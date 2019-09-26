Log in
GIGA METALS CORP

(GIGA)
Giga Metals Grants Stock Options

09/26/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2019) - Giga Metals Corporation (TSXV: GIGA) (the "Company") today announced that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will be granting 225,000 stock options to certain Directors and Employees, exercisable at $0.40 per share, expiring September 26, 2024.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"

MARK JARVIS, President
GIGA METALS CORPORATION
Tel - 604 681 2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Suite 203 - 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8
T: 604-681-2300 E: info@gigametals.com W: www.gigametals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48209


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Clayton Jarvis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lyle Davis Director
Matthew James Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Martin Vydra Independent Director
Robert Alan Morris Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIGA METALS CORP92.68%15
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (GDR)34.17%39 830
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%39 830
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP11.15%26 439
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.27%10 649
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.16.67%8 555
