Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie S.A.    GPW   PLGPW0000017

GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARSZAWI

(GPW)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie S A : New Listing of Polish ETF on WIG20short

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 07:03am EST
2019-11-27 12:12:57

PRESS RELEASE

  • New ETF on WIG20short has been newly listed on GPW
  • The WIG20short ETF allows investors to use short strategies on the stock market
  • It is the third ETF introduced to trading on GPW this year

The Beta ETF on WIG20short was newly listed on the GPW Main Market on 27 November 2019. It is the sixth ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) listed on the GPW and the third ETF to be newly listed in 2019. The fund's issuer is AgioFunds TFI, the offering agent and market maker is Dom Maklerski BOŚ, and the project co-ordinator is Beta Securities Poland.

'We are glad that another ETF has been newly listed on GPW. The WIG20short Beta ETF is a very interesting product as it allows investors to use short strategies and make returns when WIG20 is losing. The ETF is a perfect addition to the five long ETFs already listed on GPW, which investors can use to make returns when indices rise. It is the third ETF to be newly listed this year after the Beta ETFs on WIG20TR and mWIG40TR. ETFs are very attractive for investors thanks to low management costs and strong liquidity, which implies ease of trading on the exchange. We are certain that ETFs listed on GPW will become even more popular,' said Piotr Borowski, Member of the GPW Management Board.

The new ETF allows investors to take short positions on the stock market. WIG20short is an index derived from WIG20 as its value depends on the value of WIG20. WIG20short follows WIG20 in that whenever WIG20 loses 10 points, WIG20short gains 10 points, etc. (more about WIG20short).

'We give active participants of the capital market another fund from the Beta ETF family, the WIG20Short Beta ETF. The fund tracks the WIG20short index and provides returns when WIG20 is going down. Following the WIG20TR and mWIG40TR Beta ETFs, we have not introduced a fund with a stronger focus on trading rather than investing as the recommended investment horizon is one day. We want to deliver investment solutions that offer all participants of the capital market a good fit for their perspective on the market outlook. This is why we are launching the WIG20short ETF. We will soon develop more Beta ETFs,' said Robert Sochacki, Board Member of Beta Securities Poland.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) track (replicate) the performance of an exchange index. ETFs enable continuous (daily) creation and cancellation of investment certificates. Certificates of closed-end portfolio investment funds (ETF units within the meaning of the Exchange Rules) are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the same way as stocks and can be freely bought and sold. Liquidity of ETFs is supported by market makers (brokers).
For more information about Beta ETFs, visit: www.gpw.pl, agiofunds.pl and www.bossa.pl

***
The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl

Disclaimer

WSE - Warsaw Stock Exchange SA published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 12:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOW
07:03aGIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : New Listing of Polish ETF on WIG20short
PU
10/22GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : GPW Launches a Crowdfunding Programme for..
PU
10/22GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : GPW Presents an Award in the Social Repor..
PU
10/21GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : 20 Years of the Exchange School
PU
10/16GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : Impact of ESG Factors on Investment Decis..
PU
10/11GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : New Rules of Classification on the Alert ..
PU
10/10GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : 27/2019 - Court registration of amendment..
PU
10/03GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets
PU
10/03GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : GPW Group Representative on the Board of ..
PU
10/01GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARS : 25/2019 - Content of resolutions adopted ..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 339 M
EBIT 2019 154 M
Net income 2019 139 M
Finance 2019 351 M
Yield 2019 6,79%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,82x
EV / Sales2020 3,80x
Capitalization 1 643 M
Chart GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARSZAWIE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOW
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 42,10  PLN
Last Close Price 39,15  PLN
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,54%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marek Tomasz Dietl Chairman-Management Board, President & CEO
Jakub Modrzejewski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Borowski Chief Operating Officer
Jacek Fotek Chief Financial Officer
Dariusz Kulakowski Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARSZAWIE S.A.7.26%420
CME GROUP INC.9.44%73 776
ASX LIMITED34.73%10 606
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.7.68%9 288
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 698
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.48.03%3 286
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group