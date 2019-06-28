Log in
GIGCAPITA

(GIG)
GigCapital, Inc. : Announces Monthly Contribution to Trust Account

0
06/28/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

GigCapital, Inc., (NYSE: GIG, GIG.U, GIG.RT, and GIG.WS) (“GigCapital”) a Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)™ corporation, today announced that GigAcquisitions, LLC, and the other founders of GigCapital will make before July 12, 2019 their next loans in conjunction with the extension of the GigCapital, Inc. duration, totaling in the amount of $240,000, which will be deposited into the trust account of GigCapital.

About GigCapital, Inc.

GigCapital, Inc. (NYSE: GIG, GIG.U, GIG.RT, and GIG.WS), is a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)™ company, (also known as a Blank-Check or Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“SPAC”)), sponsored by GigAcquisitions, LLC, and sole-managed by GigFounders, LLC (www.gigfoundersglobal.com). All were founded in 2017 by Dr. Avi Katz. The GigCapital Group companies are led by an affiliated team of technology industry experts, deploying a unique Mentor-Investors™ methodology to partner with exceptional privately-held and non-U.S. public technology companies of dedicated solid entrepreneurs. The GigCapital Group companies offer financial, operational and executive mentoring to U.S. and global private, and non-U.S. public companies, in order to accelerate their path from inception and as a privately-held entity into the growth-stage as a publicly traded company in the U.S. The partnership of the GigCapital Group with these companies continues through an organic and roll-up strategy growth post the transition to a public company. For more information, visit www.gigcapitalglobal.com.

“Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)” and “Mentor-Investor” are trademarks of GigFounders, LLC, used pursuant to agreement.


© Business Wire 2019
