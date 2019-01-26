26/01/2019 - Giglio Group: 2019 Yearly Corporate Events Calendar

GIGLIO GROUP:

2019 YEARLY CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Milan, January 26, 2019 - Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GGTV) (or "Giglio Group"), pursuant and consequent to Art. 2.6.2 of the Regulations of the Markets Organised and Managed by Borsa Italiana, announces 2019's Yearly Corporate Events Calendar.

The following dates are foreseen:

- 11 March 2019 - Board of Directors: Draft of Financial Statement for the Fiscal Year and of Consolidated Financial Statement at 31/12/2018

- 18 April 2019 - Shareholders' Meeting: Financial Statement for the Fiscal Year at 31/12/2018

- 14 May 2019 - Board of Directors: Interim Report at 31/03/2019

- 12 September 2019 - Board of Directors: Half Year Financial Report at 30/06/2019

- 14 November 2019 - Board of Directors: Interim Report at 30/09/2019

The Yearly Corporate Events Calendar is also published on the Company's website at www.gigliogroup.org in the Investor Relations section.

Any eventual changes to the above calendar will be promptly communicated.

INFORMATION ON GIGLIO GROUP:

Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on MTA-STAR market, Giglio Group is an e-commerce 4.0 company addressing mainly millennial consumers. The Group has developed cutting-edge digital solutions and is the first Digital Company to introduce on the international market a fusion between traditional Media and online sales platforms, revolutionising e-shopping experiences worldwide. Giglio Group offers tailor-made B2B and B2C services, from the creation of E-Commerce platforms to stock management at a global level, collaborating with major digital retailers in the Fashion, Beauty and Design sectors.

