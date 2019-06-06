GigCapital2, Inc. : to Ring Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on June 11, 2019

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE: GIX.U) (www.gigcapital2.com)
(the “Company”) today announced that Dr. Avi Katz, Executive Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will ring The Opening Bell,
which signals the opening of the day's trading at the New York Stock
Exchange, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Dr. Katz will be joined by several
members of the Company's leadership and advisory teams who will
participate in the ceremonial ringing to mark the initial public
offering (IPO) of its second Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)™ company,
also known as a blank check company or special purpose acquisition
company (SPAC).
"I am thrilled to be joined by many of GigCapital Group’s key
contributors to open the New York Stock Exchange after the successful
completion of our oversubscribed initial public offering," said Dr. Avi
Katz. “This IPO comes approximately 18 months after the IPO of our first
Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) company, GigCapital, Inc. (NYSE:GIG),
which is on track to complete its previously announced business
combination with Kaleyra S.p.A. later this year. Our second IPO is a
testament to the success we are achieving with our industry leading
Mentor Investors™ methodology. This industry-first platform offers
fast-growing private companies who are looking to accelerate their path
to a U.S. listed public company access to GigCapital Group’s experienced
entrepreneurs. We appreciate the trust and support we have received from
our investors and the NYSE and look forward to expanding our footprint
in the PPE marketplace as we continue our global growth and expansion.”
GigCapital2 is sponsored by GigAcquisitions2, LLC, which was founded by
GigFounders, LLC (www.gigfoundersglobal.com),
each a member entity of the GigCapital Group, and formed for the purpose
of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock
purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business
combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to
capitalize on the GigCapital Group’s experience and background in the
technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) industries and to target
TMT companies that are at the forefront of high technology and are
enabling the future evolution of intelligent systems and solutions (such
as data-intense mobility, autonomous platforms, smart sensor
applications, human interaction, unified data management and artificial
intelligence). The Company applies its unique “Mentor-Investor”
philosophy to partner with its targets where it offers financial,
operational and executive mentoring in order to accelerate their growth
and development from a privately held entity to a fast growing publicly
traded company.
Note Concerning Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking
statements,” including with respect to the business combination between
GigCapital, Inc. and Kaleyra S.p.A. Forward-looking statements are
subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of
the parties, including those set forth in the Risk Factors sections of
filings made with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.
We undertake no obligation to update these statements for revisions or
changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
“Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)” and “Mentor-Investor” are trademarks of
GigFounders, LLC, a member entity of the GigCapital Group and the
founder of GigAcquisitions2, LLC, used pursuant to agreement.
About The GigCapital Group
The GigCapital Group (GigCG) is a technology, media and
telecommunications (TMT) focused investment group led by an affiliated
team of technology industry corporate executives and entrepreneurs, and
TMT operational and strategic experts in the private and public markets,
including substantial, success-proven M&A and IPO activities. The group
deploys a unique Mentor-Investors methodology to partner with
exceptional TMT companies, managed by dedicated and experienced
entrepreneurs. The GigCG Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) companies (also
known as blank check companies or special purpose acquisition companies
(SPACs)) offer financial, operational and executive mentoring to U.S.
and overseas private, and non-U.S. public companies, in order to
accelerate their path from inception and as a privately-held entity into
the growth-stage as a publicly traded company in the U.S. The
partnership of GigCG with these companies continues through an organic
and roll-up strategy growth post the transition to a public company.
GigCG was launched in 2017 with the vision of becoming the lead
franchise in incepting and developing TMT Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)
companies. In late 2017, GigCG incepted its first Private-to-Public
Equity (PPE) company, GigCapital, Inc. (“GigCapital1”) (www.GigCapitalGlobal.com),
which conducted its IPO on December 7, 2017 (NYSE: GIG.U), raising
$125,00,000 in the base offering, which was increased to $143,750,000
with the underwriters exercise of their over-allotment option.
GigCapital1 was sponsored by GigAcquisitions, LLC, (“GigAcquisitions1”)
which was founded by GigFounders, LLC (www.gigfoundersglobal.com).
In February 2018, GigCapital1 announced the execution of a definitive
stock purchase agreement to acquire Kaleyra S.p.A. (www.kaleyra.com),
headquartered in Milan, Italy, a combination that GigCapital1 expects to
close during the 2nd half of 2019. In March 2019, GigCG launched
GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (www.GigCapital2.com),
which conducted its IPO on June 5, 2019 (NYSE:GIX.U) for $150,00,000 in
the base offering, and also granted the underwriters a 45-day
over-allotment option for the sale of up to an additional $22,500,000 of
GigCapital2’s units. GigCapital2 is sponsored by GigAcquisitions2, LLC,
which was founded by GigFounders, LLC. GigCG pioneered the TMT
Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) methodology, focusing solely on
technology companies that are beyond the Private Equity Growth Stage and
are striving to be established as a publicly listed enterprise on the
NYSE. The GigCG Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) companies deploy a unique
methodological process to systematically search and target prospective
partners, generating a high-quality domestic and international
attractive funnel of potential business combination opportunities. All
GigCG members are financially involved in seeding the Private-to-Public
(PPE) entities and commit time to support the mission and initiatives of
GigCG to build a long-term industry leader Private-to-Public Equity
(PPE) franchise. GigCG is committed to partner and enable public
offerings of exceptional TMT companies being led by solid long term
committed leadership teams. For more on GigCG and its affiliates please
see www.GigCG.com.
