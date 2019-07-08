8/7/2019 - GIGLIO GROUP SIGNS A NEW DEAL WITH STEFANO RICCI: A NEW DIGITAL GLOBAL CHALLENGE IS AHEAD: FROM CHINA TO CANADA, CROSSING EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

GIGLIO GROUP SIGNS A NEW DEAL WITH STEFANO RICCI:

A NEW DIGITAL GLOBAL CHALLENGE IS AHEAD: FROM CHINA TO CANADA, CROSSING EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Milan, 4 July 2019 - Giglio Group, first e-commerce 4.0 platform listed on the STAR market and digital partner of more than 70 lifestyle brands, is glad to announce its deal with Stefano Ricci, leading Italian luxury brand for menswear and childrenwear on an international level. The company from Tuscany entrusted to Giglio Group its e-store in China and chose iBox Digital to expand its digital business on the European, Canadian and Northern American marketplaces.

The partnership with Giglio does not concern only the management of the monobrand website through the Oracle platform, but it will also include a full management of the brand's image through the launch of omnichannel strategies for all stores, as well as brand support in China and all around the world. Through its technological platform, Giglio Group allows its clients to distribute their products on the major marketplaces of the world, recording in a few months an average increase of online sales of +46%.

Alessandro Santamaria, Managing Director Digital & Strategy, declared: "2019 was a game- changer for us, given that we clearly focused on the luxury e-commercesector and we started offering significant development opportunities to our clients worldwide. We are very proud of our partnership with Stefano Ricci - the perfect example of the art of Italian know-how- who recognised in our company the right channel in order to penetrate in the most important markets such as Europe, USA and Canada. We are confident that Stefano Ricci's collections have an outstanding potential in these areas, and even more so in China, where we will manage the brand's e-store.To us, China is a strategic market, and we expect to increase the business' impact from 4% to more than 30% over the following 5 years".

Niccolò Ricci, CEO of Stefano Ricci Spa, commented: "In the context of our online activities' enhancement plan, following a thorough research, we found in Giglio Group the strategic partner that will improve our e+commerce performances. More specifically, our deal expresses a potential that will be constantly monitored by us thanks to the professionalism gained on the field by a young and dynamic group. This proposal integrates seamlessly with the emotional experience of our clients who purchase our products in one of the 70 boutiques present in the world's capitals, opening up to new generations and offering a better service to an increasingly demanding clientèle".