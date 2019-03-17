Giglio : 18/3/2019 - Paino industriale 2019-2021

• Play.Me (LCN 68) TV channel starts broadcastingGiglio Group is established and the television channel Music Box is founded

• Giglio TV was founded at the end of July, it is the first television channel in China, entirely dedicated to the Italian lifestyle

• The 49% of Giglio TV is participated equally by the Ministero dello Sviluppo Economico (the Ministry of Economy and Development) and SIMEST

• Dada purchases a further 15% increasing its stake to 25%

Acquisition of MF Fashion (which becomes Giglio Fashion), the new online marketplace at a worldwide level for products in the category of fashion