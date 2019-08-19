GigCapital, Inc. : Announces Launching of De-SPACing Efforts of Kaleyra Business Combination

GigCapital, Inc., (NYSE: GIG, GIG.U, GIG.RT, and GIG.WS) (“GigCapital”) a Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)™ corporation, today announced that as GigCapital, Inc. (the “Company”) begins immediately the de-SPACing process of its previously disclosed business combination with Kaleyra (the “Business Combination”), and as previously stated by the Company in its preliminary proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31, 2019, the Company may choose to engage in various activities such as raising equity in conjunction with the consummation of the Business Combination, or have the post-combination company increase its borrowing capacity to provide it with additional liquidity in order to help it drive growth. In this regard, and as part of the de-SPACing process, the Company is currently evaluating different capital scenarios, including regarding borrowing, for the purposes of enhancing its current capital structure, and strengthening its future liquidity and financial position, including with regard to its outstanding Rights.

About GigCapital, Inc.

GigCapital, Inc. (NYSE: GIG, GIG.U, GIG.RT, and GIG.WS), is a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)™ company, (also known as a Blank-Check or Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“SPAC”)), sponsored by GigAcquisitions, LLC, and sole-managed by GigFounders, LLC (www.gigfoundersglobal.com). All were founded in 2017 by Dr. Avi Katz. The GigCapital Group companies are led by an affiliated team of technology industry experts, deploying a unique Mentor-Investors™ methodology to partner with exceptional privately-held and non-U.S. public technology companies of dedicated solid entrepreneurs. The GigCapital Group companies offer financial, operational and executive mentoring to U.S. and global private, and non-U.S. public companies, in order to accelerate their path from inception and as a privately-held entity into the growth-stage as a publicly traded company in the U.S. The partnership of the GigCapital Group with these companies continues through an organic and roll-up strategy growth post the transition to a public company. For more information, visit www.gigcapitalglobal.com.

“Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)” and “Mentor-Investor” are trademarks of GigFounders, LLC, used pursuant to agreement.

