Giglio : 03/09/2018 - Giglio Group appoints Carlo Frigato as Group Chief Financial Officer

GIGLIO GROUP APPOINTS CARLO FRIGATO AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Milan, September 3, 2018. The Board of Directors of Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GGTV) ("Giglio

Group" or "Company"), listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, today appointed Mr. Carlo Frigato, current company director, as the Group's new Chief Financial Officer and Investor

Relator, assigning all the operating powers necessary to carry out the roles. Carlo Frigato, in his new role, will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer.

Simultaneously, the Board of Directors, following the issue of the Board of Statutory Auditors' favourable opinion, appointed Mr. Massimo Mancini, the Group's current General Manager, as the new Executive Officer for financial reporting.

In these roles, Mr. Mancini and Mr. Frigato will replace Ms. Myriam Amato, who has been called to undertake other consultancy roles for the company.

As far as the company is aware, Myriam Amato, Carlo Frigato and Massimo Mancini currently do not hold investments in the company or in its associates.

The Board of Directors thanks Ms. Amato for her work to date and wishes Mr. Massimo Mancini and Mr. Carlo Frigato its best as they undertake their new roles.

The appointment of Mr. Frigato as Group Chief Financial Officer further strengthens the Group's management team - stated Alessandro Giglio, the CEO of Giglio, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange - and follows on from bringing Massimo Mancini, General Manager, and Alessandro Santamaria, Managing Director Digital and Fashion, to the Group in 2017.

Mr. Frigato - continued Alessandro Giglio - will bolster the team with a manager bringing experience from many leading roles over recent years, including as CFO of Buongiorno, also listed for many years on the STAR segment - until delisting in 2012.

***

Carlo Frigato, Electronic Engineering graduate from the University of Genoa, has enjoyed many successful years in the finance sector. He has gained extensive experience in senior positions with leading consultancy firms such as Accenture, involving himself in finance area reorganisation projects at major banking and financial groups, in addition to developing significant expertise in the creation of management control systems. Subsequently, he joined the management team of the Buongiorno Group - a leading digital sector multinational - as CFO. Since 2000, the year of undertaking this position, he saw the company grow from just a few hundred thousand Euro of revenue up to nearly Euro 300 million, putting into practice and developingmajor experience in the negotiation of financing with international funds, in terms of the Stock Market listing through a reverse merger, scores of acquisitions across the world, capital operations, including structured operations, and the negotiation of credit lines - some of which of very significant amounts. He has also contributed to reorganising the Group, which following the acquisitions assumed a presence across more than 50 countries - with over 100 companies - focusing the company on its core business of the provision of digital services to mobile telephony operators, with the major acquisition of Dada.net from the RCS Group and the disposal of the B2B operations of the Group to a US Private equity Group. Since 2012, following the acquisition of the Buongiorno Group by the Japanese mobile telephony giant NTT Docomo (over Euro 60 billion of revenues, with 220 thousand employees), a Giglio Group shareholder with 9.91%, he was appointed CFO of the Docomo Digital Group (a multinational Group holding also Buongiorno), contributing to the construction on a single major Group, introducing a single management and accounting control and centralised treasury system.

Information on Giglio Group

Founded by Alessandro Giglio in 2003 and listed on MTA- STAR market, Giglio Group is an e-commerce 4.0 company addressing mainly millennial consumers. The group is a leader in the field of radio and television broadcasting, it has developed cutting-edge digital solutions and represents, in online fashion, a digital market place at a global level, catering to thirty major digital retailers in the world. Giglio Group also produces multimedia content that is transmitted, through agreements with operators and in a large part through a proprietary infrastructure via fiber and satellite transmission formed by the division M-Three Satcom, in 92 nations, 5 continents and in six languages through its own television channels visible on all TV devices, digital, web and mobile. In 2016, the group launched its own e-commerce 4.0 model, which is currently operating in China and the USA: the users "see and buy" by clicking on their smartphone/tablet or taking a photograph of the product they are watching on television, for a revolutionary shopping experience. Giglio Group is headquartered in Milan, Rome, New York (Giglio USA) and Shanghai (Giglio Shanghai).

CONTACTS

Press Office:

Spriano Communication&Partners Via Santa Radegonda 16, MI

Tel. 02 83635708 www.sprianocommunication.com Matteo Russo mob. 347/9834881 mrusso@sprianocommunication.com Cristina Tronconi mob. 346/ 0477901 ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

Investor Relations:

Francesca Cocco ir@giglio.org (+39)0283974207