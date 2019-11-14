Global Eagle places $5m order with Gilat's Wavestream for In-Flight Connectivity Transceivers

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that its subsidiary Wavestream received an order from Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) (“Global Eagle”) for approximately US$5 million for its industry-leading Ku-band 25W High-Power Transceiver (HPT) in support of In-flight connectivity (IFC). The Wavestream HPT are line fit for Boeing 737 aircraft.



Global Eagle delivers rich media content and seamless connectivity solutions to aircraft, ships and ground stations worldwide. To support the continued rollout of its airborne systems, it chose the Wavestream (Inflight Connectivity) IFC transceiver for its best-in-class quality and performance.

“We are pleased to support Global Eagle as they continue to provide their customers high quality connectivity,” said Bob Huffman, Wavestream’s General Manager. “This recent order reaffirms the industry leading position that Wavestream has in this market segment with this high-quality transceiver, that has already logged over 20 Million flight hours."

"Wavestream is a longtime partner of Global Eagle and a reliable high-power transceiver supplier for our inflight entertainment content, connectivity and digital media solutions," said Mike Pigott, SVP Connectivity, Global Eagle. "Having Wavestream’s quality in our end-to-end solution ensures our continual customer successes."

About Global Eagle

Global Eagle is the only international connectivity and media content experience organization. The company serves consumers beyond the reach of normal telecom and cable providers, bringing a digital world of connected entertainment to the Aviation, Maritime, Enterprise and Government markets. Through its intelligent leadership, investment in innovation and comprehensive product suite, it commands an envious position as an open platform single source provider and blended solution partner. NASDAQ-listed Global Eagle connects thousands of aircraft, ships and enterprise sites across the globe, combining a complete entertainment streaming solution. The company actively engages with humanitarian projects to support a better world bringing instant connectivity solutions to disaster incidents and areas of poverty. GlobalEagle.com.

About Wavestream

Wavestream, a Gilat subsidiary is the industry leader in the design and manufacture of next generation satellite communications high power transceivers for In Flight Connectivity, Ground Mobility and Gateway markets. Since 2001, we provide system integrators with field-proven, high performance Ka, Ku and X band Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs), Block Upconverters (BUCs), Block Down Converters and Transceivers. We design, manufacture and repair our products in-house and have delivered over 40,000 systems in the past 15 years. Wavestream products provide high quality and reliability under the harshest environmental conditions and we are currently certified to ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100D standards. For further details please visit www.wavestream.com

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

