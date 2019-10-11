Log in
Gibraltar Industries, Inc.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.

(ROCK)
  Report  
Company Financials 
News Official Publications

Gibraltar Industries : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 25

0
10/11/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and distributor of building products for the residential, industrial, infrastructure, and renewable energy and conservation markets, will release its third quarter 2019 financial results at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday, October 25, 2019. Chief Executive Officer William Bosway and Chief Financial Officer Timothy Murphy will host a conference call to discuss these results that same day at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call should visit the Investor Info section of the Company’s website at www.gibraltar1.com. The call may also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3088 or (201) 389-0927. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar Industries is a leading manufacturer and distributor of building products for the residential, industrial, infrastructure, and renewable energy and conservation markets. With a four-pillar strategy focused on operational improvement, product innovation, portfolio management and acquisitions, Gibraltar’s mission is to drive best-in-class performance. Gibraltar serves customers primarily throughout North America and to a lesser extent Asia. Comprehensive information about Gibraltar can be found on its website at www.gibraltar1.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 034 M
EBIT 2019 110 M
Net income 2019 71,9 M
Finance 2019 143 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,3x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,24x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
Capitalization 1 421 M
Chart GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 48,20  $
Last Close Price 44,11  $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William T. Bosway President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Patrick Montague Chairman
Patrick M. Burns Chief Operating Officer
Timothy F. Murphy CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
John L. Mehltretter Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.23.94%1 421
ASSA ABLOY34.68%24 021
SAINT-GOBAIN20.83%21 078
MASCO CORPORATION43.13%12 114
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC46.56%7 789
AGC INC.-0.15%6 877
