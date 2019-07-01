Gigaset : The new Gigaset GS190 Smartphone - A solid device with staying power



A solid device with staying power

The new Gigaset GS190 has a powerful battery and crisp display



Gigaset is yet again demonstrating its ability to deliver value for money in the shape of the new GS190. The device comes with a near bezel-less 6.1-inch display, powerful quad-core processor, fast-charging 4,000-mAh battery, Face ID, fingerprint sensor and the latest Android 9 Pie version - for just EUR169. The smartphone is therefore positioned between the Gigaset GS110, which was presented at the beginning of June, and the successor to the successful Gigaset GS185 - the first smartphone from Germany - that was likewise premiered in July, and marks the launch of Gigaset's 2019 smartphone summer season.





A smartphone is only as powerful as its display, processor and battery. And the Gigaset GS190 offers a lot for your money in that regard: The large HD+ display with a 6.1-inch diagonal and an extra-wide 19.5:9 aspect ratio is a particular pleasure. With a resolution of 1,560 x 720 pixels, it delivers an especially true-color, crisp picture underneath the scratch-resistant and dirt-repellent 2.5D glass with its rounded edges. The extra-narrow notch creates even more space for the display. The front camera is positioned right in its middle and also offers facial recognition (Face ID) as a means of unlocking the device.



The new Gigaset GS190 has a Mediatek Helio 22 MT6761 2.0-GHz quad-core processor which, with its 64-bit architecture, delivers sufficient power for all applications. The four ARM Cortext-A53 cores - together with the PowerVR GE6300 GPU clocked at up to 660 MHz - ensure smooth graphics presentation for gaming and streaming. The package is rounded out by a 2-GB RAM.

Gigaset's devices traditionally boast generous battery power. What use is the best smartphone when it runs out of juice too quickly? The 4,000-mAh powerhouse with Quick Charge function via USB-C ensures a long battery life. Yet the GS190 does not only think about itself. The smartphone also acts as a power bank for other devices.

So that the most beautiful moments in life can be captured forever, the Gigaset GS190 has a dual camera on its rear with a resolution of 13 MP, fast PDAF auto focus + VGA and LED flash. Extra effects such as bokeh add fuzziness to pictures, the "Beauty" mode smooths skin, and multi-scene mode gives photo enthusiasts even more pleasure when recording real-time images. The selfie cam on the front of the GS190 takes photos with a resolution of 8 MP.





Powerful to the core

The artificial intelligence of the latest operating system Android 9.0 Pie optimizes the performance, stability and energy efficiency of the Gigaset GS190. Thanks to restricted access rights for apps that run in the background, the operating system ensures enhanced security and offers advanced Bluetooth features - for example it can remember the volume of connected Bluetooth loudspeakers and headsets.

As is customary in Gigaset devices, two nano SIM cards and a microSD card with a memory of up to 265 GB can be inserted simultaneously in the three-card slot. That means the 16-GB internal memory can be increased significantly.

First-class voice quality has always been a hallmark of Gigaset: The GS190 supports VoLTE and so permits top-quality broadband voice transmission outdoors as well as at home.

The Gigaset GS190 goes on sale at stores and online retailers and in the Gigaset online shop at the RRP of EUR169.00 as of mid of July 2019.



Gigaset is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT telephones and is likewise a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in around 70 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio, cloud-based smart home security solutions, and business telephony solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

