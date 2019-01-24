Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Gigaset AG    GGS   DE0005156004

GIGASET AG (GGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gigaset : Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG passed away

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 10:20am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG passed away

24-Jan-2019 / 16:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc Message
WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7
Munich, January 24, 2019

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG passed away

Munich, January 24, 2019 [15:37 pm] - Today, Gigaset AG has noted with great regret that the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Bernhard Riedel (57), who has been in this position since March 22, 2013, has passed away today.

The Supervisory Board will continue to perform its duties under the direction of the Deputy Chairman, Mr. Helvin Wong. Ms. Barbara Münch is the substitute member elected by the Annual General Meeting and henceforth member of the Supervisory Board as of today.


Gigaset AG is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT telephones and is likewise a leader in the international arena, with around 850 employees and sales activities in around 70 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio, cloud-based smart home security solutions, and business telephony solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. Its shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004).

24-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG
Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5
80636 München
Germany
Phone: +89 444456 - 866
Fax: +89 444456 - 930
E-mail: info@gigaset.com
Internet: www.gigaset.com
ISIN: DE0005156004
WKN: 515600
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

769251  24-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=769251&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GIGASET AG
10:20aGIGASET : Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG passed away
EQ
2018GIGASET AG SETS COURSE FOR 2019 : New Finance Director from January 2019 - Outlo..
EQ
2018GIGASET : Stephan Mathys leaves Gigaset AG
EQ
2018GIGASET : publishes report on the first nine months of 2018
PU
2018GIGASET AG PUBLISHES REPORT ON THE F : Group realignment and expansion of future..
EQ
2018GIGASET AG : quaterly earnings release
2018GIGASET : adjusts free cash flow and revenue expectations for 2018
EQ
2018GIGASET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
2018GIGASET : The new Gigaset ContactsPush App brings Smartphones and IP-Phones toge..
EQ
2018GIGASET : Unleashed! Gigaset T480HX The first cordless IP Desktop Phone for the ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 285 M
EBIT 2018 5,00 M
Net income 2018 4,00 M
Finance 2018 54,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,27
P/E ratio 2019 6,95
EV / Sales 2018 -0,06x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,09x
Capitalization 36,8 M
Chart GIGASET AG
Duration : Period :
Gigaset AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGASET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Wessing Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Riedel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paolo Vittorio Di Fraia Member-Supervisory Board
Hau Yan Wong Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ka Yan Shiu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIGASET AG-5.76%42
APPLE-2.42%730 412
MEITU INC--.--%1 257
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%216
DORO AB12.59%103
DIGIA OYJ1.40%88
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.