Giglio : 09/04/2019 - Documents for the Shareholders' meeting of 30 april 2019

GIGLIO GROUP: documents for the Shareholders' Meeting called in ordinary and

extraordinary form on 30 April 2019.

Milan, 09 April 2019 - Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticket GGTV) ("Giglio Group" or the "Company") - listed on the MTA-STARsegment of Borsa Italiana - makes available to the public the following documents, with regard to the Shareholders' Meeting called on 30 April 2019 at 15:00:

(i)the Annual Financial Report, including the Financial Statement at 31 December 2018, the Consolidated Financial Statement, the Directors' Report and the Certification Letter provided by Art. 154-bis, par. 2 of the Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 ("CFA");

(ii)the Corporate Governance Report, created pursuant to Art. 123-bis of the CFA;

(iii)the Remuneration Report, created pursuant to Art. 123-ter of the CFA;

(iv)the Board of Statutory Auditors Report, created pursuant to Art. 153 of the CFA;

(v)the Report of the Accounting Company EY S.p.A. on the financial statement and the consolidated financial statement.

The aforementioned documents are available at the Company's registered office and on Giglio Group's Website www.gigliogroup.org, as well as on the authorised E-market Storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).

It is also noted that, due to the presence of a clerical error in the Report of the Board of Directors on the items of the agenda, prepared pursuant to Art. 125-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 and Art. 72, 73 and 84-ter of the Regulation adopted by Consob with resolution no. 11971/99 and published on 30 March 2019, the text of the resolution no. 2 set out in the item no. 1 of the agenda of the ordinary meeting is amended as follows:

"2. to approve the writing-off of the operating losses of Giglio Group S.p.A. equalling to € 4,744,900.00 by using available reserves, which, net of results carried forward from the previous financial year, amount to € 8,418,303.00".

Instead of the previous wording:

"2. to approve the writing-off of the operating losses of Giglio Group S.p.A. equalling to € 4,744,900.00 by using available reserves, which, net of results carried forward from the previous financial year, amount to € 8,318,303.00".

The Report of the Board of Directors on the items of the agenda, in its correct wording, is made available to the public through the publication of the document on Giglio Group's Website www.gigliogroup.org, as well as on the authorised E-market Storage mechanism (www.emarketstorage.com).