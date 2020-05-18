Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie S A : 9/2020 - Proposal of the Exchange Management Board on dividend record date and dividend payment date for the dividend for 2019

2020-05-18 18:18:50

Current Report No. 9/2020

Date: 18 May 2020

Topic: Proposal of the Exchange Management Board on dividend record date and dividend payment date for the dividend for 2019

Legal basis: Article 17 (1) of MAR - Inside information

Content:

The Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange ('Company') further to the Current Reports: No. 7/2020 of 17 April 2020 and No. 8/2020 of 27 April 2020, informs that on 18 May 2020 it has made a decision on proposing to the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company the dates: 28 July 2020 as the dividend record date and 11 August 2020 as the dividend payment date.

Legal basis: Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (EU Legal Journal L 173) ('MAR').

Signatures of persons representing the company:

Piotr Borowski - Member of the Management Board

Dariusz Kułakowski - Member of the Management Board