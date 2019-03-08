GigCapital, Inc. : Confirms Receipt of Sponsor and Founder Funds to Extend Period of Time to Consummate Business Combination

GigCapital, Inc., (NYSE: GIG, GIG.U, GIG.RT, and GIG.WS) (“GigCapital”)
a Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)™
corporation, today announced that the GigCapital Sponsor and Founders
collectively have deposited into the GigCapital trust account (the
“Trust Account”) an aggregate of $1,437,500.00, representing $0.10 per
public share. As a result of the deposit into the Trust Account, the
period of time that GigCapital has to complete the previously announced
proposed transaction with Kaleyra S.p.A. has been extended by three
months until June 12, 2019.
About GigCapital, Inc.
GigCapital,
Inc. (NYSE: GIG, GIG.U, GIG.RT, and GIG.WS), is a Private-to-Public
Equity (PPE)™ company, (also known as a Blank-Check or Special Purpose
Acquisition Company (“SPAC”)), sponsored by GigAcquisitions, LLC, and
sole-managed by GigFounders, LLC (www.gigfoundersglobal.com).
All were founded in 2017 by Dr. Avi Katz. The GigCapital Group companies
are led by an affiliated team of technology industry experts, deploying
a unique Mentor-Investors™ methodology to partner with exceptional
privately-held and non-U.S. public technology companies of dedicated
solid entrepreneurs. The GigCapital Group companies offer financial,
operational and executive mentoring to U.S. and global private, and
non-U.S. public companies, in order to accelerate their path from
inception and as a privately-held entity into the growth-stage as a
publicly traded company in the U.S. The partnership of the GigCapital
Group with these companies continues through an organic and roll-up
strategy growth post the transition to a public company. For more
information, visit www.gigcapitalglobal.com.
“Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)” and “Mentor-Investor” are trademarks of
GigFounders, LLC, used pursuant to agreement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005002/en/