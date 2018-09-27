Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd.    2376   TW0002376001

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (2376)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gigabyte Technology : Partners With Gorilla Technology to Deliver an Intelligent Video Analytics Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 04:21am CEST

Taipei, Taiwan, 27th September 2018 - GIGABYTE has announced a partnership with software platform vendor Gorilla Technology Group to deliver an Intelligent Video Analytics Solution, using AI (Artificial Intelligence) to implement facial, vehicle and behavior recognition for video streams from CCTV cameras in order to deliver business intelligence, security and safety solutions for both private enterprises and public organizations.

Gorilla Technology is a global leader in video intelligence, network intelligence and IoT technology, and has developed a wide range of video-centric and content management applications for Smart Retail, Smart School, Smart Enterprise, Smart Surveillance and broadcast media. In addition, Gorilla can provide a complete security convergence solution to government institutes, telecommunications companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

GIGABYTE is an industry leader inHPC (High Performance Computing) server systems, which feature a capacity to install multiple GPGPUs (the G291-280 features a capacity of 8 x GPGPUs in a 2U form factor server) that can provide powerful parallel computing capabilities used to process huge amounts of data needed to train machine learning algorithms. GIGABYTE also has products ideal to be used as edge device servers to run inference on live video streams once the machine learning algorithms have been trained, as well as compute and storage servers used to process and store large volumes of video streams and image files.

GIGABYTE's products are there ideally suited for to be the hardware base layer of a deployment of Gorilla's Intelligent Video Analytics software platform, which uses machine learning to generate accurate facial, vehicle and behavior recognition across multiple concurrent video streams. This technology can be integrated into existing systems to vastly improve the monitoring, intelligence gathering and reaction capabilities of a CCTV system.

For related information, please refer to the following:

[SOLUTION BRIEF] An Intelligent Video Analytics Platform for Smart Cities

Download Link: https://www.gigabyte.com/FileUpload/Global/multimedia/101/file/523/944.pdf

[VIDEO] Smart Surveillance Intelligent Video Analytics Recorder IVAR

Video Link: https://youtu.be/8Qr1Nb4U17E

GIGABYTE and Gorilla Technology have partnered to combine not only their products but also their sales, service and support networks to make it easier for an enterprise or organization to deploy an Intelligent Video Analytics solution into their CCTV infrastructure.

For further information about deploying an Intelligent Video Analytics solution, please contact:

Disclaimer

Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 02:20:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., L
04:21aGIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Partners With Gorilla Technology to Deliver an Intelligent..
PU
09/18GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Bolsters Storage Lineup With NVMe M.2 SSDs
PU
08/30GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Launches Three New Xeon W Server Motherboards
PU
08/21GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Unveils GeForce® RTX 20 series graphics card
PU
08/16GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Releases First ThunderX2-Based ARM Server Systems
PU
08/07GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Raises the X399 AORUS XTREME Motherboard
PU
08/06GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Releases AORUS M5 Gaming Mouse
PU
08/03GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Optimizes Motherboards Ahead Of Intel 9000 CPUs' Debut
PU
08/02GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Adds New GPU & Storage Servers to AMD EPYC Server Line-Up
PU
07/31GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : Announces B450 AORUS Motherboard Series
PU
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 67 598 M
EBIT 2018 3 816 M
Net income 2018 3 755 M
Finance 2018 16 013 M
Yield 2018 9,52%
P/E ratio 2018 8,36
P/E ratio 2019 8,53
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capitalization 31 149 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 58,0  TWD
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Hsiung Liu Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & GM
Pei Cheng Yeh Chairman, President & General Manager
Chun Ying Chen Chief Financial Officer
Meng Ming Ma Director, GM & Executive Vice President
Chun Ming Tseng Director & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1 017
HP INC22.94%40 446
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE15.25%24 900
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC17.47%13 961
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED20.32%8 104
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL33.53%7 884
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.