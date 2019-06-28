28/6/2019 - GIGLIO GROUP: NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER APPOINTED

GIGLIO GROUP: NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER APPOINTED

Milan, 27 June 2019. The Board of Directors of Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GGTV) ("Giglio Group" or the "Company"), first e-commerce 4.0 company listed on the STAR market, upon assessment of the existence of the requirements of good standing and professionalism prescribed by current regulations, resolved today to appoint Mr Carlo Maria Micchi, already Financial Reporting Officer for the Company, as the Group's new Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. For this purpose, Mr Carlo Maria Micchi has been vested with all the operational powers required to carry out his new duties. In his new role, Mr Carlo Maria Micchi will report directly to the CEO.

It is recognised that, in its new tasks assigned, Mr Carlo Maria Micchi will take the place of Mr Massimo Mancini, who will retain the office of General Manager of the Company.

It is also noted that, to the Company's knowledge, at the date of this press release, Mr Carlo Maria Micchi and Mr Massimo Mancini do not hold any equity investment in the Company or its subsidiaries.

***

Born in Genoa and graduated from Rome State University in 1982 with a degree in Economic and Business Administration, Carlo Micchi is listed in the Register of Certified Public Accountants ever since 1987 and in the Register of Company Auditors from 1995. Over his professional life, he gained extensive and significant experience with his presence in the top positions of several listed corporate groups, specifically as CFO in various limited companies such as Finmeccanica s.p.a. (2000-2006), Sviluppo Italia s.p.a. and Telespazio s.p.a.. He also gained extensive experience in managing transformational phases of big corporations and companies, while fulfilling his duties as director/liquidator for Energrid s.p.a. and as director for Suissegas Italia, for which he carried out the transfer of important company branches. He is currently acting as liquidator and financial advisor for Civitavecchia's Municipality, more specifically for the companies owned by the Municipality that offer public transport, urban hygiene, water services, etc., for which he is drafting four plans for a closure agreement of creditors. Starting from January 23, 2019, he is Giglio Group s.p.a.'s executive director and from May 14, 2019, he is also acting as its Financial Reporting Officer.

Information on Giglio Group:

Giglio Group, founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on the MTA-Star market on Borsa Italiana, is "The e-commerce gateway for fashion" that offers tailor-made B2B and B2C services through its own IBox Distribution and IBox Digital business lines to more than 70