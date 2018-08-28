Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Giggles N Hugs Inc    GIGL

GIGGLES N HUGS INC (GIGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Giggles N’ Hugs Announces New Date and Time for Shareholder Update Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 10:07pm CEST

Los Angeles, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Giggles N’ Hugs, Inc. (OTCQB: GIGL), owner and operator of family-friendly restaurants that bring together high-end, organic food with active, cutting-edge play and entertainment for children, today announced that due to a medical emergency for company CEO, Joey Parsi, it has moved its upcoming shareholder conference call from Wednesday, August 29, to Monday, September 17 at 11:00 a.m. PST.

As previously announced, Giggles N’ Hugs co-CEOs, Joey Parsi and Philip Gay, are hosting an investor conference call to further discuss recent developments and outline plans moving forward. The call will include a Q&A period open to current and prospective investors.

UPDATED CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Monday, September 17, 2018, 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time
Domestic:1-515-604-9319
Access Code:747760

About Giggles N’ Hugs
Giggles N' Hugs is the first and only restaurant that brings together high-end, organic food with active, cutting-edge play and entertainment for children. Every Giggles N' Hugs location offers an upscale, family-friendly atmosphere with a dedicated play area that children 10 and younger absolutely love. We feature high-quality menus made from fresh and local foods, nightly entertainment such as magic shows, concerts, puppet shows and face painting, and hugely popular party packages for families that want to do something special.

Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

INVESTORS RELATIONS CONTACT:
Bruce Haase
RedChip Companies, Inc.
800.733.2447, ext. 131
bruce@redchip.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GIGGLES N HUGS INC
10:07pGiggles N’ Hugs Announces New Date and Time for Shareholder Update Conf..
GL
08/16GIGGLES N HUGS : ’ Hugs Announces Second Quarter Results and Shareholder U..
AQ
08/15GIGGLES N HUGS : ' HUGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
06/06Giggles N’ Hugs Announces Shareholder Update and Q & A Conference Call ..
GL
05/25Giggles N’ Hugs Announces First Quarter Earnings and Shareholder Update
GL
05/23GIGGLES N HUGS : ' HUGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
04/24Former CFO of California Pizza Kitchen and CEO of Wolfgang Puck Food Company ..
GL
04/20GIGGLES N' HUGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/16GIGGLES N HUGS : ' HUGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
04/11Giggles N’ Hugs’ Founder has participated in the Company's Rights..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Giggles N' Hugs reports Q2 results 
05/25Giggles N' Hugs reports Q1 results 
2017Giggles N' Hugs reports Q3 results 
2017Giggles N' Hugs reports Q2 results 
2017Giggles N' Hugs reports FY results 
Chart GIGGLES N HUGS INC
Duration : Period :
Giggles N Hugs Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Phillip C. Gay Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joey Parsi Chairman, President & Treasurer
Sean Richards Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIGGLES N HUGS INC-56.52%0
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-7.59%123 647
YUM BRANDS3.10%26 702
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL80.16%14 404
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC-10.32%13 417
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.57.68%12 118
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.