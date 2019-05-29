Log in
GIGASET AG

GIGASET AG

(GGS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/29/2019 | 10:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gigaset AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

29.05.2019 / 16:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 31, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: May 31, 2019 German: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte.html English: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports.html


29.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG
Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5
80636 München
Germany
Internet: www.gigaset.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

817315  29.05.2019 

© EQS 2019
