other reclassifications. These adjustments are shown in the reconciliation of adjusted financial measures excluding special charges provided in the supplemental financial schedules that accompany this news release. The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding special charges provides meaningful supplemental data to investors, as well as management, that are indicative of the Company’s core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods as well as comparison with other companies. Special charges are excluded since they may not be considered directly related to the Company’s ongoing business operations. These adjusted measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company’s GAAP results and may be different than adjusted measures used by other companies.
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Net Sales
$
249,439
$
227,417
Cost of sales
193,052
183,517
Gross profit
56,387
43,900
Selling, general, and administrative expense
41,197
33,334
Income from operations
15,190
10,566
Interest (income) expense
(47
)
2,061
Other expense
192
589
Income before taxes
15,045
7,916
Provision for income taxes
2,986
1,571
Net income
$
12,059
$
6,345
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.37
$
0.20
Diluted
$
0.37
$
0.19
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
32,586
32,279
Diluted
32,883
32,617
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
85,966
$
191,363
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,781 and $6,330
172,452
147,515
Inventories
88,585
78,476
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
16,149
19,748
Total current assets
363,152
437,102
Property, plant, and equipment, net
95,882
95,409
Operating lease assets
33,991
27,662
Goodwill
382,045
329,705
Acquired intangibles
107,528
92,592
Other assets
1,924
1,980
$
984,522
$
984,450
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
102,816
$
83,136
Accrued expenses
84,140
98,463
Billings in excess of cost
34,567
47,598
Total current liabilities
221,523
229,197
Deferred income taxes
39,999
40,334
Non-current operating lease liabilities
24,968
19,669
Other non-current liabilities
20,675
21,286
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 50,000 shares; 33,388 shares and 33,192 shares issued and outstanding in 2020 and 2019
334
332
Additional paid-in capital
297,269
295,582
Retained earnings
417,436
405,668
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(11,271
)
(5,391
)
Cost of 986 and 906 common shares held in treasury in 2020 and 2019
(26,411
)
(22,227
)
Total shareholders’ equity
677,357
673,964
$
984,522
$
984,450
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
12,059
$
6,345
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,338
4,941
Stock compensation expense
1,665
2,371
(Benefit of) provision for deferred income taxes
(216
)
393
Other, net
411
2,456
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(7,059
)
(27,623
)
Inventories
(6,004
)
35
Other current assets and other assets
6,144
165
Accounts payable
(17,789
)
5,332
Accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities
(37,561
)
(31,903
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(43,012
)
(37,488
)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(54,539
)
(264
)
Net proceeds from sale of property and equipment
52
22
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(2,822
)
(3,132
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(57,309
)
(3,374
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Long-term debt payments
—
(210,000
)
Payment of debt issuance costs
—
(1,235
)
Purchase of treasury stock at market prices
(4,184
)
(2,151
)
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
24
139
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,160
)
(213,247
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(916
)
612
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(105,397
)
(253,497
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
191,363
297,006
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
85,966
$
43,509
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
As
Reported
In GAAP
Statements
Restructuring
Charges
Senior
Leadership
Transition
Costs
Acquisition
Related
Items
Adjusted
Financial
Measures
Net Sales
Renewable Energy & Conservation
$
96,497
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
96,497
Residential Products
103,419
—
—
—
103,419
Industrial & Infrastructure Products
49,801
—
—
—
49,801
Less Inter-Segment Sales
(278
)
—
—
—
(278
)
49,523
—
—
—
49,523
Consolidated sales
249,439
—
—
—
249,439
Income from operations
Renewable Energy & Conservation
5,699
18
—
1,001
6,718
Residential Products
13,725
221
—
—
13,946
Industrial & Infrastructure Products
3,989
(2
)
—
—
3,987
Segments Income
23,413
237
—
1,001
24,651
Unallocated corporate expense
(8,223
)
54
2,226
259
(5,684
)
Consolidated income from operations
15,190
291
2,226
1,260
18,967
Interest income
(47
)
—
—
—
(47
)
Other expense
192
—
—
—
192
Income before income taxes
15,045
291
2,226
1,260
18,822
Provision for income taxes
2,986
73
—
316
3,375
Net income
$
12,059
$
218
$
2,226
$
944
$
15,447
Net earnings per share - diluted
$
0.37
$
0.01
$
0.06
$
0.03
$
0.47
Operating margin
Renewable Energy & Conservation
5.9
%
—
%
—
%
1.0
%
7.0
%
Residential Products
13.3
%
0.2
%
—
%
—
%
13.5
%
Industrial & Infrastructure Products
8.1
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
8.1
%
Segments Margin
9.4
%
0.1
%
—
%
0.4
%
9.9
%
Consolidated
6.1
%
0.1
%
0.9
%
0.5
%
7.6
%
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)