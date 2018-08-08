Log in
GIBSON ENERGY INC. (GEI)

GIBSON ENERGY INC. (GEI)
My previous session
08/08 10:00:00 pm
18.63 CAD   +0.43%
10:03pGibson Energy Declares Dividend
GL
10:02pGIBSON ENERGY : Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results
AQ
10:02pGibson Energy Announces One Million Barrel Expansion at Hardisty ..
GL
Gibson Energy Declares Dividend

0
08/08/2018 | 10:03pm CEST

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibson” or the “Company”), (TSX: GEI), announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per common share payable on October 17, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2018. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Gibson’s dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

About Gibson
Gibson is a Canadian-based oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of crude oil and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (403) 776-3146
Email:    mark.chyccies@gibsonenergy.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 6 835 M
EBIT 2018 132 M
Net income 2018 58,3 M
Debt 2018 1 137 M
Yield 2018 7,13%
P/E ratio 2018 50,20
P/E ratio 2019 36,05
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 2 710 M
Chart GIBSON ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Gibson Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIBSON ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 19,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven R. Spaulding President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Estey Chairman
Michael Lindsay Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Sean Brown Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Marshall L. McRae Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIBSON ENERGY INC.2.04%2 074
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD--.--%6 535
RUBIS-14.80%5 638
TOWNGAS CHINA COMPANY LTD23.53%2 782
SUNOCO LP-8.13%2 647
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.--.--%2 225
