Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Wrszw : GPW Launches a Project to Establish a Corporate Venture Capital Fund

2019-09-26 13:22:20

Warsaw, 26 September 2019

GPW Launches a Project to Establish a Corporate Venture Capital Fund

GPW has launched a project to open a venture capital fund

The objective is to develop GPW's VC competences and enhance its relations with the environment of innovation

The GPW Management Board has green-lit a project aiming at potential establishment of a Corporate Venture Capital fund ('CVC fund') together with other financial market institutions. In this connection, GPW has published on its website a Request for Information (RFI) addressed to teams experienced in venture capital fund management.

'We are starting yet another project, aiming to open a CVC fund, an effective tool for investing or collaboration with fintechs which develop technologies for capital market participants. Innovation is the very foundation of our strategic objectives. I am positive that this project will open a new chapter in the development of our company and the exchanges we operate, and that experienced and competent managers who join the project will ensure its success,' said Marek Dietl, President of the GPW Management Board.

The Management Team to be selected will ensure smart money for portfolio companies to raise their chances of commercial success on local and international markets.

In the next step of recruitment, GPW will distribute a Request for Proposals (RFP) to selected Management Teams. The final selection will be decided by the tender panel.

