22/12/2018 - Giglio Group: resignation of group's CFO and Board Member

GIGLIO GROUP: RESIGNATION OF GROUP'S CFO AND BOARD MEMBER

Milan, December 22, 2018 - Giglio Group (Ticker GGTV) ("Giglio Group" or the "Company"), the leading e-commerce 4.0 platform listed on the MTA-STAR market ever since 20 March 2018, announces that yesterday Mr. Carlo Frigato submitted his resignation as CFO of the Group with effect from 1 January 2019. Moreover, Mr. Carlo Frigato submitted also his resignation with effect from 21 December 2018 as executive member of the Board of Directors of the Company. His resignation is due to new and diverse professional opportunities.

The Chairman and CEO Alessandro Giglio, on behalf of the whole Board of Directors, of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Group's management, extends his sincere thanks to Carlo Frigato for the professional services provided, especially for his support in the change of the Group's activities, by way of boosting its growth and development in the e-commerce field and defining a new strategic plan which, as already communicated on December 20, will be presented at the beginning of February 2019.

In accordance with the requirements of Borsa Italiana S.p.a. Regulations, we inform that, in addition to the amounts assigned to him by law, Mr Frigato shall not receive any additional compensation, for any reason and in any form, nor any other benefit, and that Mr Frigato did not sign any non-competition agreement with the Company.

On the basis of notifications communicated to the Company and the public on the date of his resignation, Carlo Frigato did not hold any share of Giglio Group S.p.A.

The duties of CFO and Investor Relator of Giglio Group shall be carried out by the current Managing Director, Massimo Mancini, who is also carrying out the duties of managing and preparing the Company's accounting documents.

This press release was written in compliance with public disclosure obligations established by CONSOB resolution no 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended.

Information on Giglio Group:

Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on MTA-STAR market, Giglio Group is an e-commerce 4.0 company addressing mainly millennial consumers. The group has developed cutting-edge digital solutions and represents, in online fashion, an innovative digital market place at a global level, both for B2C and B2B, catering to forty major digital retailers in the world. Giglio Group recently launched its own T-Commerce model: the users "see and buy" by clicking on their smartphone/tablet or taking a photograph of the product they are watching on television, through its own television channels visible on all TV devices, digital, web and mobile, in 80 nations, 5

continents and in six languages. Giglio Group is headquartered in Genoa, Milan, Rome, Lugano (Ibox Sa), New York (Giglio USA), Shanghai (Giglio Shanghai) and Hong Kong (Giglio Tv).

