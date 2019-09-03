Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Wrszw : Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets

2019-09-03 10:03:16

Warsaw, 3 September 2019

Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets - August 2019

PRESS RELEASE - TRADING ON GPW GROUP MARKETS

Decrease of the value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book 1 on the GPW Main Market by 4.0% YoY to PLN 16.2 billion in August 2019

Increase in the average daily value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book on the Main Market by 0.6% YoY to PLN 771.8 million in August 2019

Increase of the total volume of trading in derivatives by 20.9% YoY to 643.9 thousand contracts in August 2019

Increase of the total volume of trading in electricity by 18.4% to 21.2 TWh in August 2019

Increase of the total volume of trading in gas by 6.6% YoY to 14.9 TWh in August 2019

Increase of the volume of spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency ('white certificates') by 283.1% YoY to 70.8 ktoe in August 2019

The total value of trading in equities on the GPW Main Market was PLN 16.4 billion in August 2019, representing a decrease of 4.6% year on year. The value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book decreased by 4.0% year on year to PLN 16.2 billion in August 2019. The average daily value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book stood at PLN 771.8 million in August 2019, an increase of 0.6% year on year. The WIG index stood at 56,739.53 points at the end of August 2019, representing a decrease of 5.7% year on year.

The total value of trading in equities on NewConnect decreased by 23.9% year on year to PLN 137.9 million in August 2019. The value of trading in equities on the Electronic Order Book on NewConnect decreased by 23.2% year on year and stood at PLN 129.2 million in August 2019.

The total volume of trading in derivatives was 643.9 thousand contracts in August 2019, representing an increase of 20.9% year on year. The volume of trading in index futures increased by 35.6% year on year to 378.5 thousand contracts. The volume of trading in single-stock futures increased by 42.5% year on year to 135.7 thousand contracts. The volume of trading in currency futures decreased by 26.5% year on year to 96.6 thousand contracts.

The value of trading in structured products increased by 110.1% year on year to PLN 135.4 million in August 2019. The value of trading in ETFs increased by 170.7% year on year to PLN 14.1 million in August 2019.

The value of non-Treasury bond issues listed on Catalyst was PLN 91.7 billion at the end of August 2019 compared to PLN 80.5 billion at the end of August 2018. The value of trading in non-Treasury bonds on the Electronic Order Book on Catalyst increased by 117.0% year on year to PLN 241.3 million in August 2019.

The total value of trading in bonds on TBSP was PLN 18.5 billion in August 2019, representing a decrease of 29.7% year on year.

The total volume of spot and forward transactions in electricity was 21.2 TWh in August 2019, representing an increase of 18.4% year on year. The volume of spot transactions in electricity increased by 23.4% year on year to 2.5 TWh. The volume of forward transactions increased by 17.7% year on year to 18.7 TWh.

The total volume of transactions in natural gas was 14.9 TWh in August 2019, representing an increase of 6.6% year on year. The volume of trading on the spot market increased by 94.2% and stood at 1.3 TWh. The volume of trading on the forward market increased by 2.3% year on year and stood at 13.6 TWh.

The volume of spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin excluding the rights to certificates of energy efficiency ('white certificates')2 was 1.6 TWh in August 2019, representing a decrease of 64.4% year on year. However, the August figures of this business line are not comparable year on year due to discontinued trading in cogeneration certificates as of June 2019.

The volume of trading in property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency ('white certificates') increased by 283.1% year on year to 70.8 ktoe3 in August 2019.

The capitalisation of 410 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 546.12 billion (EUR 124.56 billion) at the end of August 2019.

The total capitalisation of 460 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,086.2 billion (EUR 247.7 billion) at the end of August 2019.

Bonds of Polski Holding Nieruchomości (PLN 160 million offering) were newly listed on Catalyst in August 2019.

GPW held 21 trading sessions in August 2019, as compared to 22 trading sessions in August 2018.

The attachment presents details of trading on the markets operated by the GPW Group.

1 Trading in the session, net of block trades.

2 Certificates of origin of energy efficiency ('white certificates') are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe - tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).

3 Ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe.

The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl.