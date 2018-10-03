FOW Trading CEE 2018: Equities and Derivatives

2018-10-03 16:33:35

Trading CEE: Equities and Derivatives, one of the most prominent and recognized industry events in the region, co-organized by the Warsaw Stock Exchange, will take place at the Westin Hotel on 9 October 2018.

The event opens with a debate of CEE stock exchange CEOs on the co-operation of regional exchanges aimed at making them more attractive to international investors. The speakers include GPW CEO Marek Dietl, Budapest Stock Exchange CEO Richard Vegh, and Bratislava Stock Exchange CEO Peter Kubricky.

Other panels will discuss the future of the CEE regional markets, the opportunities of attracting international investors, the current trends in asset management, and new technologies for the financial markets.

The conference language is English. We encourage financial institutions to join us at the event. Please register today.