Gibson Energy Announces Closing of Sale of Canadian Truck Transportation

07/02/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise

CALGARY, Alberta, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibson” or the “Company”), (TSX: GEI), announced today it has closed the sale of its Canadian Truck Transportation businesses to Trimac Transportation (“Trimac”) for gross proceeds of approximately $70 million prior to customary closing adjustments, with the potential for additional proceeds depending on the performance of the business over the next several years.

As part of the sale of its Canadian Truck Transportation businesses, Gibson has also entered into an agreement with an entity affiliated with Trimac for the sale of a field office and shop facilities situated on 31 acres of land in Edmonton, Alberta for $30 million.  Gibson expects this portion of the sale will close by the end of the first quarter of 2020, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, with Trimac utilizing the properties under a lease arrangement in the interim.

With the closing of the sale of its Canadian Truck Transportation business, Gibson has successfully completed all non-core divestitures announced at its January 2018 Investor Day for total proceeds of approximately $325 million.  All proceeds from the non-core divestitures will be reinvested into the Company’s core tankage and pipeline infrastructure projects. 

About Gibson
Gibson is a Canadian-based oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of crude oil and refined products.  Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) including, but not limited to, statements related to the divestitures of the Canadian Truck Transportation business and the Edmonton Facility, including the payment to the Company of a bonus, the divestiture and timing thereof of the Edmonton Facility, and the completion of all non-core divestitures and the amount and use of proceeds therefrom.  All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words ‘‘anticipate’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘contemplate’’, ‘‘continue’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘expect’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘propose’’, ‘‘might’’, ‘‘may’’, ‘‘will’’, ‘‘shall’’, ‘‘project’’, ‘‘should’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘would’’, ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘predict’’, ‘‘forecast’’, ‘‘pursue’’, ‘‘potential’’ and ‘‘capable’’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 4, 2019 as filed on SEDAR and available on the Gibson website at www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies 
Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations 
Phone: (403) 776-3146 
Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
