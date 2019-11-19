Gilat Reports Strong Growth in Q3 2019

GAAP Operating Income Increases 43.1% sequentially; Adjusted EBITDA reaches double digits totaling $10.1 million
Gilat wins coveted deal for SES O3b mPOWER MEO Communications System
PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Key Financial Highlights:
Revenues for Q3 2019 increased to $63.4 million compared with $59.7 million for Q2 2019 and $62.8 million in Q3 2018.
Continued strong profitability: ° Q3 2019 GAAP operating income increased 17.1% to $7.0 million from $6.0 million in Q3 2018 and was up 43.1% from $4.9 million in Q2 2019. Non-GAAP operating income in Q3 2019 rose to $7.5 million, or by 15.4% from Q3 2018 and rose 19.4% sequentially. ° Q3 2019 GAAP net income totaled $6.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share a decrease of 27.3% compared with $8.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in Q3 2018, which included a one-time tax benefit of $4.1 million. Q3 2019 net income increased 84.7% from $3.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in Q2 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, Q3 2019 net income increased 34.1% to $6.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared with $5.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in Q3 2018 and was up 41.6% from $4.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in Q2 2019. ° Q3 2019 Adjusted EBITDA totaled $10.1 million, an increase of 10.6% year over year and 13.0% quarter over quarter. Q3 2019 Adjusted EBITDA represented 15.9% of revenues versus 14.5% of revenues in Q3 2018 and 14.9% in Q2 2019. ° Updated management objectives for 2019: Reiterating GAAP operating income of between $23 million and $27 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of between $38 million and $42 million, while reducing the revenue range to between $260 million to $270 million. The adjustment in the revenue objectives is due to delay of several key orders, coupled with delivery constraints that have since been mostly resolved.
Yona Ovadia, CEO of Gilat, commented: "We achieved significant milestones in the Third Quarter, both on the financial and the business sides, as we continued to execute our strategy to build high quality, profitable revenues through our growth engines of Broadband, Mobile Cellular Backhaul and Mobility IFC.
"On the financial side we attained substantial progress as we continued to improve profitability. We have attained a record achievement of double-digit millions of dollars of Adjusted EBITDA, $10.1 million to be exact. This has been achieved only once before since we made growth in profitability one of the pillars of our strategy, and we have every intention to repeat it going forward.
"On the business side, I am excited to report that Gilat reached a landmark achievement with the selection of Gilat's platform by SES for the O3b mPOWER Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Communications System. Gilat was selected due to our innovative ground segment, that significantly reduces cost per bit, best-in-class spectral efficiency, and a step function in modem performance. This win positions Gilat at the forefront of ground networks for Non-Geo Stationary Orbit (NGSO) constellations and as well as a prominent player for the new generation of HTS and VHTS GEO satellites.
"In Peru, our goal has always been the profitable recurring revenues from operations and sales of services, and indeed, further to last quarter’s achievement of moving to Operations in three awarded regions, I am pleased to share that this quarter we won a $10 million five-year project for 3G/4G backhaul services over the network that we built and just started to operate. We are pleased to see our vision materializing, and expect that this contract will significantly expand over time to additional multiple millions of dollars, as well as to selling additional services over our networks.
"In Australia we have reached an important milestone this quarter with NBN Co. with the launch of NBN’s business satellite services. The commercial launch of this flagship project initiates our managed service to NBN, delivering revenue of tens of millions of US dollars over a ten-year period.
"In addition, we have seen continued progress in our mobile and mobility growth areas. Particularly in cellular backhaul Gilat continues to be recognized as the global leader with the selection of the leading Japanese MNO, NTT DoCoMo. In Aero Mobility, we are encouraged by the clear direction of airlines to offer free wifi, as we already saw it starting to generate significant demand for Gilat equipment in this quarter. Both mobile and mobility continue to be major growth engines for Gilat.
"Lastly, in Q3, we also continued to strengthen our partnership with China Satcom with an agreement to upgrade to the most up-to-date, efficient, and high-performance communication network for aero and maritime mobility applications as well as fixed applications."
Mr. Ovadia concluded:
"In closing, we are pleased with our momentum in the market-place and in parallel with our continued improvement in our bottom line. We are engaged these days in planning our work plan for 2020. We will base it on the same guidelines as the existing growth engines, with continued if not increased investment in maintaining our product leadership, and in improvement of both the top line and bottom line."
Key Recent Announcements:
Gilat Signs Significant Contract with SES to Develop and Deploy O3b mPOWER MEO Communications System
Global Eagle Places $5m Order with Gilat's Wavestream for In-Flight Connectivity Transceivers
Gilat and China Satcom Lay Foundation for Future Chinese Satellite Communication for Aero, Maritime, Land Mobility and Fixed Applications
NTT DOCOMO Awards Gilat an LTE Satellite Backhaul Project to Expand its LTE Footprint
Non-GAAP Measures The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, re-organization costs, expenses for tax contingencies to be paid under an amnesty program and initial recognition of deferred tax asset with respect to carry-forward losses.
Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.
This news release also contains a forward-looking estimate of Adjusted EBITDA projected to be generated by Gilat in 2019. A forward-looking estimate of net income and reconciliations of the forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA to net income are not provided because the items necessary to estimate net income are not estimable at this time. Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.
About Gilat Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).
Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com
Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenues
$
185,178
$
196,662
$
63,384
$
62,780
Cost of revenues
116,369
128,639
40,130
38,586
Gross profit
68,809
68,023
23,254
24,194
Research and development expenses
24,088
25,280
7,596
8,550
Less - grants
1,610
1,204
516
394
Research and development expenses, net
22,478
24,076
7,080
8,156
Selling and marketing expenses
16,332
17,209
5,044
5,493
General and administrative expenses
13,666
12,963
4,139
4,574
Total operating expenses
52,476
54,248
16,263
18,223
Operating income
16,333
13,775
6,991
5,971
Financial expenses, net
1,940
3,166
540
978
Income before taxes on income
14,393
10,609
6,451
4,993
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
1,876
(2,505
)
163
(3,659
)
Net income
$
12,517
$
13,114
$
6,288
$
8,652
Basic earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.24
$
0.11
$
0.16
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.22
$
0.24
$
0.11
$
0.16
Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share
Basic
55,329,617
54,858,038
55,463,945
54,950,327
Diluted
56,029,698
55,682,707
56,059,239
55,818,557
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Three months ended
Three months ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
GAAP
Adjustments (1)
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments (1)
Non-GAAP
Unaudited
Unaudited
Gross profit
$
23,254
68
$
23,322
$
24,194
268
$
24,462
Operating expenses
16,263
(433
)
15,830
18,223
(254
)
17,969
Operating income
6,991
501
7,492
5,971
-
522
-
6,493
Income before taxes on income
6,451
501
6,952
4,993
522
5,515
Net income
6,288
501
6,789
8,652
(3,589
)
5,063
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
$
0.11
$
0.01
$
0.12
$
0.16
$
(0.07
)
$
0.09
Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share
Basic
55,463,945
55,463,945
54,950,327
54,950,327
Diluted
56,059,239
56,179,331
55,818,557
56,020,550
(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions, trade secrets litigation expenses and re-organiztion costs.
Three months ended
Three months ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP net income
$
6,288
$
8,652
Gross profit
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
55
35
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
13
233
68
268
Operating expenses
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
382
203
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
51
51
433
254
Tax benefit adjustment
-
(4,111
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
6,789
$
5,063
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
GAAP
Adjustments (1)
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments (1)
Non-GAAP
Unaudited
Unaudited
Gross profit
$
68,809
706
$
69,515
$
68,023
2,698
$
70,721
Operating expenses
52,476
(2,339
)
50,137
54,248
(805
)
53,443
Operating income
16,333
3,045
19,378
13,775
3,503
17,278
Income before taxes on income
14,393
3,045
17,438
10,609
3,503
14,112
Net income
12,517
3,045
15,562
13,114
(608
)
12,506
Basic earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.05
$
0.28
$
0.24
$
(0.01
)
$
0.23
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.22
$
0.06
$
0.28
$
0.24
$
(0.02
)
$
0.22
Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share
Basic
55,329,617
55,329,617
54,858,038
54,858,038
Diluted
56,029,698
56,180,242
55,682,707
55,896,940
(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions, trade secrets litigation expenses or income and re-organization costs.
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP net income
$
12,517
$
13,114
Gross profit
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
198
77
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
479
2,621
Re-organization costs
29
-
706
2,698
Operating expenses
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
1,532
653
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
152
152
Trade secrets litigation expenses
100
-
Re-organization costs
555
-
2,339
805
Tax benefit adjustment
-
(4,111
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
15,562
$
12,506
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
U.S. dollars in thousands
ADJUSTED EBITDA:
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP operating income
$
16,333
$
13,775
$
6,991
$
5,971
Add:
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
1,730
730
437
238
Re-organization costs
585
-
-
-
Trade secrets litigation expenses
100
-
-
-
Depreciation and amortization (*)
8,413
10,205
2,627
2,883
Adjusted EBITDA
$
27,161
$
24,710
$
10,055
$
9,092
(*) includng amortization of lease incentive
SEGMENT REVENUE:
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Unaudited
Unaudited
Fixed Networks
$
94,104
$
108,786
$
27,268
$
34,943
Mobility Solutions
70,615
67,626
27,116
21,848
Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects
20,459
20,250
9,000
5,989
Total revenue
$
185,178
$
196,662
$
63,384
$
62,780
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
U.S. dollars in thousands
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
53,089
$
67,381
Restricted cash
30,916
32,305
Restricted cash held by trustees
75
4,372
Trade receivables, net
44,184
47,164
Contract assets
21,392
47,760
Inventories
27,512
21,109
Other current assets
25,901
26,022
Total current assets
203,069
246,113
LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS AND RECEIVABLES:
Long-term restricted cash
145
146
Severance pay funds
6,871
6,780
Long term deferred tax assets
2,491
4,127
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,595
-
Other long term receivables
13,519
7,276
Total long-term investments and receivables
27,621
18,329
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
82,976
84,403
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
1,640
2,434
GOODWILL
43,468
43,468
TOTAL ASSETS
$
358,774
$
394,747
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
U.S. dollars in thousands
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Unaudited
Audited
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current maturities of long-term loans
$
4,203
$
4,458
Trade payables
20,070
24,636
Accrued expenses
57,906
67,533
Advances from customers and deferred revenues
20,056
29,133
Operating lease liabilities
1,628
-
Other current liabilities
12,104
14,588
Total current liabilities
115,967
140,348
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Accrued severance pay
7,085
6,649
Long-term loans, net of current maturities
4,000
8,098
Operating lease liabilities
2,975
-
Other long-term liabilities
109
580
Total long-term liabilities
14,169
15,327
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value
2,642
2,625
Additional paid-in capital
926,944
924,856
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,572
)
(5,380
)
Accumulated deficit
(695,376
)
(683,029
)
Total shareholders' equity
228,638
239,072
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
358,774
$
394,747
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Nine months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Unaudited
Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
12,517
$
13,114
$
6,288
$
8,652
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
8,247
10,205
2,565
2,883
Capital loss from disposal of property and equipment
-
96
-
96
Stock-based compensation of options
1,730
730
437
238
Accrued severance pay, net
345
45
(37
)
(2
)
Exchange rate differences on long-term loans
-
(24
)
-
(11
)
Deferred income taxes, net
1,081
(4,415
)
(304
)
(4,386
)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
141
11,416
(2,365
)
(3,673
)
Decrease (increase) in contract assets
25,408
10,793
25,640
(3,587
)
Increase in other assets (including short-term, long-term and deferred charges)
(1,419
)
(10,659
)
(1,390
)
(1,508
)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(7,685
)
834
(1,548
)
502
Decrease in trade payables
(4,515
)
(12,249
)
(8,448
)
(615
)
Decrease in accrued expenses
(8,904
)
(5,108
)
(1,828
)
(3,128
)
Increase (decrease) in advance from customers
(9,540
)
11,129
(1,135
)
16,109
Decrease in advances from customers, held by trustees
-
(1,478
)
-
-
Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities and other long term liabilities
(2,659
)
3,597
(708
)
(1,978
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
14,747
28,026
17,167
9,592
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(5,649
)
(7,905
)
(2,062
)
(2,891
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,649
)
(7,905
)
(2,062
)
(2,891
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Exercise of stock options
375
1,638
-
1,065
Repayment of long-term loans
(4,353
)
(4,356
)
(122
)
(107
)
Dividend payment
(24,864
)
-
-
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(28,842
)
(2,718
)
(122
)
958
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(235
)
(837
)
(256
)
(128
)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(19,979
)
16,566
14,727
7,531
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
104,204
86,757
69,498
95,792
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period