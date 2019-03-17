Giglio : 18/3/2019 - Paino industriale 2019-2021

GLOBAL DIGITAL ENABLER
FOR FASHION BRANDS
BUSINESS PLAN 2019-2021
15 th March 2019
GIGLIO OVERVIEW
BUSINESS PLAN 2019-2021
THE MARKET FASHION LUXURY
2
GIGLIO GROUP
FASHION DIGITAL ENABLER
-
• Partner for Fashion Luxury Brand to get a privileged and unlimited access to e-commerce globally;
-
• B2B and B2C tailor-made services to Fashion Luxury industry:
-
• 4 Operating Hubs: Milano, Lugano, Shanghai, New York;
2015
2017
Construction of the integrated business model 4.0:
2018
Business consolidation:
New businesses:
FUTURE PRIORITIES
2018
50+
FASHION BRAND
€75mn
GMV 2018
MISSION
50+
GLOBAL MARKETPLACE
100+
COUNTRIES
GIGLIO GROUP HISTORY
2014
2016
2018
2003
2010
-
• Giglio TV was founded at the end of July, it is the first television channel in China, entirely dedicated to the Italian lifestyle
-
• The 49% of Giglio TV is participated equally by the Ministero dello Sviluppo Economico (the Ministry of Economy and Development) and SIMEST
Acquisition of MF Fashion (which becomes Giglio Fashion), the new online marketplace at a worldwide level for products in the category of fashion
-
• Giglio Group launched Channel "ibox 65", the first T-commerce channel in Italy dedicated to made in Italy "Home, Food, Furniture"
-
• Launch of T-commerce for fashion
-
• Agreement with WeChat to bring Italian brands into the widest chinese platforms
-
• At the end of November, Giglio Group increased its stake in Nautical Channel to 100%
2008
2011
7 August
Dada enters into Giglio Group with a 10% stake
2015
2017
2019
Listing on AIM Italia.
Pure e-commerce player
Live TV channel is created, a thematic TV channel dedicated to live concerts
-
• Yacht and Sail TV channel is purchased from the RCS group
-
• Nautical Channel is established: it is distributed in 56 nations and 5 continents and is the only Pay TV television channel in the world, entirely dedicated to sailing and water sports
Acquisition of M-Three Satcom, a strategic partner within the distribution of the television signal via satellite and fiber optic signalGiglio Group purchases 100% of Evolve Service, one of the most important players in the e-commerce industry for fashion, beauty and design
4
IBOX: THE CONNECTION BETWEEN BRAND AND DIGITAL CONSUMER
BRAND
IBOX MARKETPLACE
SOCIAL MEDIAT-COMMERCEMONO BRAND
E-STORE
* As % of GMV
Europe: US: China:
Consolidated market
Mainly Distribution
Partnership with Marketplaces + New Digital Channels
79% GMV B2B 15% GMV B2B 6% GMV B2B
On-season 60/75%Off-season 40/25%
+INCREMENTAL STOCK SPECIAL PRODUCTION
5
Disclaimer
