Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Wrszw SA    GPW   PLGPW0000017

GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZW SA

(GPW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Wrszw : Exchange Supervisory Board Approves Another Strategic Initiative of GPW Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 05:47am EDT
2019-04-01 11:24:23

Exchange Supervisory Board Approves Another Strategic Initiative of GPW Group

PRESS RELEASE

  • The Exchange Supervisory Board has approved GPW Tech, another strategic initiative of the GPW Group
  • The GPW Tech project will develop a stand-alone technology company specialising in IT solutions for the capital market

On 29 March 2019, the Exchange Supervisory Board approved the strategic initiative GPW Tech, a project which will develop a dedicated technology company specialising in IT solutions for the capital market. As a stand-alone company of the GPW Group, GPW Tech will focus on the development of technological business in GPW's sector based on proprietary solutions.

'Technological development of the GPW Group is one of our priorities presented to the market as a part of the strategy #GPW2022. The establishment of GPW Tech is a key part of the process. The company will actively respond to emerging market trends with proprietary R&D work, collaboration with third parties in joint development of technological solutions, joint ventures and acquisitions. The project will not only generate additional revenue but also accelerate technological progress on the capital market, not least because GPW Tech will attract new young talent willing to grow in a company with a focus on new technology,' said Marek Dietl, President of the GPW Management Board.

The priority product streams which will address the business areas of GPW Tech include the development of blockchain-based solutions as well as technological support for GPW's strategic initiative TCA TOOLS which will develop a range of innovative solutions for the identification and analysis of transaction costs.

GPW Tech will develop new technological products in response to the needs identified by Exchange Members during the consultations of the project. The solutions will be offered to the market on commercial terms.

GPW Tech will be established in Q3 2019.

***
The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and calculates the benchmarks WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl

Disclaimer

WSE - Warsaw Stock Exchange SA published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 09:46:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOW
05:47aGIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : GPW Updates Financial Targets and Increas..
PU
05:47aGIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : Exchange Supervisory Board Approves Anoth..
PU
03/29GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : 6/2019 - Opinion of the Exchange Supervis..
PU
03/29GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : 4/2019 - Approval of the GPW Group's upda..
PU
03/29GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : 5/2019 - Motion of the GPW Management Boa..
PU
03/29GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : 3/2019 - Disclosure of delayed inside inf..
PU
03/27GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : Launch of the Exchange's Analytical Cover..
PU
03/18GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : GPW Offers New Derivatives
PU
03/14GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : 2/2019 - Conversion of some series A pref..
PU
03/07GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZ : Kazakhstan and Poland hold business forum..
AQ
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 334 M
EBIT 2019 153 M
Net income 2019 133 M
Finance 2019 289 M
Yield 2019 5,55%
P/E ratio 2019 10,83
P/E ratio 2020 13,00
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
EV / Sales 2020 3,96x
Capitalization 1 637 M
Chart GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZW SA
Duration : Period :
Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Wrszw SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOW
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 43,3  PLN
Spread / Average Target 11%
Managers
NameTitle
Marek Tomasz Dietl Chairman-Management Board, President & CEO
Piotr Borowski Chief Operating Officer
Jacek Fotek Chief Financial Officer
Dariusz Kulakowski Chief Information Officer
Eugeniusz Szumiejko Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZW SA6.85%427
CME GROUP INC.-12.51%58 893
ASX LTD16.52%9 592
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC12.29%9 543
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 165
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES2.47%2 337
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About