Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Wrszw SA    GPW   PLGPW0000017

GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZW SA (GPW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Wrszw : 35/2018 - Resignation of a member of Supervisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 03:13pm CEST

2018-08-22 15:00:01

Current Report No 35/2018

Date: 22 August 2018

Topic: Resignation of a member of Supervisory Board

Legal basis: Article 56.1(2) of the Act on Public Offering - current and periodic information

Content:
The Warsaw Stock Exchange ('Exchange') informs that on 22 August 2018 it has become aware of the resignation as of 20 August 2018 of a member of Exchange Supervisory Board - Krzysztof Kaczmarczyk, due to intention to take on new professional responsibilities.

Legal basis: § 5 (4) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 regarding current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the laws of a non-member state.

Signatures of the company's representatives:
Jacek Fotek - Vice President of the Management Board
Dariusz Kułakowski - Member of the Management Board

Disclaimer

WSE - Warsaw Stock Exchange SA published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 13:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOW
03:13pGIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : 35/2018 - Resignation of a member of Supe..
PU
08/10GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : Share of Investors in Financial Instrumen..
PU
08/03GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets
PU
08/01GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : Record-high net profit of GPW Group at PL..
PU
08/01SILVAIR : Greenberg Traurig Advised Silvair, U.S. Company, on Its IPO on Warsaw ..
AQ
07/26GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : ING Turbo Structured Certificates on CD P..
PU
07/20GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : GPW and IBRKK-PIB Are Partners in a Resea..
PU
07/20GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : GPW, PFR, BIK and IAiR Sign an Investment..
PU
07/19GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : 34/2018 - Decisions of the Polish Financi..
PU
07/17GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : Jakub Modrzejewski Elected New Chairman o..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 345 M
EBIT 2018 176 M
Net income 2018 164 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,14%
P/E ratio 2018 10,43
P/E ratio 2019 12,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,99x
Capitalization 1 712 M
Chart GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZW SA
Duration : Period :
Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Wrszw SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOW
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 46,0  PLN
Spread / Average Target 13%
Managers
NameTitle
Marek Tomasz Dietl Chairman-Management Board, President & CEO
Piotr Borowski Chief Operating Officer
Jacek Fotek Chief Financial Officer
Dariusz Kulakowski Chief Information Officer
Eugeniusz Szumiejko Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZW SA-13.19%462
ASX LTD20.91%9 444
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC-6.60%9 070
NEX GROUP PLC69.66%5 080
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 381
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES4.86%2 684
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.