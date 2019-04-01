Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Wrszw : Exchange Supervisory Board Approves Another Strategic Initiative of GPW Group

2019-04-01 11:24:23

Exchange Supervisory Board Approves Another Strategic Initiative of GPW Group

The Exchange Supervisory Board has approved GPW Tech, another strategic initiative of the GPW Group

The GPW Tech project will develop a stand-alone technology company specialising in IT solutions for the capital market

On 29 March 2019, the Exchange Supervisory Board approved the strategic initiative GPW Tech, a project which will develop a dedicated technology company specialising in IT solutions for the capital market. As a stand-alone company of the GPW Group, GPW Tech will focus on the development of technological business in GPW's sector based on proprietary solutions.

'Technological development of the GPW Group is one of our priorities presented to the market as a part of the strategy #GPW2022. The establishment of GPW Tech is a key part of the process. The company will actively respond to emerging market trends with proprietary R&D work, collaboration with third parties in joint development of technological solutions, joint ventures and acquisitions. The project will not only generate additional revenue but also accelerate technological progress on the capital market, not least because GPW Tech will attract new young talent willing to grow in a company with a focus on new technology,' said Marek Dietl, President of the GPW Management Board.

The priority product streams which will address the business areas of GPW Tech include the development of blockchain-based solutions as well as technological support for GPW's strategic initiative TCA TOOLS which will develop a range of innovative solutions for the identification and analysis of transaction costs.

GPW Tech will develop new technological products in response to the needs identified by Exchange Members during the consultations of the project. The solutions will be offered to the market on commercial terms.

GPW Tech will be established in Q3 2019.

