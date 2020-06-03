Gilat Reports Q1 2020 Results

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Key Financial Highlights:
Revenues for Q1 2020 totaled $47.7 million compared with $62.1 million for Q1 2019.
Results for the quarter:
Q1 2020 - GAAP operating loss was $10.8 million compared to operating income of $4.5 million in Q1 2019. Q1 2020 Non-GAAP operating loss was $7.6 million compared to Non-GAAP operating income of $5.6 in Q1 2019.
Q1 2020 GAAP net loss was $11.8 million, or loss of $0.21 per diluted share, compared with net income of $2.8 million, or income of $0.05 per diluted share in Q1 2019. Q1 2020 non-GAAP net loss was $8.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with net income of $4.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in Q1 2019.
Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA loss was $5.0 million compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 million in Q1 2019.
The results of the first quarter of 2020 were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has had an adverse impact on Gilat’s different segments though to varying degrees. It has significantly impacted the travel and aviation markets in which Gilat's IFC customers operate and has resulted in a slowdown of our business with these customers. Other parts of Gilat's business such as the Fixed networks and Cellular Backhaul have demonstrated relative resilience, however order postponements and delays were experienced. In order to mitigate the impact to the business, Gilat executed a plan to reduce expenses, including a reduction in headcount as well as other cost-saving measures.
The acquisition of Gilat by Comtech Telecommunications Corp ("Comtech") was approved at the general meeting of Gilat’s shareholders held on May 8, by shareholders representing approximately 99.7% of the Gilat shares present and voting at the meeting. The acquisition remains subject to certain conditions to closing, including regulatory approval in Russia from the Federal Antimonopoly Service, which had notified Comtech in May 2020 that it was extending the review period for Comtech’s application pending a decision under the Foreign Investment Law whether approval is required from the Chairman of the Russian Government Commission for Supervising Foreign Investments.
Non-GAAP Measures The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, re-organization costs, merger and acquisition costs, expenses for tax contingencies to be paid under an amnesty program and initial recognition of deferred tax asset with respect to carry-forward losses.
Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.
Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Three months ended
March, 31
2020
2019
Unaudited
Revenues
$
47,673
$
62,109
Cost of revenues
38,787
38,539
Gross profit
8,886
23,570
Research and development expenses
7,634
8,857
Less - grants
272
555
Research and development expenses, net
7,362
8,302
Selling and marketing expenses
5,066
5,871
General and administrative expenses
4,545
4,942
Merger and acquisition costs
2,405
-
Restructuring costs
273
-
Total operating expenses
19,651
19,115
Operating income (loss)
(10,765
)
4,455
Financial expenses, net
(972
)
(821
)
Income (loss) before taxes on income
(11,737
)
3,634
Taxes on income
18
810
Net income (loss)
$
(11,755
)
$
2,824
Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.21
)
$
0.05
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing earnings (loss) per share
Basic
55,493,258
55,197,588
Diluted
55,493,258
55,959,504
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Three months ended
Three months ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
GAAP
Adjustments (1)
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments (1)
Non-GAAP
Unaudited
Unaudited
Gross profit
$
8,886
62
$
8,948
$
23,570
326
$
23,896
Operating expenses
19,651
(3,106
)
16,545
19,115
(829
)
18,286
Operating income (loss)
(10,765
)
3,168
(7,597
)
4,455
1,155
5,610
Income (loss) before taxes on income
(11,737
)
3,168
(8,569
)
3,634
1,155
4,789
Net income (loss)
(11,755
)
3,168
(8,587
)
2,824
1,155
3,979
Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted)
$
(0.21
)
$
0.06
$
(0.15
)
$
0.05
$
0.02
$
0.07
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing earnings per share
Basic
55,493,258
55,493,258
55,197,588
55,197,588
Diluted
55,493,258
55,493,258
55,959,504
56,142,723
(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions,
merger and acquisition costs, trade secrets and other litigation expenses and restructuring costs.
Three months ended
Three months ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP net income (loss)
$
(11,755
)
$
2,824
Gross profit
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
57
94
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
5
232
62
326
Operating expenses
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
366
777
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
51
52
Trade secrets and other litigation expenses
11
-
Merger and acquisition costs
2,405
-
Restructuring costs
273
-
3,106
829
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
(8,587
)
$
3,979
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
U.S. dollars in thousands
ADJUSTED EBITDA:
Three months ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Unaudited
GAAP operating income (loss)
$
(10,765
)
$
4,455
Add:
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
423
871
Trade secrets and other litigation expenses
11
-
Restructuring costs
273
-
Merger and acquisition costs
2,405
-
Depreciation and amortization (*)
2,664
2,877
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(4,989
)
$
8,203
(*) includng amortization of lease incentive
SEGMENT REVENUE:
Three months ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Unaudited
Fixed Networks
$
23,011
$
36,428
Mobility Solutions
19,201
20,912
Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects
5,461
4,769
Total revenue
$
47,673
$
62,109
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
66,818
$
74,778
Restricted cash
25,710
27,067
Trade receivables, net
33,667
47,731
Contract assets
28,549
23,698
Inventories
33,515
27,203
Other current assets
18,245
23,007
Total current assets
206,504
223,484
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Long-term restricted cash
116
124
Severance pay funds
6,588
6,831
Deferred taxes
17,794
18,455
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,726
5,211
Other long term receivables
10,504
10,156
Total long-term assets
41,728
40,777
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
80,918
82,584
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
1,413
1,523
GOODWILL
43,468
43,468
TOTAL ASSETS
$
374,031
$
391,836
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)
U.S. dollars in thousands
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Unaudited
Audited
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current maturities of long-term loans
$
4,000
$
4,096
Trade payables
23,019
20,725
Accrued expenses
52,726
54,676
Advances from customers and deferred revenues
25,878
27,220
Operating lease liabilities
2,130
1,977
Other current liabilities
13,701
12,261
Total current liabilities
121,454
120,955
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Long-term loans, net of current maturities
-
4,000
Accrued severance pay
6,860
7,061
Long-term advances from customers
1,330
2,866
Operating lease liabilities
4,535
3,258
Other long-term liabilities
107
108
Total long-term liabilities
12,832
17,293
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value
2,643
2,643
Additional paid-in capital
927,771
927,348
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,559
)
(5,048
)
Accumulated deficit
(683,110
)
(671,355
)
Total shareholders' equity
239,745
253,588
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
374,031
$
391,836
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Three months ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(11,755
)
$
2,824
Adjustments required to reconcile net income
to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,604
2,822
Capital loss (gain) from disposal of property and equipment
(33
)
7
Stock-based compensation of options
423
871
Accrued severance pay, net
43
285
Deferred income taxes, net
634
683
Decrease in trade receivables, net
13,607
7,831
Increase in contract assets
(4,851
)
(430
)
Decrease (increase) in other assets (including short-term, long-term
and deferred charges)
1,673
(86
)
Increase in inventories
(6,635
)
(3,659
)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
2,375
(922
)
Decrease in accrued expenses
(1,652
)
(2,169
)
Decrease in advance from customers
(2,827
)
(3,087
)
Increase in current and non current liabilities
2,811
863
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(3,583
)
5,833
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(951
)
(2,014
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(951
)
(2,014
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Exercise of stock options
-
338
Repayment of long-term loans
(4,096
)
(4,123
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,096
)
(3,785
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(695
)
97
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(9,325
)
131
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
101,969
104,204
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
$
92,644
$
104,335
Supplementary disclosure of cash flows activities: