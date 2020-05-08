Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie S A : Conference Call

2020-05-08 17:23:43

Warsaw Stock Exchange 1Q20 Results Investor Conference Call

Friday 15 May, 2020

Goldman Sachs is delighted to host a conference call on behalf of Warsaw Stock Exchange following their 1Q20 Results release.

Conference Call Date: Friday 15th May

Conference Call Time: 1500hr (Warsaw), 1400hr (London), 0900hr (New York)

Representing Warsaw Stock Exchange will be:

CEO - Marek Dietl

Members of the Management Board - Izabela Olszewska, Piotr Borowski

Vice President of the TGE (Commodity Exchange) - Pawel Ostrowski

Please dial in 10-15 minutes before the call to allow for the registration process. The call will be conducted in English and there will be a short overview of Poland market & WSE results followed by Q&A.

Dial-in Details: - to be delivered

You will be asked for your name and company when dialling in and will then be connected to the call.

The presentation materials for the call will be available from 2pm (CET) on the 15th May at the WSE Investor Relations website - https://www.gpw.pl/ri-presentations-and-webcasts

Please note: This call is intended for Institutional Investors & Sell-side Research Analysts only