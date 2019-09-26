Log in
GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZW SA

(GPW)
Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Wrszw : GPW Launches a Project to Establish a Corporate Venture Capital Fund

09/26/2019 | 07:58am EDT
2019-09-26 13:22:20

Warsaw, 26 September 2019

GPW Launches a Project to Establish a Corporate Venture Capital Fund

PRESS RELEASE

  • GPW has launched a project to open a venture capital fund
  • The objective is to develop GPW's VC competences and enhance its relations with the environment of innovation

The GPW Management Board has green-lit a project aiming at potential establishment of a Corporate Venture Capital fund ('CVC fund') together with other financial market institutions. In this connection, GPW has published on its website a Request for Information (RFI) addressed to teams experienced in venture capital fund management.

'We are starting yet another project, aiming to open a CVC fund, an effective tool for investing or collaboration with fintechs which develop technologies for capital market participants. Innovation is the very foundation of our strategic objectives. I am positive that this project will open a new chapter in the development of our company and the exchanges we operate, and that experienced and competent managers who join the project will ensure its success,' said Marek Dietl, President of the GPW Management Board.

The Management Team to be selected will ensure smart money for portfolio companies to raise their chances of commercial success on local and international markets.

In the next step of recruitment, GPW will distribute a Request for Proposals (RFP) to selected Management Teams. The final selection will be decided by the tender panel.

For more information, visit www.gpw.pl

***

The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl

Disclaimer

WSE - Warsaw Stock Exchange SA published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 11:57:07 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 339 M
EBIT 2019 153 M
Net income 2019 139 M
Finance 2019 318 M
Yield 2019 6,62%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,04x
EV / Sales2020 4,02x
Capitalization 1 687 M
Chart GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZW SA
Duration : Period :
Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Wrszw SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOW
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 42,08  PLN
Last Close Price 40,20  PLN
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marek Tomasz Dietl Chairman-Management Board, President & CEO
Piotr Borowski Chief Operating Officer
Jacek Fotek Chief Financial Officer
Dariusz Kulakowski Chief Information Officer
Eugeniusz Szumiejko Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZW SA10.14%422
CME GROUP INC.13.37%76 375
ASX LTD36.29%10 678
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC0.97%8 820
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 333
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS, S.A.-6.74%2 059
