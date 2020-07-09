Log in
So many must-have extras: The new Gigaset E720 - Elegant phone with features for more convenience and security for people with physical impairments

07/09/2020 | 09:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Market launch
So many must-have extras: The new Gigaset E720 - Elegant phone with features for more convenience and security for people with physical impairments

09.07.2020 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release
Munich, July 9th, 2020


So many must-have extras: The new Gigaset E720
Elegant phone with features for more convenience and security for people with physical impairments

Gigaset is expanding its portfolio of fixed-line phones with a new high-end device: The E720 is easy to use and boasts the customary high-quality finish. The DECT phone supports the whole family in every situation, whether in everyday life or emergencies. Its useful features, such as a talking keypad, protection against unwanted calls or direct transfer of the call to a hearing aid, make phoning fun again, including for persons with physical impairments.

The cordless Gigaset E720 fixed-line phone comes in three variants: with or without an answering machine and as an HX universal handset as an extension to existing DECT base stations or for direct operation on compatible DECT and CATiq routers.

All models have one thing in common: exceptional audio quality. The optimized acoustics ensures calls can be understood very clearly, even in handsfree mode. If the background noise is a little louder, that's also no problem for the Gigaset E720. The software automatically adjusts the ringtone and handset volume to the surroundings and the noise cancellation feature filters the background noise. And if the handset volume needs to be a little higher, all it takes is a gentle touch of the function key at the side of the handset.

Some of the E series models already had hearing aid compatibility, but Gigaset has gone a step further with the E720: Calls can now be transferred directly to a compatible hearing aid via Bluetooth 4.2. That means hearing-impaired persons can experience greater convenience and a completely new sound quality when they phone.

"That makes life a whole lot easier for people who wear a hearing aid," says Marcus Kluth, Product Manager at Gigaset. "The phone and hearing aid don't usually go together. Users either have the problem of back coupling or need to take off their hearing aid before calling. Now the hearing aid is transformed into a handsfree receiver."

"Matthew's calling"
The Gigaset E720 comes in sleek black with elegant chrome elements. The generously sized 2.2" TFT color display and large illuminated keys on the handset help make it easy to operate. Anyone who needs assistance when dialing can use "Voice Announcement", another new feature on Gigaset phones: Every number dialed is read out loud when its key is pressed and the names of the contacts stored in the phone book are announced - acoustic feedback that is a great boon for users whose vision is impaired.

If a number has been stored in the phone book, the device says the name or number when a call is received, so that users know right away who is phoning. A visual signal is also possible: The display lights up in an attention-catching green when a stored contact calls - all family and friends can be stored conveniently in the phone book, which has space for up to 200 names and three numbers for each of them. The brightly illuminated display also has a magnifier function and four color schemes in black, white, green and blue, which is very useful for persons with color vision deficiency.

Prevent the grandchild scam with the Gigaset E720
Unwanted calls are annoying and are disconcerting for senior citizens in particular. The Gigaset E720 can protect users against them if desired: Anonymous or unknown numbers can only be displayed visually or completely suppressed. If the "Contacts Only" function is set, only calls from trusted numbers stored in the user's own address book are put through. And as is familiar from other Gigaset devices, individual numbers can be blacklisted and will be refused.

Security has top priority
The Gigaset E720 is a convenient phone for families, but it also makes communication easier in particular for the elderly or people with special needs. If the speed dial key A is pressed, a chain of emergency calls is initiated and up to four stored numbers are dialed one after the other until someone picks up the phone. That means people in an emergency do not have to search at length for the right number, but can simply press one key. This feature is also familiar from Gigaset's mobile phones for seniors.

If parents or grandparents have not been in touch for long and also do not answer calls, that causes a lot of worry among family members. It is not always possible for them to go in person to the home of whom they called. The Gigaset E720 boasts an automatic call answering function. That means selected persons can listen into the room and speak to the person in an emergency. That is possible only following dual authentication and for previously defined numbers.

Radiation-free thanks to ECO DECT
For many years now, Gigaset's tried-and-proven ECO DECT technology has cut power consumption by the devices by 60 percent and reduced their transmitting power to precisely the level required to ensure a stable connection between the handset and base station. The devices are even completely radiation-free in standby mode. As a result, the handset is ready for use for up to 300 hours - more than 12 days - without having to be recharged.

The Gigaset E720 series goes on sale at the Gigaset Online Shop as well as classic retail from July 2020 at an RRP of ?97,47 for the versions without answering machine and HX universal handset and at an RRP of ?116,96 for the E720A version with answering machine.

High-Resolution pictures as well as technical datasheets can be found here.


Gigaset is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT telephones and is also a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in around 50 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio, cloud-based smart home security, convenience and assistance solutions, and business telephony solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Visit our homepage.


09.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG
Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5
80636 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 444 456 866
Fax: +49(0)89 444 456 930
E-mail: info@gigaset.com
Internet: www.gigaset.com
ISIN: DE0005156004
WKN: 515600
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1090281

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1090281  09.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1090281&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
