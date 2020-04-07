GigaMedia : Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results 0 04/07/2020 | 06:18am EDT Send by mail :

Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE For further information contact: Investor Relations Department Country/City Code 8862 Tel: 2656-8096 IR@gigamedia.com.tw GigaMedia Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 7, 2020 - GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. Highlights for Year Ended December 31, 2019 For 2019, GigaMedia reported revenues of $6.6 million, with a gross profit of $3.6 million, an operating loss of $2.9 million and the net loss of $1.5 million. "In spite of the mild decrease in revenues," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang, "in 2019 we continued improving our cost structure through strategic cost management, and applied effective KPIs to drive performance of departments across our Company." Compared to the prior year, the 2019 results exhibited overall improvements. Our gross margin rate has risen by 4.4% to 53.9% from 49.5% in 2018, and consequently the gross profit was even slightly higher than $3.5 million in the prior year, in spite of the decrease in revenues. The loss from operations was also cut by 40.1% from $4.8 million in 2018, and the net loss approximately halved. "In the past year of 2019, we kept emphasizing on developing our in-house offerings," continued GigaMedia CEO James Huang, "and in the fourth quarter, our new mobile platform of casual games passed the closed and open beta testing tracks. It is now in trial operations, through which we are establishing marketing rhythm, expanding product lines, and strengthening customer's loyalty." As for the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, CEO James Huang said, "While the virus ravages many countries in the world, our operations in Taiwan and Hong Kong have so far not been affected severely. Nonetheless, we have implemented strict hygiene and social distancing practices in our daily operations in order to protect the safety and health of our employees. We have also drawn up a contingency plan to ensure our business continuity against the escalating coronavirus situation." Fourth Quarter and Full Year Overview -1- Consolidated 4Q revenues decreased 21.2% quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to seasonality. The year-over-year comparison was a decrease of 7.1%, mainly in licensed games, partly offset by increase in in-house casual games. Full year revenues decreased 6.4% to $6.6 million from $7.1 million in 2018.

The net asset value was approximately $5.04 per share as of the end of 2019. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games. Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below. For the Full Year 2019 GIGAMEDIA FY19 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS Change (unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts) FY19 FY18 (%) Revenues 6,645 7,101 -6.4 % Gross Profit 3,581 3,516 1.8% Loss from Operations (2,891 ) (4,823 ) NM Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia (1,535) (3,193) NM Net Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted (0.14 ) (0.29 ) NM EBITDA (A) (2,896) (4,360) NM Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents 58,274 59,826 -2.6 % NM= Not Meaningful EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.) Consolidated revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $6.6 million, decreased from $7.1 million in the prior year. The decrease was mainly due to a decline in our licensed mobile games.

for 2019 was $2.9 million, compared to a loss of $4.8 million in the last year. The decrease of loss was due to improved cost-effectiveness across the Company. Consolidated net loss for 2019 was $1.5 million, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million in the prior year. Loss per share for 2019 was $0.14 per share, compared to a loss of $0.29 per share for the prior year. For the Fourth Quarter -2- GIGAMEDIA 4Q19 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except Change Change per share amounts) 4Q19 3Q19 (%) 4Q19 4Q18 (%) Revenues 1,504 1,908 -21.17 % 1,504 1,619 -7.10 % Gross Profit 1,025 1,049 -2.29% 1,025 880 16.48% Loss from Operations (276 ) (544 ) NM (276 ) (1,021 ) NM Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia (148) (242) NM (148) (503) NM Net Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted (0.01 ) (0.02 ) NM (0.01 ) (0.05 ) NM EBITDA (A) (435) (585) NM (435) (806) NM Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents 58,274 58,164 0.19 % 58,274 59,826 -2.59 % NM= Not Meaningful EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.) Fourth-Quarter Financial Results Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by 21.2% quarter-on-quarter from $1.9 million to $1.5 million mainly due to seasonality, and decreased by 7.1% year-over-year mainly as revenues from certain licensed games dwindled.

Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially. "It is very difficult to foretell anything in current global economic turmoil, even for our digital entertainment business, which is comparatively less affected," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang, "but reassuringly, we have kept -3- abundant financial resources to weather the storm, and we will continue to boost productivities by improving existing products and services, introducing own offerings, along with adopting strategies of promoting customer relationships." In the meantime, the global economic downturn may exhibit good M&A chances for us, as potential targets may be available at bargain prices. Therefore, we will continue, very cautiously, seeking suitable strategic investment and acquisition targets for increasing corporate growth and maximizing shareholder value. Use of Non-GAAP Measures To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non- GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements. About the Numbers in This Release Unaudited results All quarterly and certain annual results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars. Q&A For Q&A regarding the fourth quarter and full year 2019 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to IR@gigamedia.com.tw, and the responses will be replied individually. About GigaMedia -4- Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw. The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional digital entertainment products or services that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing users and attract new users, and our ability to launch digital entertainment products and services in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2019 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. # # # (Tables to follow) -5- GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three months ended Twelve months ended 12/31/2019 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 unaudited unaudited unaudited unaudited audited USD USD USD USD USD Operating revenues Digital entertainment service revenues 1,503,848 1,908,261 1,618,931 6,644,924 7,100,636 Operating costs Cost of digital entertainment service revenues 479,341 859,511 739,324 3,064,201 3,584,875 Gross profit 1,024,507 1,048,750 879,607 3,580,723 3,515,761 Operating expenses Product development and engineering expenses 213,241 326,419 215,625 1,185,299 1,091,445 Selling and marketing expenses 427,090 461,653 576,256 1,995,285 3,296,636 General and administrative expenses 571,563 800,015 860,903 3,182,212 3,684,054 Impairment losses 85,199 - 243,966 85,199 243,966 Other 2,957 4,723 3,946 24,060 22,510 1,300,050 1,592,810 1,900,696 6,472,055 8,338,611 Loss from operations (275,543 ) (544,060 ) (1,021,089 ) (2,891,332 ) (4,822,850 ) Non-operating income (expense) Interest income 322,587 364,539 333,338 1,483,375 1,302,145 Interest expense (14,866) - - (14,866) - Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net (84,774 ) (62,487 ) 129,052 (67,741 ) 266,255 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - - - - 31 Other - net (95,154 ) 119 56,162 (44,705 ) 61,358 127,793 302,171 518,552 1,356,063 1,629,789 Loss before income taxes (147,750 ) (241,889 ) (502,537 ) (1,535,269 ) (3,193,061 ) Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - - Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia (147,750 ) (241,889 ) (502,537 ) (1,535,269 ) (3,193,061 ) Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia Basic: (0.01) (0.02) (0.05) (0.14) (0.29) Diluted: (0.01) (0.02) (0.05) (0.14) (0.29) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 11,052,235 11,052,235 11,052,235 11,052,235 11,052,235 Diluted 11,052,235 11,052,235 11,052,235 11,052,235 11,052,235 -6- GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 12/31/2019 09/30/2019 12/31/2018 unaudited unaudited audited USD USD USD Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 57,742,696 57,635,576 59,307,829 Accounts receivable - net 368,445 591,302 523,004 Prepaid expenses 112,243 142,819 122,434 Restricted cash 530,984 528,387 517,815 Other receivables 261 457,168 2,998 Other current assets 138,601 165,295 120,802 Total current assets 58,893,230 59,520,547 60,594,882 Property, plant & equipment - net 111,770 101,998 121,585 Intangible assets - net 15,551 78,828 37,726 Prepaid licensing and royalty fees 43,915 468,722 435,156 Other assets 285,072 918,556 255,604 Total assets 59,349,538 61,088,651 61,444,953 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable 64,337 140,676 104,030 Accrued compensation 200,455 371,212 170,470 Accrued expenses 1,178,363 1,470,179 1,262,707 Unearned revenue 1,364,749 1,504,176 1,369,769 Other current liabilities 775,305 241,789 366,167 Total current liabilities 3,583,209 3,728,032 3,273,143 Other liabilities 94,385 662,530 - Total liabilities 3,677,594 4,390,562 3,273,143 GigaMedia's shareholders' equity 55,671,944 56,698,089 58,171,810 Total liabilities and equity 59,349,538 61,088,651 61,444,953 -7- GIGAMEDIA LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Three months ended Twelve months ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 unaudited unaudited unaudited unaudited unaudited USD USD USD USD USD Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA Net loss attributable to GigaMedia (147,750) (241,889) (502,537) (1,535,269) (3,193,061) Depreciation 10,888 9,919 25,301 60,964 99,635 Amortization 9,669 11,126 4,137 46,523 36,013 Interest income (322,587 ) (364,539 ) (333,338 ) (1,483,375 ) (1,302,145 ) Interest expense 14,866 - - 14,866 - Income tax (benefit) expense - - - - - EBITDA (434,914) (585,383) (806,437) (2,896,291) (4,359,558) -8- Attachments Original document

