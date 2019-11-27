Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie S A : New Listing of Polish ETF on WIG20short

2019-11-27 12:12:57

PRESS RELEASE

New ETF on WIG20short has been newly listed on GPW

The WIG20short ETF allows investors to use short strategies on the stock market

It is the third ETF introduced to trading on GPW this year

The Beta ETF on WIG20short was newly listed on the GPW Main Market on 27 November 2019. It is the sixth ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) listed on the GPW and the third ETF to be newly listed in 2019. The fund's issuer is AgioFunds TFI, the offering agent and market maker is Dom Maklerski BOŚ, and the project co-ordinator is Beta Securities Poland.

'We are glad that another ETF has been newly listed on GPW. The WIG20short Beta ETF is a very interesting product as it allows investors to use short strategies and make returns when WIG20 is losing. The ETF is a perfect addition to the five long ETFs already listed on GPW, which investors can use to make returns when indices rise. It is the third ETF to be newly listed this year after the Beta ETFs on WIG20TR and mWIG40TR. ETFs are very attractive for investors thanks to low management costs and strong liquidity, which implies ease of trading on the exchange. We are certain that ETFs listed on GPW will become even more popular,' said Piotr Borowski, Member of the GPW Management Board.

The new ETF allows investors to take short positions on the stock market. WIG20short is an index derived from WIG20 as its value depends on the value of WIG20. WIG20short follows WIG20 in that whenever WIG20 loses 10 points, WIG20short gains 10 points, etc. (more about WIG20short).

'We give active participants of the capital market another fund from the Beta ETF family, the WIG20Short Beta ETF. The fund tracks the WIG20short index and provides returns when WIG20 is going down. Following the WIG20TR and mWIG40TR Beta ETFs, we have not introduced a fund with a stronger focus on trading rather than investing as the recommended investment horizon is one day. We want to deliver investment solutions that offer all participants of the capital market a good fit for their perspective on the market outlook. This is why we are launching the WIG20short ETF. We will soon develop more Beta ETFs,' said Robert Sochacki, Board Member of Beta Securities Poland.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) track (replicate) the performance of an exchange index. ETFs enable continuous (daily) creation and cancellation of investment certificates. Certificates of closed-end portfolio investment funds (ETF units within the meaning of the Exchange Rules) are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the same way as stocks and can be freely bought and sold. Liquidity of ETFs is supported by market makers (brokers).

For more information about Beta ETFs, visit: www.gpw.pl, agiofunds.pl and www.bossa.pl

***

