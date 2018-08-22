Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Wrszw : 35/2018 - Resignation of a member of Supervisory Board

2018-08-22 15:00:01

Current Report No 35/2018

Date: 22 August 2018

Topic: Resignation of a member of Supervisory Board

Legal basis: Article 56.1(2) of the Act on Public Offering - current and periodic information

Content:

The Warsaw Stock Exchange ('Exchange') informs that on 22 August 2018 it has become aware of the resignation as of 20 August 2018 of a member of Exchange Supervisory Board - Krzysztof Kaczmarczyk, due to intention to take on new professional responsibilities.

Legal basis: § 5 (4) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 regarding current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the laws of a non-member state.

Signatures of the company's representatives:

Jacek Fotek - Vice President of the Management Board

Dariusz Kułakowski - Member of the Management Board