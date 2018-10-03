Log in
GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZW SA (GPW)
FOW Trading CEE 2018: Equities and Derivatives

10/03/2018
2018-10-03 16:33:35

Trading CEE: Equities and Derivatives, one of the most prominent and recognized industry events in the region, co-organized by the Warsaw Stock Exchange, will take place at the Westin Hotel on 9 October 2018.

The event opens with a debate of CEE stock exchange CEOs on the co-operation of regional exchanges aimed at making them more attractive to international investors. The speakers include GPW CEO Marek Dietl, Budapest Stock Exchange CEO Richard Vegh, and Bratislava Stock Exchange CEO Peter Kubricky.
Other panels will discuss the future of the CEE regional markets, the opportunities of attracting international investors, the current trends in asset management, and new technologies for the financial markets.

The conference language is English. We encourage financial institutions to join us at the event. Please register today.

Disclaimer

WSE - Warsaw Stock Exchange SA published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 15:57:03 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 340 M
EBIT 2018 171 M
Net income 2018 164 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,71%
P/E ratio 2018 11,21
P/E ratio 2019 13,23
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,41x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,36x
Capitalization 1 840 M
Technical analysis trends GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOW
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 45,1  PLN
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Marek Tomasz Dietl Chairman-Management Board, President & CEO
Piotr Borowski Chief Operating Officer
Jacek Fotek Chief Financial Officer
Dariusz Kulakowski Chief Information Officer
Eugeniusz Szumiejko Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZW SA-6.70%497
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC-1.40%9 276
ASX LTD13.22%8 638
NEX GROUP PLC69.00%4 983
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 356
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES7.65%2 769
