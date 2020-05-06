Gibraltar Industries : Announces First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results 0 05/06/2020 | 07:31am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q1 Revenues Grow 10%, GAAP and Adjusted EPS Grow 95% and 68%, Respectively Backlog of $258 Million up 39% on Renewable Energy and Conservation and Infrastructure Demand Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity Supports Execution and Ongoing Improvement in the Business First-Hand Experience with SARS, Executing Pandemic Playbook Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial and infrastructure markets, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. “We got off to the start we expected with continued strength in our growth businesses, particularly Renewable Energy & Conservation. Overall revenue increased 9.7%, of which 2.8% was organic, adjusted EPS up 68% and our backlog grew 39% to a record level of $258 million. Renewable Energy & Conservation revenue grew 22.8% from acquisitions and 17.5% organically. Residential Products revenue was flat despite additional product line simplification, and strength in Infrastructure revenue was offset by weakness in our Industrial markets.” “I managed a business in Asia during the SARS crisis, and I learned the most important thing we can do in times like this is to support our families, both at home and at work, focus on what we can control and do it well, and be aggressive in our fight to collectively solve problems. Since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, our team has demonstrated tremendous resiliency and fortitude in navigating through this challenge, and I am incredibly proud of our entire organization,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway. “We launched our initial pandemic task force in February and shortly thereafter began implementing new operating protocols to further support the health and safety of our team while operating our businesses deemed essential for our customers.” “The impact to our businesses across Gibraltar has varied by end market with continued strength in our renewables and conservation and infrastructure businesses, consistent demand in our core Residential Products business, and slower demand in line with market in our Industrial business. We continue to meet our customers’ needs as our teams operate well along with our supply chain partners. Where we have competency, technology and capacity to do so, we have repurposed production lines to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, face shields, and hand sanitizer. We have distributed PPE to each of our team members across Gibraltar, and their family members, and we are also supporting local health care providers and first responders as needed. In addition, our team recently donated 3.3 million meals to food banks located in the communities where we operate. We will continue to do our best to be part of the solution.” First Quarter 2020 Consolidated Results Gibraltar reported the following consolidated results: Three Months Ended March 31, Dollars in millions, except EPS GAAP Adjusted 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net Sales $ 249.4 $ 227.4 9.7 % $ 249.4 $ 227.4 9.7 % Net Income $ 12.1 $ 6.3 92.1 % $ 15.4 $ 9.2 67.4 % Diluted EPS $ 0.37 $ 0.19 94.7 % $ 0.47 $ 0.28 67.9 % First quarter 2020 net sales increased 9.7% to $249.4 million versus 2019, in the range of the quarterly guidance provided in Gibraltar’s fourth quarter 2019 earnings release. Of the 9.7% increase, organic growth generated 2.8% driven by our Renewable Energy & Conservation segment, with inorganic growth generating 6.9% from our current quarter acquisitions of Thermo Energy Solutions and Delta Separations, along with Apeks Supercritical, which we acquired in the third quarter of 2019. GAAP earnings increased 92.1% to $12.1 million, or $0.37 per share, while adjusted earnings increased 67.4% to $15.4 million, or $0.47 per share, the result of organic growth in Renewable Energy & Conservation, improved solar tracker field performance, favorable alignment of price to material costs, improved profitability in Residential Products, lower interest expense, and continuing benefits from operational excellence initiatives. The adjusted amounts for the first quarter of 2020 remove expenses of $0.10 per share, associated with senior leadership transition, acquisitions and restructuring. Special items removed from both the first quarters of 2020 and 2019 are further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures. First Quarter Segment Results Renewable Energy & Conservation For the first quarter, the Renewable Energy & Conservation segment reported: Three Months Ended March 31, Dollars in millions GAAP Adjusted 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net Sales $ 96.5 $ 68.8 40.3 % $ 96.5 $ 68.8 40.3 % Operating Margin 5.9 % 2.4 % 350 bps 7.0 % 2.5 % 450 bps Renewable Energy & Conservation revenues increased 40.3%, driven by organic growth of 17.5% and inorganic growth of 22.8% resulting from the acquisitions of Apeks Supercritical, Thermo Energy Solutions and Delta Separations. Segment backlog increased to record levels, up 58% versus 2019, the result of good market dynamics, participation gains, and the impact of recent acquisitions. The segment’s core business continued to improve and deliver solid operating results driven by participation gains, volume leverage, productivity improvements, and favorable price/material cost alignment. The impact from acquisitions was consistent with expectations, and although early in the integration process, remains on track to deliver targeted returns in year three. Adjusted operating margin for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019 removes special charges for acquisition related items and restructuring initiatives, as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures. Residential Products For the first quarter, the Residential Products segment reported: Three Months Ended March 31, Dollars in millions GAAP Adjusted 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net Sales $ 103.4 $ 103.7 (0.3 )% $ 103.4 $ 103.7 (0.3 )% Operating Margin 13.3 % 11.7 % 160 bps 13.5 % 11.8 % 170 bps Residential Products revenue decreased slightly versus 2019 due to additional product line simplification initiatives, and less demand for our product lines sold directly to homeowners. Total revenue grew slightly with solid growth in our core roofing-related products and postal businesses before the impact of product line simplification. Adjusted operating margin increased due to strong execution, improved material cost alignment and 80/20 simplification initiatives. Adjusted operating margin for the first quarters of 2020 and 2019 removes the special charges for restructuring initiatives under the 80/20 program as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures. Industrial & Infrastructure Products For the first quarter, the Industrial & Infrastructure Products segment reported: Three Months Ended March 31, Dollars in millions GAAP Adjusted 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net Sales $ 49.5 $ 54.9 (9.8 )% $ 49.5 $ 54.9 (9.8 )% Operating Margin 8.1 % 7.5 % 60 bps 8.1 % 7.5 % 60 bps Segment revenue decreased nearly 10%, driven by lower demand for core industrial products as customers delayed purchases in a declining steel price environment. The infrastructure business delivered strong revenue growth driven by solid market activity, participation gains along with modest price increases, and continued to grow backlog. The increase in adjusted operating margin was driven by strong performance in our infrastructure business and continued improvement in our industrial business, a more favorable alignment of price to material costs and continued execution on 80/20 profit improvement initiatives. Adjusted operating margin for the first quarters of 2020 and 2019 removes special charges for restructuring initiatives as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures. Business Outlook Gibraltar continues to accelerate growth and margin improvement through organic and inorganic investment in inherently attractive end markets that are vital to the economy’s core needs and less impacted by economic variables. Gibraltar’s higher growth businesses – renewable energy, commercial greenhouse growing, and processing – represented 39% of first quarter revenue and generated 58% growth in backlog as these markets continue to accelerate. The infrastructure business is also experiencing solid market growth and participation gains as reflected in backlog that has grown 13% over the prior year quarter. The core residential building products businesses – ventilation, building accessories, and postal – delivered modest growth in the first quarter, but did see demand begin to slow after the end of the first quarter. The home improvement and industrial businesses have been the most impacted in today’s environment. Overall, Gibraltar expects demand in the immediate future to lag prior year until consumer confidence and spending improves. Bill Bosway commented, “We will continue to enhance our revenue and income streams and, backed by the strength of our balance sheet, will remain laser-focused on executing our strategy, working to improve our business, and helping our team, customers, suppliers, and partners successfully navigate through today’s environment. We are leveraging our operating system – Business Systems, Portfolio Management, and Organization Development – to refine our business, strengthen the organization, and execute critical initiatives that will accelerate growth, profitability, asset utilization, and further improve ROIC.” Bill Bosway concluded, “Right now, without more clarity, it is difficult to provide guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2020. Therefore, we are going to rescind our previous guidance. That being said, we do expect to deliver positive earnings and generate cash from operations throughout 2020. We will revisit the practice of providing guidance as we gain insight into the timing of recovery from the pandemic.” First Quarter 2020 Conference Call Details Gibraltar will host a conference call today starting at 9:00 a.m. ET to review its results for the first quarter of 2020. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (877) 407-3088 or (201) 389-0927 or by accessing the webcast at the Investor Info section of the Company’s website at www.gibraltar1.com. Presentation slides referenced during the conference call will be available for download on the website. A webcast replay of the conference call and a copy of the transcript will be available on the website following the call. About Gibraltar Gibraltar Industries is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets. With a three-pillar strategy focused on business systems, portfolio management, and organization and talent development, Gibraltar’s mission is to create compounding and sustainable value with strong leadership positions in higher growth, profitable end markets. Gibraltar serves customers primarily throughout North America. Comprehensive information about Gibraltar can be found on its website at www.gibraltar1.com. Forward-Looking Statements Certain information set forth in this news release, other than historical statements, contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based, in whole or in part, on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the Company’s business, and management’s beliefs about future operations, results, and financial position. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual events, performance, or results could differ materially from the anticipated events, performance, or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, operations, business, liquidity and cash flows, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives, liquidity enhancing actions, and other cost reduction actions. Before making any investment decisions regarding our company, we strongly advise you to read the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K which can be accessed under the “SEC Filings” link of the “Investor Info” page of our website at www.Gibraltar1.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation. Adjusted Financial Measures To supplement Gibraltar’s consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Gibraltar also presented certain adjusted financial measures in this news release. Adjusted financial measures exclude special charges consisting of restructuring costs primarily associated with the 80/20 simplification initiative, senior leadership transition costs, debt repayment, acquisition related costs, and other reclassifications. These adjustments are shown in the reconciliation of adjusted financial measures excluding special charges provided in the supplemental financial schedules that accompany this news release. The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding special charges provides meaningful supplemental data to investors, as well as management, that are indicative of the Company’s core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods as well as comparison with other companies. Special charges are excluded since they may not be considered directly related to the Company’s ongoing business operations. These adjusted measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company’s GAAP results and may be different than adjusted measures used by other companies. GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net Sales $ 249,439 $ 227,417 Cost of sales 193,052 183,517 Gross profit 56,387 43,900 Selling, general, and administrative expense 41,197 33,334 Income from operations 15,190 10,566 Interest (income) expense (47 ) 2,061 Other expense 192 589 Income before taxes 15,045 7,916 Provision for income taxes 2,986 1,571 Net income $ 12,059 $ 6,345 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.19 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 32,586 32,279 Diluted 32,883 32,617 GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,966 $ 191,363 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,781 and $6,330 172,452 147,515 Inventories 88,585 78,476 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,149 19,748 Total current assets 363,152 437,102 Property, plant, and equipment, net 95,882 95,409 Operating lease assets 33,991 27,662 Goodwill 382,045 329,705 Acquired intangibles 107,528 92,592 Other assets 1,924 1,980 $ 984,522 $ 984,450 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 102,816 $ 83,136 Accrued expenses 84,140 98,463 Billings in excess of cost 34,567 47,598 Total current liabilities 221,523 229,197 Deferred income taxes 39,999 40,334 Non-current operating lease liabilities 24,968 19,669 Other non-current liabilities 20,675 21,286 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 50,000 shares; 33,388 shares and 33,192 shares issued and outstanding in 2020 and 2019 334 332 Additional paid-in capital 297,269 295,582 Retained earnings 417,436 405,668 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,271 ) (5,391 ) Cost of 986 and 906 common shares held in treasury in 2020 and 2019 (26,411 ) (22,227 ) Total shareholders’ equity 677,357 673,964 $ 984,522 $ 984,450 GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 12,059 $ 6,345 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,338 4,941 Stock compensation expense 1,665 2,371 (Benefit of) provision for deferred income taxes (216 ) 393 Other, net 411 2,456 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (7,059 ) (27,623 ) Inventories (6,004 ) 35 Other current assets and other assets 6,144 165 Accounts payable (17,789 ) 5,332 Accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities (37,561 ) (31,903 ) Net cash used in operating activities (43,012 ) (37,488 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (54,539 ) (264 ) Net proceeds from sale of property and equipment 52 22 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (2,822 ) (3,132 ) Net cash used in investing activities (57,309 ) (3,374 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Long-term debt payments — (210,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (1,235 ) Purchase of treasury stock at market prices (4,184 ) (2,151 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 24 139 Net cash used in financing activities (4,160 ) (213,247 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (916 ) 612 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (105,397 ) (253,497 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 191,363 297,006 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 85,966 $ 43,509 GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 As

Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Acquisition

Related

Items Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewable Energy & Conservation $ 96,497 $ — $ — $ — $ 96,497 Residential Products 103,419 — — — 103,419 Industrial & Infrastructure Products 49,801 — — — 49,801 Less Inter-Segment Sales (278 ) — — — (278 ) 49,523 — — — 49,523 Consolidated sales 249,439 — — — 249,439 Income from operations Renewable Energy & Conservation 5,699 18 — 1,001 6,718 Residential Products 13,725 221 — — 13,946 Industrial & Infrastructure Products 3,989 (2 ) — — 3,987 Segments Income 23,413 237 — 1,001 24,651 Unallocated corporate expense (8,223 ) 54 2,226 259 (5,684 ) Consolidated income from operations 15,190 291 2,226 1,260 18,967 Interest income (47 ) — — — (47 ) Other expense 192 — — — 192 Income before income taxes 15,045 291 2,226 1,260 18,822 Provision for income taxes 2,986 73 — 316 3,375 Net income $ 12,059 $ 218 $ 2,226 $ 944 $ 15,447 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ 0.03 $ 0.47 Operating margin Renewable Energy & Conservation 5.9 % — % — % 1.0 % 7.0 % Residential Products 13.3 % 0.2 % — % — % 13.5 % Industrial & Infrastructure Products 8.1 % — % — % — % 8.1 % Segments Margin 9.4 % 0.1 % — % 0.4 % 9.9 % Consolidated 6.1 % 0.1 % 0.9 % 0.5 % 7.6 % GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 As

Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Debt

Repayment Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewable Energy & Conservation $ 68,837 $ — $ — $ — $ 68,837 Residential Products 103,709 — — — 103,709 Industrial & Infrastructure Products 55,188 — — — 55,188 Less Inter-Segment Sales (317 ) — — — (317 ) 54,871 — — — 54,871 Consolidated sales 227,417 — — — 227,417 Income from operations Renewable Energy & Conservation 1,632 94 — — 1,726 Residential Products 12,090 151 — — 12,241 Industrial & Infrastructure Products 4,129 (33 ) — — 4,096 Segments income 17,851 212 — — 18,063 Unallocated corporate expense (7,285 ) 7 2,495 — (4,783 ) Consolidated income from operations 10,566 219 2,495 — 13,280 Interest expense 2,061 — — (1,041 ) 1,020 Other expense 589 — — — 589 Income before income taxes 7,916 219 2,495 1,041 11,671 Provision for income taxes 1,571 54 621 260 2,506 Net income $ 6,345 $ 165 $ 1,874 $ 781 $ 9,165 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.28 Operating margin Renewable Energy & Conservation 2.4 % 0.1 % — % — % 2.5 % Residential Products 11.7 % 0.1 % — % — % 11.8 % Industrial & Infrastructure Products 7.5 % (0.1 )% — % — % 7.5 % Segments margin 7.8 % 0.1 % — % — % 7.9 % Consolidated 4.6 % 0.1 % 1.1 % — % 5.8 % View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005104/en/

© Business Wire 2020 0 Latest news on GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. 07:45a GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:31a GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES : Announces First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results BU 04/22 GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 6 BU 03/03 GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Chan.. AQ 02/28 GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi.. AQ 02/28 GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 02/28 GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES : Announces Fourth-Quarter 2019 Financial Results BU 02/27 GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES : Board of Directors Appoints Two New Members BU 02/25 GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. : annual earnings release 02/19 GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other E.. AQ