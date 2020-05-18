Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie S.A.    GPW   PLGPW0000017

GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARSZAWI

(GPW)
Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie S A : 9/2020 - Proposal of the Exchange Management Board on dividend record date and dividend payment date for the dividend for 2019

05/18/2020 | 10:14pm EDT

Current Report No. 9/2020

Date: 18 May 2020

Topic: Proposal of the Exchange Management Board on dividend record date and dividend payment date for the dividend for 2019

Legal basis: Article 17 (1) of MAR - Inside information

Content:
The Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange ('Company') further to the Current Reports: No. 7/2020 of 17 April 2020 and No. 8/2020 of 27 April 2020, informs that on 18 May 2020 it has made a decision on proposing to the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company the dates: 28 July 2020 as the dividend record date and 11 August 2020 as the dividend payment date.

Legal basis: Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (EU Legal Journal L 173) ('MAR').

Signatures of persons representing the company:
Piotr Borowski - Member of the Management Board
Dariusz Kułakowski - Member of the Management Board

Disclaimer

WSE - Warsaw Stock Exchange SA published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 22:00:05 UTC
