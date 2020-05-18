Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie S A : 9/2020 - Proposal of the Exchange Management Board on dividend record date and dividend payment date for the dividend for 2019

2020-05-18 18:18:50
Current Report No. 9/2020
Date: 18 May 2020
Topic: Proposal of the Exchange Management Board on dividend record date and dividend payment date for the dividend for 2019
Legal basis: Article 17 (1) of MAR - Inside information
Content:
The Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange ('Company') further to the Current Reports: No. 7/2020 of 17 April 2020 and No. 8/2020 of 27 April 2020, informs that on 18 May 2020 it has made a decision on proposing to the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company the dates: 28 July 2020 as the dividend record date and 11 August 2020 as the dividend payment date.
Legal basis: Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (EU Legal Journal L 173) ('MAR').
Signatures of persons representing the company:
Piotr Borowski - Member of the Management Board
Dariusz Kułakowski - Member of the Management Board
Disclaimer
WSE - Warsaw Stock Exchange SA published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 22:00:05 UTC