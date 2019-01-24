Gigaset : Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG passed away

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG passed away



24-Jan-2019 / 16:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc Message

WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7

Munich, January 24, 2019

Munich, January 24, 2019 [15:37 pm] - Today, Gigaset AG has noted with great regret that the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Bernhard Riedel (57), who has been in this position since March 22, 2013, has passed away today.



The Supervisory Board will continue to perform its duties under the direction of the Deputy Chairman, Mr. Helvin Wong. Ms. Barbara Münch is the substitute member elected by the Annual General Meeting and henceforth member of the Supervisory Board as of today.



Gigaset AG is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT telephones and is likewise a leader in the international arena, with around 850 employees and sales activities in around 70 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio, cloud-based smart home security solutions, and business telephony solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. Its shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004).