Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd.    2376   TW0002376001

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (2376)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gigabyte Technology : Launches Three New Xeon W Server Motherboards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 04:27am CEST

Taipei, Taiwan, 30th August 2018 -GIGABYTE has launched three new server motherboards based on Intel's Xeon W 'Basin Falls' platform: MF51-ES0, MF51-ES1 and MF51-ES2, aimed at enterprises looking for a price and performance efficient solution for cloud and web hosting.

The Intel Xeon W Basin Falls platform features up to 18 cores / 36 threads, up to 4.0GHz clock speed (or 4.5GHz with Intel Turbo Boost technology), up to 4 channels of DDR4 2666 Mhz memory support, and 48 PCIe Gen 3 lanes (+ 16 from the PCH). Described by Intel as 'performance optimized for mainstream workstations', the Xeon W is also attractive for enterprises looking for a single socket server platform that is more economical than the dual socket Xeon Scalable series while still more powerful than the entry-level Xeon E series. These three new motherboards, triggered by customer demand, are aimed at users who want to use the Xeon W in the server room rather than in a desktop workstation: they feature a server friendly board layout as well as an Aspeed AST2500 BMC for remote IPMI management.

The difference between these three models lies in network connectivity: the top of the range MF51-ES0 features 2 x 10Gb/s BASE-T LAN ports (Intel® X550) and 2 x GbE LAN ports (Intel® I210), the mid-range MF51-ES1 features 4 x GbE LAN ports (2 via Intel® I350 and 2 via Intel® I210), while the economical MF51-ES2 features 2 x GbE LAN ports (Intel® I210). All three motherboards feature an M.2 port (PCIe Gen3 x4), 2 x SilmSAS ports (PCIe Gen3 x4) for U.2 storage devices, and 8 x SATA III 6Gb/s ports to provide a range of storage device options, as well as an additional 3 x PCIe x16 (2 x Gen3 x16) + (1 x Gen3 x8) expansion slots.

GIGABYTE continues to provide server systems and motherboards that are 'engineered for your enterprise', meeting exactly customer requirements for different applications in different market segments.

Please visit http://b2b.gigabyte.com for more information on our complete product range.

Disclaimer

Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 02:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., L
04:27aGIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Launches Three New Xeon W Server Motherboards
PU
08/21GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Unveils GeForce® RTX 20 series graphics card
PU
08/16GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Releases First ThunderX2-Based ARM Server Systems
PU
08/07GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Raises the X399 AORUS XTREME Motherboard
PU
08/06GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Releases AORUS M5 Gaming Mouse
PU
08/03GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Optimizes Motherboards Ahead Of Intel 9000 CPUs' Debut
PU
08/02GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Adds New GPU & Storage Servers to AMD EPYC Server Line-Up
PU
07/31GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Announces B450 AORUS Motherboard Series
PU
07/25GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : AORUS OPEN PUBG Tournament 2018 Kicks off This Summer
PU
07/19GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Introduces First AORUS Power Supplies
PU
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 67 598 M
EBIT 2018 3 816 M
Net income 2018 3 755 M
Finance 2018 16 013 M
Yield 2018 8,69%
P/E ratio 2018 9,16
P/E ratio 2019 9,35
EV / Sales 2018 0,27x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 34 136 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 58,0  TWD
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Hsiung Liu Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & GM
Pei Cheng Yeh Chairman, President & General Manager
Chun Ying Chen Chief Financial Officer
Meng Ming Ma Director, GM & Executive Vice President
Chun Ming Tseng Director & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1 112
HP INC15.80%39 184
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE16.57%24 375
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC34.94%16 186
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL46.99%8 566
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED15.58%7 806
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.