Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Gigaset AG    GGS   DE0005156004

GIGASET AG

(GGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gigaset : publishes report on the first quarter of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 03:25am EDT

DGAP-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Gigaset AG publishes report on the first quarter of 2020

28.05.2020 / 09:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release
Munich, May 28, 2020

Gigaset AG publishes report on the first quarter of 2020
Europe-wide lockdown weighs on revenue and earnings

  • Coronavirus pandemic squeezes revenue and earnings
  • Smart Home business segment posts a further sharp rise despite the crisis
  • No reliable outlook for fiscal 2020 possible due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis: year-on-year fall in the relevant key figures anticipated

Gigaset AG (ISIN: DE0005156004), an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology, today published its report for the first quarter of 2020. Its key revenue and earnings figures were negatively impacted by the measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic that were initiated in March. The considerable restrictions on public life imposed by governments in Europe were felt in full force by brick-and-mortar retailing, causing a slump in sales and revenue.

The company posted total revenue of ?32.4 million (Q1 2019: ?45.8 million) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of minus ?7.4 million (Q1 2019: minus ?1.9 million) in the first quarter of 2020.

"Like many other companies worldwide, we have also been hit by the coronavirus pandemic," says Klaus Weßing, CEO of Gigaset AG. "In particular, the Smartphones and Phones business segments suffered in the first quarter. Nevertheless, we believe we are still well-positioned moving ahead once the crisis ends. The Smart Home segment is also performing positively in the current crisis thanks to our new technology partnership. We still see great potential in B2B business, and the assumption that the coronavirus pandemic will accelerate digitization in private and professional life bodes well for the company's future."

Performance by business segments
From the operational perspective, the company is divided into the four business segments Phones, Smartphones, Smart Home and Professional.

Revenue in the Phones segment was still at the budgeted level up to mid-March of fiscal 2020, despite the fact that the market environment remained challenging. Since March it has been impacted negatively by the measures initiated to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Sales and revenue fell sharply as a result of the massive curtailments in public life and store closures. Phones generated total revenue of ?25.3 million (Q1 2019: ?33.0 million).

The Smartphones business segment was hit particularly hard by the measures to contain coronavirus in all sales markets. The measures resulted in distributors returning devices and so negative quarterly revenue of minus ?3.7 million (Q1 2019: ?1.8 million).

The coronavirus pandemic also affected the Professional business segment: Enterprises deferred projects and orders and so revenue declined by 7.7% to ?9.6 million (Q1 2019: ?10.4 million).

However, business with Smart Home products was very satisfactory, with revenue in that segment doubling to ?1.2 million (Q1 2019: ?0.6 million). This increase was attributable to the launch of a strategic partnership with a leading European telecommunications company.

"The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Gigaset, as well as hundreds of thousands of businesses and millions of people worldwide, hard," says Thomas Schuchardt, CFO of Gigaset AG. "However, because we have been extremely cost-conscious in running Gigaset for a long time, we took prompt measures to cut costs further and achieve additional savings and implemented them with the necessary resolve and focus. These measures are already reaping initial rewards and will help us withstand the crisis."

Outlook for 2020
In view of the direct effects of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as Gigaset's dependence on external factors outside its control, in other words, decisions by governments to impose lockdowns and close businesses and borders, as well as the duration and further evolution of the pandemic itself -, the company will not issue a detailed guidance for 2020, since a reliable forecast is not possible given the unique nature of the current situation. However, Gigaset expects its relevant key figures to fall year on year as a result of the crisis.

The complete report on the first quarter of 2020 can be downloaded here.

Gigaset AG is an internationally operating holding company in the field of telecommunications. The wholly-owned subsidiary Gigaset Communications GmbH is Europe's market leader in DECT cordless telephones and is also a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in around 50 countries. Gigaset Communications GmbH's business activities also include the segments Smartphones, Smart Home and business telephony solutions for small, medium-sized and enterprise customers.

Follow us on: Corporate Blog | Xing | LinkedIn
Visit our homepage: http://www.gigaset.ag


28.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG
Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5
80636 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 444 456 866
Fax: +49(0)89 444 456 930
E-mail: info@gigaset.com
Internet: www.gigaset.com
ISIN: DE0005156004
WKN: 515600
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1057317

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1057317  28.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1057317&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GIGASET AG
03:25aGIGASET : publishes report on the first quarter of 2020
EQ
05/26GIGASET : Software Update turns Gigaset N670 IP PRO Single-Cell into Multi-Cell ..
EQ
05/13GIGASET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports an..
EQ
04/28GIGASET AG PUBLISHES 2019 ANNUAL REP : Forecast achieved in full, EBITDA and Fre..
EQ
04/24GIGASET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
03/17GIGASET : expects higher EBITDA for Fiscal Year 2019
EQ
01/21GIGASET : puts cloud-based call protection into landline telephones
EQ
2019GIGASET : presents scalable DECT Multi-Cell N870 IP PRO with new Soft- and Hardw..
EQ
2019GIGASET : publishes report for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019
EQ
2019GIGASET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports an..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 285 M
EBIT 2020 8,63 M
Net income 2020 6,27 M
Finance 2020 70,2 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 7,10x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 -0,09x
EV / Sales2021 0,15x
Capitalization 44,5 M
Chart GIGASET AG
Duration : Period :
Gigaset AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGASET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,34 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Weßing Chief Executive Officer
Hau Yan Wong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schuchardt Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Vittorio Di Fraia Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ka Yan Shiu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIGASET AG-1.18%49
APPLE INC.8.33%1 378 795
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.57%269 224
XIAOMI CORPORATION12.06%37 418
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD4.89%15 213
FITBIT, INC.1.07%1 773
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group