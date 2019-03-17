Log in
GIGLIO GROUP SPA

(GGTV)
Giglio : 18/3/2019 - Paino industriale 2019-2021

03/17/2019 | 09:29pm EDT

GLOBAL DIGITAL ENABLER

FOR FASHION BRANDS

BUSINESS PLAN 2019-2021

15 th March 2019

GIGLIO OVERVIEW

BUSINESS PLAN 2019-2021

THE MARKET FASHION LUXURY

2

GIGLIO GROUP

FASHION DIGITAL ENABLER

  • Partner for Fashion Luxury Brand to get a privileged and unlimited access to e-commerce globally;

  • B2B and B2C tailor-made services to Fashion Luxury industry:

    • From the creation of e-commerce platform to global inventories management;

  • 4 Operating Hubs: Milano, Lugano, Shanghai, New York;

2015

2017

Construction of the integrated business model 4.0:

  • M&A

  • Technological Development

2018

Business consolidation:

  • Unique Technological Platform

  • Team integration

New businesses:

  • Proprietary Marketplace

  • T-commerce

FUTURE PRIORITIES

  • Main Digital Partner for Brand

  • Greater China

  • T-commerce

2018

50+

FASHION BRAND

€75mn

GMV 2018

MISSION

50+

GLOBAL MARKETPLACE

100+

COUNTRIES

GIGLIO GROUP HISTORY

2014

2016

2018

  • Listing on MTA, STAR segment (on March)

2003

2010

  • Giglio TV was founded at the end of July, it is the first television channel in China, entirely dedicated to the Italian lifestyle

    • Play.Me (LCN 68) TV channel starts broadcastingGiglio Group is established and the television channel Music Box is founded

  • The 49% of Giglio TV is participated equally by the Ministero dello Sviluppo Economico (the Ministry of Economy and Development) and SIMEST

    • Dada purchases a further 15% increasing its stake to 25%

    Acquisition of MF Fashion (which becomes Giglio Fashion), the new online marketplace at a worldwide level for products in the category of fashion

    • Giglio Group launched Channel "ibox 65", the first T-commerce channel in Italy dedicated to made in Italy "Home, Food, Furniture"

    • Launch of T-commerce for fashion

    • Agreement with WeChat to bring Italian brands into the widest chinese platforms

  • At the end of November, Giglio Group increased its stake in Nautical Channel to 100%

2008

2011

7 August

Dada enters into Giglio Group with a 10% stake

  • Acqua (LCN 65) TV channel starts broadcasting

2015

2017

2019

Listing on AIM Italia.

Pure e-commerce player

Live TV channel is created, a thematic TV channel dedicated to live concerts

  • Yacht and Sail TV channel is purchased from the RCS group

  • Nautical Channel is established: it is distributed in 56 nations and 5 continents and is the only Pay TV television channel in the world, entirely dedicated to sailing and water sports

Acquisition of M-Three Satcom, a strategic partner within the distribution of the television signal via satellite and fiber optic signalGiglio Group purchases 100% of Evolve Service, one of the most important players in the e-commerce industry for fashion, beauty and design

  • Giglio Group become a 100% e-commerce company with a global coverage of commercial hubs and logistics.

  • Sales of Media Asset to Vertice 360 and signing of Strategical Partnership.

  • Buongiorno Spa purchases 100% of Dada (Dmobilelab Spa) including the stake in Giglio Group

4

IBOX: THE CONNECTION BETWEEN BRAND AND DIGITAL CONSUMER

BRAND

IBOX MARKETPLACE

THIRD PARTY MARKET PLACE

SOCIAL MEDIAT-COMMERCEMONO BRAND

E-STORE

EU

US

CN

New Channels

* As % of GMV

Europe: US: China:

Consolidated market

Mainly Distribution

Partnership with Marketplaces + New Digital Channels

79% GMV B2B 15% GMV B2B 6% GMV B2B

  • Totally Integrated Model in terms of both distribution channels and Business Model:

    • Excellent fertilization among distribution channels;

    • 100% Sell-through.

On-season 60/75%Off-season 40/25%

+INCREMENTAL STOCK SPECIAL PRODUCTION

5

Disclaimer

Giglio Group S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (€)
Sales 2016 41,2 M
EBIT 2016 3,60 M
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 10,2 M
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 16,73
EV / Sales 2016 1,56x
EV / Sales 2017 0,75x
Capitalization 54,2 M
Chart GIGLIO GROUP SPA
Duration : Period :
Giglio Group SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIGLIO GROUP SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,65 €
Spread / Average Target 67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Giglio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oriana Baciardi Chief Operation Officer
Simona Vazzana Chief Technology Officer
Anna Maria Lezzi Director
Yue Zhao Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIGLIO GROUP SPA60.19%61
DISCOVERY INC10.87%13 844
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-4.66%6 329
HUYA INC - ADR72.55%5 443
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC36.41%4 876
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC8.15%4 082
