Gibraltar Industries : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 25

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and distributor of building products for the residential, industrial, infrastructure, and renewable energy and conservation markets, will release its third quarter 2019 financial results at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday, October 25, 2019. Chief Executive Officer William Bosway and Chief Financial Officer Timothy Murphy will host a conference call to discuss these results that same day at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call should visit the Investor Info section of the Company’s website at www.gibraltar1.com. The call may also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3088 or (201) 389-0927. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

