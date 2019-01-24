Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Gigaset AG    GGS   DE0005156004

GIGASET AG (GGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gigaset AG: Gigaset AG mourns Bernhard Riedel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 11:55am EST

DGAP-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Gigaset AG: Gigaset AG mourns Bernhard Riedel

24.01.2019 / 17:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release
Munich, January 24, 2019


Gigaset AG mourns Bernhard Riedel
Chairman of the Supervisory Board passed away

Bernhard Riedel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG, today unexpectedly passed away in Munich. Bernhard Riedel was 57 years old.

Gigaset AG CEO Klaus Weßing on the death of Bernhard Riedel: "The news about the death of Bernhard Riedel has taken us deep. Our thoughts in this difficult times are especially with Mr. Riedel's family and his close friends. With Bernhard Riedel, Gigaset is losing not only its long-standing Chairman of the Supervisory Board, but also one of the persons who has significantly assisted and advised the change of the company during the last few years. Mr. Riedel has always been wholeheartedly committed to the company in all matters."

Bernhard Riedel has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG since 2005. On March 22, 2013, he took over the chairmanship.

The colleagues of the Supervisory Board Ulrich Burkhardt, Helvin Wong, Flora Shiu, Paolo Vittorio Di Fraia and Xiaojian Huang deeply regret the loss. Helvin Wong, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board said: "Also our thoughts are with the family of Bernhard Riedel in this hard times. We are mourning the loss of a respected colleague, highly deserved personality for Gigaset and a precious friend."

The Supervisory Board will continue to perform its duties under the direction of the Deputy Chairman, Mr. Helvin Wong. Ms. Barbara Münch is the substitute member elected by the Annual General Meeting and henceforth member of the Supervisory Board as of today.


Gigaset is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT telephones and is likewise a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in around 70 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio, cloud-based smart home security solutions, and business telephony solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Follow us on: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Blog | Xing | LinkedIn
Visit our homepage: http://www.gigaset.com


24.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG
Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5
80636 München
Germany
Phone: +89 444456 - 866
Fax: +89 444456 - 930
E-mail: info@gigaset.com
Internet: www.gigaset.com
ISIN: DE0005156004
WKN: 515600
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

769407  24.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=769407&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GIGASET AG
11:55aGIGASET AG : Gigaset AG mourns Bernhard Riedel
EQ
10:20aGIGASET : Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG passed away
EQ
2018GIGASET AG SETS COURSE FOR 2019 : New Finance Director from January 2019 - Outlo..
EQ
2018GIGASET : Stephan Mathys leaves Gigaset AG
EQ
2018GIGASET : publishes report on the first nine months of 2018
PU
2018GIGASET AG PUBLISHES REPORT ON THE F : Group realignment and expansion of future..
EQ
2018GIGASET AG : quaterly earnings release
2018GIGASET : adjusts free cash flow and revenue expectations for 2018
EQ
2018GIGASET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
2018GIGASET : The new Gigaset ContactsPush App brings Smartphones and IP-Phones toge..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 285 M
EBIT 2018 5,00 M
Net income 2018 4,00 M
Finance 2018 54,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,27
P/E ratio 2019 6,95
EV / Sales 2018 -0,06x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,09x
Capitalization 36,8 M
Chart GIGASET AG
Duration : Period :
Gigaset AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGASET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Wessing Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Riedel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paolo Vittorio Di Fraia Member-Supervisory Board
Hau Yan Wong Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ka Yan Shiu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIGASET AG-5.76%42
APPLE-2.42%730 412
MEITU INC--.--%1 257
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%216
DORO AB12.59%103
DIGIA OYJ1.40%88
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.