Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Giglio Group SpA    GGTV   IT0005122400

GIGLIO GROUP SPA (GGTV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/21
2.07 EUR   -1.43%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

22/12/2018 - Giglio Group: resignation of group's CFO and Board Member

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/22/2018 | 01:35pm CET

GIGLIO GROUP: RESIGNATION OF GROUP'S CFO AND BOARD MEMBER

Milan, December 22, 2018 - Giglio Group (Ticker GGTV) ("Giglio Group" or the "Company"), the leading e-commerce 4.0 platform listed on the MTA-STAR market ever since 20 March 2018, announces that yesterday Mr. Carlo Frigato submitted his resignation as CFO of the Group with effect from 1 January 2019. Moreover, Mr. Carlo Frigato submitted also his resignation with effect from 21 December 2018 as executive member of the Board of Directors of the Company. His resignation is due to new and diverse professional opportunities.

The Chairman and CEO Alessandro Giglio, on behalf of the whole Board of Directors, of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Group's management, extends his sincere thanks to Carlo Frigato for the professional services provided, especially for his support in the change of the Group's activities, by way of boosting its growth and development in the e-commerce field and defining a new strategic plan which, as already communicated on December 20, will be presented at the beginning of February 2019.

In accordance with the requirements of Borsa Italiana S.p.a. Regulations, we inform that, in addition to the amounts assigned to him by law, Mr Frigato shall not receive any additional compensation, for any reason and in any form, nor any other benefit, and that Mr Frigato did not sign any non-competition agreement with the Company.

On the basis of notifications communicated to the Company and the public on the date of his resignation, Carlo Frigato did not hold any share of Giglio Group S.p.A.

The duties of CFO and Investor Relator of Giglio Group shall be carried out by the current Managing Director, Massimo Mancini, who is also carrying out the duties of managing and preparing the Company's accounting documents.

This press release was written in compliance with public disclosure obligations established by CONSOB resolution no 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended.

***

Information on Giglio Group:

Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on MTA-STAR market, Giglio Group is an e-commerce 4.0 company addressing mainly millennial consumers. The group has developed cutting-edge digital solutions and represents, in online fashion, an innovative digital market place at a global level, both for B2C and B2B, catering to forty major digital retailers in the world. Giglio Group recently launched its own T-Commerce model: the users "see and buy" by clicking on their smartphone/tablet or taking a photograph of the product they are watching on television, through its own television channels visible on all TV devices, digital, web and mobile, in 80 nations, 5

continents and in six languages. Giglio Group is headquartered in Genoa, Milan, Rome, Lugano (Ibox Sa), New York (Giglio USA), Shanghai (Giglio Shanghai) and Hong Kong (Giglio Tv).

CONTACTS

Press Office:

Spriano Communication&Partners Matteo Russo and Cristina Tronconi Tel. 02 83635708 mob. 347/9834881 mrusso@sprianocommunication.comctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

Investor Relations:ir@giglio.org(+39)02-83974207

Disclaimer

Giglio Group S.p.A. published this content on 22 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2018 12:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GIGLIO GROUP SPA
01:35p22/12/2018 - GIGLIO GROUP : resignation of group's CFO and Board Member
PU
11/29GIGLIO : 29/11/2018 - Shareholder's Meetings October 29,2018 minutes Publishing
PU
11/1414/11/2018 - GIGLIO GROUP : 3q 2018 Results approved
PU
11/01GIGLIO : 1/11/2018 - Voting Summary shareholders' meeting October 29, 2018
PU
10/29GIGLIO : 29/10/2018 - Giglio Group_Shareholder's meeting and Board of director's..
PU
09/28GIGLIO : 28/09/2018 - Giglio Group_Shareholder's Meeting Call October 29, 2018
PU
09/1313/09/2018 - THE BLONDE SALAD BY CHI : agreement with Giglio Group
PU
09/0303/09/2018 - GILGIO GROUP : remuneration policy approved
PU
09/03GIGLIO : 03/09/2018 - Giglio Group appoints Carlo Frigato as Group Chief Financi..
PU
07/0404/07/2018 - GIGLIO GROUP : Partnership reached with oracle and sopra steria to ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2016 41,2 M
EBIT 2016 3,60 M
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 10,2 M
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 10,25
EV / Sales 2016 1,05x
EV / Sales 2017 0,51x
Capitalization 33,2 M
Chart GIGLIO GROUP SPA
Duration : Period :
Giglio Group SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGLIO GROUP SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,65 €
Spread / Average Target 173%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Giglio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oriana Baciardi Chief Operation Officer
Carlo Frigato Chief Financial Officer & Director
Simona Vazzana Chief Technology Officer
Anna Maria Lezzi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIGLIO GROUP SPA-70.04%39
DISCOVERY INC11.93%13 007
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-22.97%6 335
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-18.88%3 878
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC-5.90%3 534
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-40.39%3 358
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.