GigCapital : Kaleyra Warrants to Begin Trading on the NYSE American Stock Exchange under the Ticker “KLR WS” on December 2, 2019

Kaleyra, Inc. (f/k/a GigCapital, Inc.) (NYSE: KLR) (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering secure application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced that as part of the closing of the combination between GigCapital, Inc. and Kaleyra S.p.A., the Company’s warrants have ceased trading on the NYSE, and will begin trading effective December 2, 2019 on the NYSE American stock exchange, under the ticker symbol “KLR WS”, where they are being listed for trading. The Company’s common stock currently trades on the NYSE American stock exchange under the ticker symbol “KLR”.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR) is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra’s technology today makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with a reach to hundreds of MNOs and over 190 countries. For more information: https://www.kaleyra.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191129005356/en/