Giglio : 18/3/2019 - Giglio Group_ Results of 2018 and industrial plan 2019-2021 approved. Gross merchandise value up 48%

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GIGLIO GROUP: BOD APPROVES THE RESULTS AT 31/12/2018 AND THE NEW INDUSTRIAL PLAN 2019-2021 The approved results already take into account the transfer of the media activity, following the deal signed on 11 March 2019 with listed company Vertice 360, for € 12,500,000.00. It is specified that, under the correct application of accounting standards, 2018 Financial Statement includes all capital losses, whilst excluding achieved capital gains, which shall be recorded upon actual transfer of the activity; hence, 2018 profit does not take into account the € 2.8 million capital gain that will be calculated in 2019 Financial Statement. • The Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) from Giglio Group's access to the B2C activity throughout 2017 went from € 51.1 million by the end of the previous fiscal year to € 75.7 million in 2018, with a growth rate of 48%;

• Consolidated IFRS 15 REVENUES of € 39 million, growing by 27% if compared to 2017 (€ 30.7 million);

• The newly approved industrial plan, on the wake of the strong increase in GMV (€ 0 in 2016), foresees a doubling of transactions of 2018 (€ 75.7 million), with expected results of more than € 150 million by the end 2021 and an expected EBITDA margin of more than 12%;

• By the end of 2018, Giglio Group represented 70 brands (b2b and b2c), while negotiations to win over 30 new important brands are at an advanced stage; in particular, Trussardi, Stefano Ricci and Bric's e-stores are currently being launched on the Chinese market. Considering the significant increase in volumes for the e-commerce area, the Group decided to transfer in advance the media area to Vertice 360 for € 12,500,000.00 in order to focus all work efforts, time and resources on the e-commerce, which overcome the break-even point and thus became profitable.

• The EBITDA of continuing operations, adjusted to non-recurring charges (€ 0.9 million) and to IFRS 5 effects amounts to € 1.2 million (€ 2.4 million consolidated data of 31 December 2017); this reduction -other than from the realization and implementation costs of the Ibox platform, which automatically connects brands' products to 200 marketplaces worldwide- stems also from structural costs required to improve the commercial strength and from the expenses related to the start of Chinese activities incurred in 2018; • The net result of continuing operations, adjusted to non-recurring charges and to IFRS 5 effects amounts to € - 0.1 million (€ 1.9 million consolidated data of 31 December 2017) and does not take into account the € 2.8 million capital gain to be recorded in 2019 Financial Statement, conversely to the capital losses already calculated in 2018, under the application of international accounting standards;

• The Net Profit is negative, by € 8.3 million, decreasing if compared to 2017 (€ 0 million) due to the effects of the result arising from the activities connected with the divestment of the media area, negative by € 7.3 million, including all capital losses related to the transfer and excluding all capital gains to be recorded in 2019;

• The transfer of the media area that took place in 2019 will lead to a favourable and more-than-significant reduction of amortization incidence, given the low level of capital invested in e-commerce activities, with substantial positive effects on the EBIT;

• The Net financial debt position of € 19.2 million, increasing, is mainly connected to an increase in the net working capital and to a greater investment for the development of e-commerce activities, which does integrates the revenues to be collected in 2019 by Giglio Group as a result of the media area's transfer worth € 12,500,000.00. Milan, 18 March 2019 - The Board of Directors of Giglio Group S.p.A. (Ticker GGTV) ("Giglio Group" or the "Company") - listed on the MTA-STAR segment of Borsa Italiana - approved the financial statement and the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018, taking into account the media area's transfer deal with listed company Vertice 360, concluded on 11 March 2019, before the approval of 2018 Financial Statement. With regards to this transfer transaction, it is specified that accounting standards require to record any capital loss in 2018 and any capital gain in the following year. Consequently, 2018 Financial Statement, which recorded a negative net profit equal to € 8.3 million, includes a negative extraordinary charge related to the divestment of € 7.3 million, while fiscal year 2019, once the transfer shall be effective, will record a capital gain of € 2.8 million. Giglio Group thus begins, as of today, its actual and effective journey as company exclusively dedicated to the e-commerce, an area that recorded a double-digit increase in 2018, thus pushing the Group at the level of the main digital enablers worldwide for the fashion sector. Alessandro Giglio, CEO and Chairman of the Group, declared: "2018 was the most challenging year in the story of Giglio Group; for this reason, at the beginning of 2019, we decided to give a total and resolved boost to our core business, abandoning once and for all the media sector with which we were born, 16 years ago. We thus clearly and strongly positioned ourselves in the world of luxury e-commerce, on the strength f the results obtained so far, which brought the transaction value (GMV) from € 0 to 75.7 million in two years, together with a double-digit margins growth. Other than to reduce the debt, we will use the energies and the proceeds of media area's transfer for many new e-commerce projects under implementation, as well as for starting the e-stores of our recently acquired brands worldwide, especially in China. We feel strong not only because we have the support of many brands that have believed in us for so long (such as Max & Co, Max Mara, Pinko, iBlues, Mason's, Bric's, Marina Rinaldi, Colmar, Sportmax, Stefano Ricci, Liujo, Tosca Blu, Bomberg, persona by Marina Rinaldi, Golden Goose, Patrizia Pepe, Aeffe, Baldinini, Bagatt, Giorgio Armani Retail, Parah, Pollini, Roberto Cavalli and many more), but also because other brands decided to trust us with their important global digital challenges, namely Blonde Salad, Stefano Ricci, Trussardi, Tonini Lamborghini, Moreschi and Bric's". "Under the management of Giglio Group - continues Alessandro Giglio - between 2017 and 2018, our B2C increased by 78% with a virtually non-existent quit rate. We are a global company with offices from New York to Shanghai. In 2018, the USA outperformed by +55%, while China recorded sales rate that increased by about 400% right off the bat. We have laid solid foundations, a practical competence portfolio and a unique service, inimitable by the competitors; the result of this effort and of the major ongoing commercial growth that includes our relation with 30 more brands under advanced negotiations, is expressed by the Plan 2019-2021 that, by the end of 2019, provides for a streamlined organization and a focus on cost control and service quality, as well as an expected GMV growth that will reach € 150 million by 2021. We wish for a Company capable of being more profitable than our competitors, by leveraging on premium commercial services and a highly-flexible organization composed of talented professionals that will double our GMV and increase our profits significantly, thus reaching an Ebitda of more than 12% within the next two years, with the consequent goal of maintaining a 15% sustainable profitability on the long term, as well as of generating positive cash flows starting from 2019 via controlled and selected investments, a much-lower capital investment than the past and a minimum amortization incidence. We strongly believe in this plan, and we consider that we will achieve it also because of our demonstrated ability to make profitable the companies acquired, increasing their business and transforming them with new resources and technological investments, as in the case of the acquisition of the Evolve group, concluded over the course of 2018 with a 55% increase in profitability and a considerable marginality. "The development path of the following years - concludes Alessandro Giglio - confirms the expansion of our Ibox platform, the only one in the world capable of linking the products of our brands with the 200 most important marketplaces in the world, from Los Angeles to Mosque and the Arab Emirates, and our penetration in the Chinese market, where we expect to launch the e-stores of many more brands. In China, we can count on a direct weekly communication channel with more than 100 million potential clients through CCTV, Chinese State TV, which remains our partner, and on more than 180 million users on our digital and social channels in the People's Republic of China. Over the following months, upon the beginning of our direct e-commerce activities in China, this marketing asset will finally translate into the sales of luxury and fashion products "Made in Italy". Moreover, the incidence of China in our industrial plan is deliberately cautious, albeit we are aware that by 2020 our model will produce high volumes to generate further upside, not contemplated in the approved industrial plan on a precautionary basis. I am sure that 2019 - and 2020 and 2021 even more - will reward the efforts of Giglio Group and the trust of the investors who accompanied our ambitious transformation project that, today, finally became a reality". Analysis of Giglio Group's Consolidated Results The data at 31 December 2018 are outlined by applying retroactively the effects deriving from the application of IFRS 15 and IFRS 5 accounting standards, without representing the consolidation of IBOX Group (former E-volve). For a wider representation, the following comparison with pro-forma figures at 31 December 2017 is presented, with equal basic assumptions, including also the consolidation of IBOX company (former E-volve) from 1 January 2017. • The consolidated revenues of continuing operations, equal to € 38.9 million, grew by € 3.6 million (+10%) if compared to the consolidated pro-forma figures of the same period for the previous fiscal year (€ 35.3 million). This increase is due to: - The B2B e-commerce sector for € 1.8 million (+9% on 31 December 2017 consolidated pro-forma figures), as a result of increased sales volumes for the USA market; - The B2C e-commerce sector for € 1.8 million (+13% on 31 December 2017 consolidated pro-forma figures), as a result of both increased transactions for managed brands and the acquisition of new brands in the customer base.

• Total Operating Costs of continuing operations, net of non-recurring costs, amounts to € 34.7 million (€ 30.9 million consolidated pro-forma figures at 31 December 2017), following the growth in business volumes and with the main increases concerning product acquisition costs, service costs and rent, leases and similar costs.

• The EBITDA of continuing operations normalised to non-recurring costs (€ 0.9 million) and to IFRS 51 effects of € 1.2 million (€ 3 million consolidated pro-forma figures at 31 December 2017) decreased due to the increased employee costs (+€ 0.7 million on pro-forma figures of the same period for the previous fiscal year), mainly because of the greater investments in human resources and expenses for the development of the completely new e-commerce platform, to support the expected increase in transactions volume and the integration with global marketplaces, China in particular; of a particularly favourable B2B business line performance in 2017 for some transactions that did not take place with continuity over the course of 2018; of greater central costs in order to adapt to the status of listed international company in the qualified STAR segment of Borsa Italiana. 1 Under the provisions of IFRS 5 accounting standards "Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations ", the economic results of the media sector were represented as "Discontinued operations". However, it is noted that the separated representation of discontinued operations pursuant to IFRS 5 provisions refers only to third-party relations, without prejudice to the elimination of intra-group relations. In this way, a distortion in the separation of the values between continuing and discontinued operations is determined, which, on an economic level, determines the penalisation of one or the other, more relevant the higher the intra-group economic relations of the discontinued sectors. For the purpose of eliminating said distorting effects, inter-company operations toward discontinued operations have been restored for a better representation of the continuing operations' results. • The EBIT of continuing operations normalised to non-recurring costs and to IFRS 5 effects2 amounts to € 0.9 million (€ 2,7 million consolidated pro-forma figures at 31 December 2017).

• The net profit of continuing operations normalised to non-recurring costs and IFRS 5 effects3 equals € -0.1 million (€ 2.5 million consolidated pro-forma figures at 31 December 2017), decreasing due to the greater financing costs related to new loans taken out during 2018. Analysis of Financial and Capital Management at 31 December 2018 The Net Invested Capital of the Group at 31 December 2018, equal to € 27.6 million (€ 31.4 million in 2017) is principally comprised of Net Fixed Assets of € 15.4 million (€ 29.8 million at 31 December 20174), of Net Working Capital totalling € 1.9 million (€ 1.9 million at 31 December 20175), of funds and deferred tax assets/liabilities of € 0.2 million (€ 0.2 million at 31 December 20176) and of the Net Invested Capital for sales activities of € 9.9 million7. Tangible Fixed Assets, equal to € 1.5 million (€ 6.8 million at 31 December 20178), can mainly be attributed to specific plants related to the previous media division, still instrumental for T-commerce development in China. Intangible Fixed Assets, equal to € 12.3 million (€ 22.7 million at 31 December 20179), can mainly be attributed to the start up related to the acquisition of Giglio Fashion and Evolve. The Net Worth of the Group equals to € 8.4 million at 31 December 2018 (€ 16.7 million at 31 December 201710). The Net Financial Position at 31 December 2018 equals to € -19.2 million, signalling an increase if compared to 31 December 2017 (€ 14.8 million in 2017) of € 4.4 million, due mainly to the following factors: increases due to: - Lesser liquidity for € 3.3 million;

- Greater overall bank debts for € 3.8 million due to medium-term loans taken out to deal with seasonal orders' volume increase for "distribution" business unities; decreases due to: -Reimbursement of first instalments, for € 0.4 million, of the mini-bond issued in 2016, completed on September 2018; 2 See Note 1.

3 See Note 1.

4 Balance sheet figures at 31 December 2017 were not outlined, pursuant to IFRS 5 accounting standard. Therefore, comparative figures do not represent assets and liabilities allocated and related to the divestment of the media area. 5 See Note 4.

6 See Note 4.

7 See Note 4.

8 See Note 4.

9 See Note 4.

10 See Note 4. Attachments Original document

